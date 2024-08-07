Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0.F) (the "Company" or "HIVE") a pioneer in green energy-powered blockchain infrastructure today announced it will release its financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 after the market close and hold its earnings conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM EST on the same day.

Conference Call Information

Date: August 13, 2024

August 13, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/967547519

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/967547519 Dial-in: (800) 267-6316

(800) 267-6316 Access ID: HIVEQ1

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the call.

Replay Information

Dial-in: (888) 562-0906

(888) 562-0906 Access ID: 26148

26148 Replay Expiration: August 27, 2024

A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://hivedigitaltechnologies.com/investors/.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with a sustainable green energy focus.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we endeavour to source green energy to mine digital assets such as Bitcoin on the cloud. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its treasury of ETH and BTC derived from mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of Bitcoin. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

We encourage you to visit HIVE's YouTube channel here to learn more about HIVE.

For more information and to register to HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEdigitaltechnologies.com.

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Executive Chairman

