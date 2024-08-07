The Palace Company: Moon Palace Jamaica Announces Unprecedented Offer for All-Inclusive Stays in Ocho Rios

Moon Palace Jamaica offers guests the chance to book a room for 5 nights and enjoy a second room for free

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Moon Palace Jamaica has just rolled out an unprecedented deal for all-inclusive stays in the beautiful bay of Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Guests who book one room will get one free* at this stunning beachfront resort, along with exclusive benefits.

Two-for-one rooms in Ocho Rios, Jamaica

This once-in-a-blue-moon offer at Moon Palace Jamaica is for guests who book 5 nights or more and stay between September 1 and November 22, 2024. Once they have booked their first room, they will be entitled to a complimentary room for the same dates and same number of nights as their first room. The complimentary room will be in a Deluxe Resort View for a maximum occupancy of two adults and one child.

Additional benefits for direct bookings

Guests can also combine this offer with our current Free Stays for Kids & Teens** offer at Moon Palace Jamaica, which is applicable to 17-year-olds and under, Plus, direct bookings will also include Free Roundtrip Airport Transfers.***

Guests can pack their bags for Ocho Rios, and take off for unlimited gourmet cuisine, premium drinks, luxury amenities, 24-hour room service, non-motorized watersports and more, all included.

Moon Palace Jamaica is a luxury all-inclusive resort of The Palace Company, a name that is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled hospitality. The Palace Company stands at the forefront of the industry, continually redefining the standards of opulence and guest satisfaction.

Booking period: July 24-August 30, 2024

* Offer applicable exclusively at Moon Palace Jamaica. Minimum 5-night stay required. The last day of checkout must be completed by November 23, 2024. **Kids and Teens offer applies to children up to age 17, verifiable during stay. ***Transfers are on a shared basis. Only applicable to direct bookings through our websites (www.moonpalace.com). Additional terms and conditions apply.

