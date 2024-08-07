Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.08.2024 00:26 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Palace Company: Moon Palace Jamaica Announces Unprecedented Offer for All-Inclusive Stays in Ocho Rios

Moon Palace Jamaica offers guests the chance to book a room for 5 nights and enjoy a second room for free

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Moon Palace Jamaica has just rolled out an unprecedented deal for all-inclusive stays in the beautiful bay of Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Guests who book one room will get one free* at this stunning beachfront resort, along with exclusive benefits.

Moon Palace Jamaica Swimming Pool

Moon Palace Jamaica Swimming Pool
Sunset in Moon Palace Jamaica



Two-for-one rooms in Ocho Rios, Jamaica

This once-in-a-blue-moon offer at Moon Palace Jamaica is for guests who book 5 nights or more and stay between September 1 and November 22, 2024. Once they have booked their first room, they will be entitled to a complimentary room for the same dates and same number of nights as their first room. The complimentary room will be in a Deluxe Resort View for a maximum occupancy of two adults and one child.

Additional benefits for direct bookings

Guests can also combine this offer with our current Free Stays for Kids & Teens** offer at Moon Palace Jamaica, which is applicable to 17-year-olds and under, Plus, direct bookings will also include Free Roundtrip Airport Transfers.***

Guests can pack their bags for Ocho Rios, and take off for unlimited gourmet cuisine, premium drinks, luxury amenities, 24-hour room service, non-motorized watersports and more, all included.

Moon Palace Jamaica is a luxury all-inclusive resort of The Palace Company, a name that is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled hospitality. The Palace Company stands at the forefront of the industry, continually redefining the standards of opulence and guest satisfaction.

Booking period: July 24-August 30, 2024

* Offer applicable exclusively at Moon Palace Jamaica. Minimum 5-night stay required. The last day of checkout must be completed by November 23, 2024. **Kids and Teens offer applies to children up to age 17, verifiable during stay. ***Transfers are on a shared basis. Only applicable to direct bookings through our websites (www.moonpalace.com). Additional terms and conditions apply.

Contact Information

Vladimir Ortiz
Vice President of E-commerce & Digital Marketing
vlortiz@thepalacecompany.com

SOURCE: The Palace Company

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.