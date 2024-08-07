TaxValet Achieves B Corp Status: Reinforcing Commitment to Social and Environmental Responsibility

TaxValet, a Fractional Sales Tax Department known for eliminating the hassle, stress, and risk of sales tax, is thrilled to announce that it is now a Certified B Corporation. As a B Corp, it's part of a global community of businesses that meet high social and environmental impact standards. This significant milestone reflects TaxValet's unwavering dedication to positively impacting its employees, clients, communities, and the planet.

"Becoming a B Corp aligns perfectly with our core values and mission," said Christine Pope, CEO of TaxValet. "It showcases our commitment to social and environmental responsibility, holding us to high transparency and performance standards. This certification pushes us to continuously strive for positive change, marking the beginning of an exciting journey. We are just getting started on our commitment to making a lasting, meaningful impact now and for future generations."

"As a three-time cancer survivor, I founded TaxValet with a mission that transcends profit," said Alex Oxford, Founder. "Achieving B Corp certification with a score of 91 is a testament to our commitment to using business as a force for good. Our strong performance in the Workers category reflects our dedication to our team's well-being and development. This certification is not just an accolade; it's a responsibility we take seriously."

The B Corp movement is about transforming the global economy to benefit everyone, everywhere, and today, the B Corp community includes thousands of companies across more than 100 countries.

TaxValet scored 91 on the B Impact Assessment, surpassing the required score of 80. This score is based on five impact areas: governance, workers, environment, community, and customers.

TaxValet excelled in the Workers category with a score of 36.5, demonstrating its commitment to employees' financial security, health and safety, wellness, career development, and engagement. The company's Governance score of 18.2 reflects strong ethical practices and transparency, including a 'Mission Locked' status that integrates its social and environmental commitments into the corporate structure.

TaxValet donates 1% of its annual revenue to charitable causes and provides employees with three paid days of leave to volunteer in local communities. The company also offers discounted services to non-profit organizations, amplifying support for those driving change daily. In May, a company retreat was dedicated to cleaning up a local beach, emphasizing their commitment to community and environmental stewardship.

