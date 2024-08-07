FloodSimple Announces Innovative Agent Partner Program

Equipping Insurance Agents With Affordable Flood Insurance Solutions

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / FloodSimple, a top-rated flood insurance agency, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Agent Partner Program. This innovative program is designed to equip insurance agents with the tools and resources needed to offer their clients the most affordable and comprehensive flood insurance policies available.

"We understand the challenges insurance agents face when trying to provide their clients with comprehensive and cost-effective flood insurance options," said Stephen Schramke, CEO of FloodSimple. "Our Agent Partner Program streamlines this process, ensuring agents have access to a wide range of policy options that meet their clients' needs and budgets."

FloodSimple does 100% of agents' flood insurance quoting and binding, making the process seamless and efficient. "Our platform simplifies the quoting and binding process, allowing agents to focus on what they do best - serving their clients," added Schramke. "Agents partnering with FloodSimple will benefit from our extensive policy options, user-friendly platform, and dedicated support team, making it easier than ever to find the best solutions for their clients." FloodSimple is committed to providing superior service and value to both agents and policyholders. The company's easy-to-use platform and dedicated support team ensure that agents can quickly and efficiently find the best policy options for their clients.

FloodSimple is a leading provider of affordable flood insurance solutions, dedicated to simplifying the insurance process for both agents and customers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, FloodSimple offers a comprehensive range of policy options and unparalleled customer support. For more information about the Agent Partner Program, visit https://floodsimple.com/insurance-agents.

