During the Paris Olympics, "Jiangzhong Jianwei Xiaoshi Tablet", an iconic 30-year-old product from China, introduced a revolutionary "Digestive Hot Pot", swiftly capturing hearts and taste buds in Paris and bridging traditional Chinese medicine with modern fashion. This innovative dish incorporates herbal ingredients like hawthorn, dried orange peel, yam, and codonopsis pilosula for their digestive and stomach-soothing properties. As people enjoy this unique hot pot, they discover the charm of China's philosophy of "medicine food homology", where food and medicine complement each other. Chinese Olympic volunteers have warmly invited their international counterparts to try this delicious and healthy dish, which has swiftly become a must-try for foodies in Paris and sparked more conversations about Chinese culture.

This is not the first time Chinese culture has captivated Paris. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France in 1964, cultural exchanges between the two countries have indeed flourished over the past several decades. The 2024 Paris Olympics indeed provides a valuable platform to further boost the cultural interactions and exchanges between China and France as they celebrate the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism this year. Traditional Chinese medicine is a treasure of Chinese civilization, and its internationalization fosters cooperation in production and trade while bridging gaps in cultural understanding. Chinese brands like Jiangzhong Jianwei Xiaoshi Tablet are driving the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine and promoting "medicine food homology" on the international stage.

Chinese brands possess unique innovation and development capabilities. With over 30 years of market experience, Jiangzhong Jianwei Xiaoshi Tablet has innovatively integrated traditional Chinese medicine's digestive benefits into everyday dining like hot pot and barbecue cooking. This approach not only satisfies culinary desires but also addresses digestive concerns, allowing people to enjoy food without compromise. From the Olympic spotlight to daily dining, Jiangzhong Jianwei Xiaoshi Tablet demonstrates the enduring power of traditional Chinese medicine, consistently meeting consumer demand for healthy food. This brand is poised to become a healthful choice for people both in France and on an international scale, enhancing global wellness and fostering positive cultural exchanges.

