Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - PocketGuard App has launched the integration with Apple Wallet. This update allows users to sync their Apple Card, Apple Cash, and savings from Apple Card accounts directly within the PocketGuard app. This new feature offers great convenience and a seamless financial tracking experience for the users.

Apple's iOS 17.4 Update and FinanceKit API

This year, Apple has introduced a new API called FinanceKit, enabling developers to fetch transactions and balance information from Apple Card, Apple Cash, and own savings accounts.

"We are thrilled to launch the Apple Wallet Integration to bring our users seamless experience and all the benefits of sync with Apple Accounts. By syncing Apple Card, Apple Cash, and savings accounts with PocketGuard, we are empowering our users to manage their finances more effectively," says Art Seredyuk, Co-founder at PocketGuard.

PocketGuard, always committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, is integrating Apple Card due to high demand from the users. Key reasons include:

Frequent requests from existing and potential users. Market Trends: A need for more sophisticated financial management options.





A need for more sophisticated financial management options. Up-to-date Offering: One of the first budgeting apps alongside YNAB & Monarch Money, to offer proper Apple Card integration.

About PocketGuard:

PocketGuard is a budget app designed to simplify personal finance management. The application enables users to take control of the capital, allowing to make informed decisions so the users can achieve monetary goals through real-time expense tracking, personalized insights, and customizable budgets. Since the PocketGuard establishment in 2015, the app has shown growth, aiming to help users achieve savings milestones, settle debts, and reduce bills.

