Systemair AB: Systemair Annual and Sustainability Report 2023/24

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023/24. The report is published on group.systemair.com, in both Swedish and English versions.

This year's annual report mentions, among other things, plans for continued development through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. It also describes how we have worked to expand and optimise production and how we will maintain our high level of service.

A printed version, an Annual Overview will be distributed shortly to those who have registered their interest. The Overview can also be ordered in printed format on the website.

For further information, please contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, 739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 (0)222-440 00, www.systemair.com

This information was made public by the above-mentioned contacts on 7 August 2024 at 08:00.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

