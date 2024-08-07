AlzeCure Pharma: New Results from AlzeCure's Pain Project TrkA-NAM Presented at the Pain Conference IASP 2024

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 07, 2024 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that its presentation about the preclinical project TrkA-NAM against osteoarthritis pain and other severe pain conditions, which is presented at the IASP 2024 World Congress on Pain on August 5-9, is now available in its entirety on the company's website.

The poster presentation, which is given by Dr. Märta Segerdahl, Chief Medical Officer at AlzeCure, describes the development of ACD137, the lead drug candidate in the TrkA-NAM program, which exhibits very good potency and selectivity for the target mechanism. The substance has shown powerful pain-relieving effects in several different preclinical models, including neuropathic and nociceptive pain, which indicates a wide range of use for these substances. ACD137 has previously also shown anti-inflammatory effects, which can further strengthen the pain-relieving properties.

The presentation, titled Pharmacological Effects of ACD137, a Potent and Selective Negative Allosteric Modulator of TrkA , was written by, among others, Pontus Forsell, project leader and Head of Discovery and Research at AlzeCure. The other authors include Gunnar Nordvall, Maria Backlund, Veronica Lidell, Azita Rasti, Cristina Parrado-Fernandez, Johan Sandin and Märta Segerdahl.

"NGF/TrkA signaling is a well-validated and promising alternative for novel analgesics without the side effects and addiction problems observed with opioids. Identification of selective and potent small molecule TrkA-NAM agents such as ACD137 could potentially avoid some of the side effects observed for anti-NGF antibodies due to a more selective mechanism of action, while maintaining the analgesic effect," said Pontus Forsell, project leader and Head of Discovery and Research at AlzeCure.

"In our TrkA-NAM program, we have identified highly potent and selective TrkA-NAM substances, including ACD137, and demonstrated pain relief in preclinical models in vivo, both in neuropathic and nociceptive pain, with relevance for osteoarthritis-like pain, which indicates a broad potential for the mechanism of action. We are happy to see a strong and increased interest in this program among external players, e.g. as an alternative to opioids" said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB.

The abstract and the poster are available on AlzeCure's website ( https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/ ).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

About TrkA-NAM

The TrkA-NAM project, which is in research phase, is focused on the treatment of pain. The target mechanism, NGF / TrkA signaling, is well-validated both preclinically and clinically and provides a promising alternative to new analgesics without the side effects and addiction problems observed with opioids. Substances developed in the project have recently been shown to also have anti-inflammatory properties.

For the TrkA-NAM drug project, we have leveraged our knowledge concerning the underlying biology for the NeuroRestore platform in order to develop new compounds that focus on providing pain relief in conditions associated with severe pain.

The goal of the project is to develop a small-molecule TrkA-negative allosteric modulator for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain and other severe pain disorders. The global osteoarthritis market is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025, from USD 7.3 billion in 2020. Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the increasing occurrence of osteoarthritis, the growing aging population, and an increase in the number of sports injuries. Over 400 million people worldwide suffer from painful and activity-limiting osteoarthritis of the hip or knee. Many patients experience insufficient pain relief or side effects with current treatment, which today usually consist of NSAIDs or opiates and there is a great need for more effective and better tolerated drugs in this field.

