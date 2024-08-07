Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
07.08.24
08:12 Uhr
3,940 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
07.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 6 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            90,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            347.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            343.54p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            348.8881p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 545,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,500,674

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 90,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 348.8881

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
827                351.00      08:24:06          00070920160TRLO0      XLON 
844                351.00      08:24:06          00070920159TRLO0      XLON 
925                350.00      08:26:24          00070920213TRLO0      XLON 
77                351.00      08:31:14          00070920498TRLO0      XLON 
729                351.00      08:31:14          00070920499TRLO0      XLON 
752                350.00      08:32:40          00070920594TRLO0      XLON 
796                350.50      08:35:46          00070920870TRLO0      XLON 
167                349.00      08:36:23          00070920901TRLO0      XLON 
730                349.00      08:36:23          00070920902TRLO0      XLON 
188                349.00      08:40:11          00070921178TRLO0      XLON 
669                349.00      08:40:11          00070921179TRLO0      XLON 
231                351.00      08:50:16          00070921646TRLO0      XLON 
537                351.00      08:50:16          00070921647TRLO0      XLON 
810                350.50      08:50:40          00070921665TRLO0      XLON 
761                349.50      08:53:43          00070921823TRLO0      XLON 
20000               351.00      09:02:26          00070922296TRLO0      XLON 
747                351.00      09:05:25          00070922561TRLO0      XLON 
28                350.00      09:13:41          00070923174TRLO0      XLON 
940                350.00      09:13:41          00070923175TRLO0      XLON 
4                 349.50      09:18:57          00070923447TRLO0      XLON 
341                349.50      09:18:57          00070923448TRLO0      XLON 
367                349.50      09:18:57          00070923449TRLO0      XLON 
387                351.00      09:39:38          00070924323TRLO0      XLON 
405                351.00      09:39:38          00070924324TRLO0      XLON 
345                351.00      09:39:38          00070924325TRLO0      XLON 
373                351.00      09:39:38          00070924326TRLO0      XLON 
802                350.00      09:39:41          00070924327TRLO0      XLON 
1028               348.50      09:40:06          00070924344TRLO0      XLON 
224                349.00      09:46:57          00070924540TRLO0      XLON 
562                349.00      09:46:57          00070924541TRLO0      XLON 
150                348.50      09:47:02          00070924544TRLO0      XLON 
697                348.50      09:47:02          00070924545TRLO0      XLON 
708                351.00      09:57:06          00070925038TRLO0      XLON 
947                350.50      09:58:47          00070925085TRLO0      XLON 
863                349.50      10:00:43          00070925241TRLO0      XLON 
780                349.00      10:03:18          00070925308TRLO0      XLON 
745                348.00      10:11:46          00070925698TRLO0      XLON 
1034               348.00      10:11:46          00070925699TRLO0      XLON 
860                348.00      10:11:46          00070925700TRLO0      XLON 
566                347.50      10:11:56          00070925733TRLO0      XLON 
97                347.50      10:11:56          00070925734TRLO0      XLON 
94                347.50      10:11:56          00070925735TRLO0      XLON 
1133               347.50      10:11:56          00070925736TRLO0      XLON 
771                347.00      10:17:56          00070926031TRLO0      XLON 
150                348.00      10:27:47          00070926385TRLO0      XLON 
225                348.00      10:27:47          00070926386TRLO0      XLON 
378                348.00      10:27:47          00070926387TRLO0      XLON 
757                347.50      10:27:47          00070926388TRLO0      XLON 
732                347.00      10:49:30          00070926973TRLO0      XLON 
1                 348.50      10:59:29          00070927267TRLO0      XLON 
382                348.50      11:02:29          00070927334TRLO0      XLON 
150                348.50      11:02:29          00070927335TRLO0      XLON 
707                348.50      11:02:29          00070927336TRLO0      XLON 
287                348.50      11:02:29          00070927337TRLO0      XLON 
216                348.00      11:02:30          00070927339TRLO0      XLON 
378                348.00      11:02:30          00070927340TRLO0      XLON 
244                348.00      11:02:30          00070927341TRLO0      XLON 
377                347.50      11:34:51          00070928139TRLO0      XLON 
486                347.50      11:34:51          00070928140TRLO0      XLON 
502                347.50      11:45:51          00070928362TRLO0      XLON 
291                347.50      11:45:51          00070928363TRLO0      XLON 
202                347.50      12:07:42          00070928953TRLO0      XLON 
300                347.50      12:07:42          00070928954TRLO0      XLON 
150                347.50      12:07:42          00070928955TRLO0      XLON 
154                347.50      12:07:42          00070928956TRLO0      XLON 
311                346.00      12:32:19          00070929447TRLO0      XLON 
524                346.00      12:32:19          00070929448TRLO0      XLON 
861                346.00      12:32:19          00070929449TRLO0      XLON 
92                343.50      12:41:06          00070929673TRLO0      XLON 
741                343.50      12:41:06          00070929674TRLO0      XLON 
205                346.00      13:05:49          00070930177TRLO0      XLON 
63                346.00      13:05:49          00070930178TRLO0      XLON 
504                346.00      13:05:49          00070930179TRLO0      XLON 
783                346.00      13:05:49          00070930180TRLO0      XLON 
795                346.00      13:05:49          00070930181TRLO0      XLON 
821                345.00      13:25:25          00070930635TRLO0      XLON 
913                345.00      13:30:44          00070930915TRLO0      XLON 
792                344.00      13:45:16          00070931516TRLO0      XLON 
807                344.00      13:45:16          00070931517TRLO0      XLON 
150                344.50      13:54:25          00070931767TRLO0      XLON 
300                344.50      13:54:25          00070931768TRLO0      XLON 
225                344.50      13:54:25          00070931769TRLO0      XLON 
69                344.50      13:54:25          00070931770TRLO0      XLON 
782                345.50      14:00:15          00070931965TRLO0      XLON 
188                345.00      14:00:30          00070931993TRLO0      XLON 
571                345.00      14:00:30          00070931994TRLO0      XLON 
131                344.00      14:01:34          00070932023TRLO0      XLON 
18                344.00      14:03:42          00070932076TRLO0      XLON 
183                346.50      14:14:43          00070932305TRLO0      XLON 
519                346.50      14:14:43          00070932306TRLO0      XLON 
202                346.50      14:14:43          00070932307TRLO0      XLON 
531                346.50      14:14:43          00070932308TRLO0      XLON 
745                346.50      14:14:43          00070932309TRLO0      XLON 
339                346.50      14:28:16          00070932818TRLO0      XLON 
300                346.50      14:28:16          00070932819TRLO0      XLON 
127                346.50      14:28:16          00070932820TRLO0      XLON 
75                346.50      14:28:16          00070932821TRLO0      XLON 
1                 346.50      14:29:06          00070932852TRLO0      XLON 
584                346.50      14:29:06          00070932853TRLO0      XLON 
170                346.50      14:29:06          00070932854TRLO0      XLON 
768                348.00      14:35:02          00070933130TRLO0      XLON 
723                347.50      14:35:02          00070933133TRLO0      XLON 
869                347.50      14:35:02          00070933134TRLO0      XLON 
784                347.00      14:41:27          00070933399TRLO0      XLON 
731                343.50      14:45:56          00070933597TRLO0      XLON 
821                348.00      14:55:36          00070934033TRLO0      XLON 
721                348.50      15:00:06          00070934136TRLO0      XLON 
841                348.50      15:00:06          00070934137TRLO0      XLON 
703                347.00      15:00:35          00070934199TRLO0      XLON 
722                347.50      15:04:05          00070934379TRLO0      XLON 
69                347.50      15:04:05          00070934380TRLO0      XLON 
735                348.00      15:10:28          00070934646TRLO0      XLON 
718                348.00      15:14:52          00070934788TRLO0      XLON 
212                347.50      15:16:11          00070934912TRLO0      XLON 
791                348.50      15:20:14          00070935172TRLO0      XLON 
718                348.00      15:20:14          00070935175TRLO0      XLON 
742                348.00      15:20:14          00070935176TRLO0      XLON 
60                349.00      15:26:57          00070935494TRLO0      XLON 
750                349.00      15:26:57          00070935495TRLO0      XLON 
1                 349.00      15:26:57          00070935496TRLO0      XLON 
490                348.00      15:27:45          00070935530TRLO0      XLON 
300                348.00      15:27:45          00070935531TRLO0      XLON 
56                348.00      15:27:45          00070935532TRLO0      XLON 
350                347.00      15:29:25          00070935670TRLO0      XLON 
143                347.00      15:29:54          00070935828TRLO0      XLON 
306                347.00      15:29:54          00070935829TRLO0      XLON 
18                349.50      15:37:55          00070936658TRLO0      XLON 
43                349.50      15:37:55          00070936659TRLO0      XLON 
6                 349.50      15:37:55          00070936660TRLO0      XLON 
450                350.50      15:45:06          00070937145TRLO0      XLON 
375                350.50      15:45:06          00070937146TRLO0      XLON 
1938               350.50      15:45:06          00070937147TRLO0      XLON 
709                351.00      16:05:14          00070938199TRLO0      XLON 
715                351.00      16:05:14          00070938200TRLO0      XLON 
715                351.00      16:05:14          00070938201TRLO0      XLON 
866                351.00      16:05:14          00070938202TRLO0      XLON 
1200               351.00      16:05:14          00070938203TRLO0      XLON 
738                351.00      16:10:34          00070938556TRLO0      XLON 
743                350.00      16:16:16          00070939128TRLO0      XLON 
738                350.00      16:21:46          00070939964TRLO0      XLON 
90                350.00      16:21:46          00070939965TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  338930 
EQS News ID:  1962355 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962355&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
