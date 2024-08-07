INSUREANDGO RESEARCH REVEALS 8 IN 10 BRITS THINK SOME HOLIDAY HOTSPOTS WILL BE TOO HOT TO VISIT WITHIN FIVE YEARS

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four in five British holiday makers (80%) think some European holiday hotspots will be too hot to visit within the next five years, as climate change and extreme weather threatens to change tomorrow's tourism map of Europe.

The new InsureandGo study asked a representative sample of 2,000 adults to reflect on their future holiday choices, based on the extreme weather they had experienced first-hand over the last few summers. This July, four in five Brits (80%) named one or more European countries that they think will be too hot to visit in five years' time - and this is a rise on 71% who cited extreme weather concerns this time last year.

The European countries that people think will be too hot to visit for a summer holiday by 2029 comprised of: Greece 48%, Turkey 45%, Spain 44%, Cyprus 40%, Italy 28%, Portugal 27% and Malta 23%.

First-hand holiday experiences of the impact of climate change:

In addition to people's concern over rising temperatures, the majority of UK holidaymakers have, in recent years, experienced the effects of climate change first-hand when overseas on holiday. This trend is also on the rise - up from 78% in summer 2022 to 85% this July.

Hotter temperatures (45%), poor air quality (26%), and plastic waste or litter on beaches (28%) have been most commonly experienced first-hand on holiday, the new research indicates there are year-on-year rises across the board.

While a record number of Brits are firmly planning to have a getaway abroad in the months ahead (83%), the cumulative impact of three summers of extreme heat is beginning to impact holidaymaker choices and their preparation before going overseas. Many holiday makers said they would now:

check the small print on their travel insurance documents to check the detail of what's covered and the terms for cancellation (18%);

research what the temperatures are likely to be for the destination they're considering (17%);

research hotel facilities - e.g. air conditioning (16%);

stay at a better quality resort/hotel that will have safety protocols for an emergency situation (13%).

Garry Nelson Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo commented: "Most people are pushing forward with their much-needed summer holidays. This summer looks set to be another busy year at the usual southern Mediterranean hotspots. But there are clear signs that things could be about to change longer-term. Thousands of people have experienced extreme weather during their summer breaks in recent years and it's becoming clear that this is becoming an annual occurrence. At InsureandGo, we want to help people go abroad without the doubt. We would encourage people to do their destination research before they fly off and also to check what their travel insurance covers in terms of cancellation and medical cover for those with pre-existing conditions."

