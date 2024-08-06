HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 of $339.2 million and $660.4 million, respectively, compared with $215.0 million and $408.1 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Tidewater's net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, was $50.4 million ($0.94 per common share) and $97.4 million ($1.83 per common share), respectively, compared with net income of $22.6 million ($0.43 per common share) and $33.3 million ($0.64 per common share), respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Second quarter revenue came in nicely above our expectations driven by continued strength in global day rates. Our consolidated global average day rate expanded materially during the quarter, with the average day rate increasing nearly $1,600 per day sequentially, the second largest sequential increase in day rate since the offshore vessel recovery began in early 2022. The improvement in day rates was broad-based with each vessel class and each segment posting day rate improvement sequentially. We saw particular strength in our large and mid-sized AHTS vessels, with significant day rate increases on both a term contract and spot basis, which is indicative of the strength of drilling activity during the seasonably favorable second quarter and of the preparation for additional drilling projects as we progress towards the end of the year.

"Chartering activity for our PSVs and AHTS vessels continued to improve, with notable term contract day rate progression in our Europe and Mediterranean and Asia Pacific segments as preparation for activity towards the end of the year and 2025 continues to firm up amid tight vessel supply. The composite leading edge term contract average day rate this quarter declined approximately 6% sequentially as we had several of our smallest vessels come off of long-term contracts early in the Middle East. We were able to immediately re-contract these vessels and the new day rates were on average 29% higher than the previous contracts, but nonetheless the low day rate nature of this market and vessel size brought down the composite quarterly average.

"Revenue in the second quarter came in at $339.2 million with a gross margin of 47.7%. On a global basis, revenue, gross margin and day rate were all up from the previous quarter; both absolute gross margin dollars and day rate marked a new record for Tidewater and we generated the highest gross margin percentage in fifteen years. Utilization declined modestly as drydock days increased sequentially due to more vessels undergoing drydocks during the quarter. We anticipate that drydock days in the third quarter should decline modestly from the second quarter and drop meaningfully in the fourth quarter as we finish off our peak drydock year in the typical five year drydock cycle.

"We generated $87.6 million of free cash flow during the second quarter, a nice increase from the first quarter and a demonstration of the free cash flow generation capability of the fleet. We were active in repurchasing shares during the second quarter and we currently retain the unused capacity under the previously announced share repurchase authorization. In addition, we are pleased to announce the Board has authorized an additional $13.9 million of share repurchase capacity, for a total outstanding share repurchase capacity of $47.7 million. The outstanding authorization represents the maximum permissible amount of share repurchases under our existing debt agreements. Since the inception of the share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2023, we have repurchased approximately $67.9 million of outstanding shares. We believe that the pace of our return of capital program to-date is sustainable on a long-term basis given the outlook for the business and the structural supply and demand factors supporting the offshore supply vessel industry.

"We anticipate strength in the various elements of demand for our vessels to continue to build throughout the year, though we do anticipate several drilling campaigns to begin later during the third quarter and early into the fourth quarter than originally anticipated, and in addition we expect an increase in drydock days from what was previously anticipated for the third quarter. As such, we update our full-year revenue guidance to $1.39 to $1.41 billion and gross margin guidance of 51%. We remain optimistic about the outlook for 2025, as the observable supply and demand factors driving the offshore vessel industry remain highly constructive, which should allow us to maintain the pace of day rate increases that we have achieved over the past year, combined with a substantial increase in available vessel days as the heaviest drydock schedule in 2024 rolls into the lightest drydock schedule in 2025, naturally lifting vessel utilization."

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of June 30, 2024, the Company also has the following in-the-money warrants.

Common shares outstanding 52,487,862 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 76,175 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 81,179 Total 52,645,216

Cautionary Statement

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 337,003 $ 210,323 $ 655,689 $ 401,503 Other operating revenues 2,227 4,638 4,705 6,562 Total revenues 339,230 214,961 660,394 408,065 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 176,513 118,264 344,069 233,723 Costs of other operating revenues 816 373 1,966 1,524 General and administrative 26,329 26,013 51,658 49,558 Depreciation and amortization 59,445 32,768 115,715 63,434 Gain on asset dispositions, net (2,000 ) (1,404 ) (13,039 ) (3,620 ) Total costs and expenses 261,103 176,014 500,369 344,619 Operating income 78,127 38,947 160,025 63,446 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange loss (2,376 ) (3,819 ) (6,461 ) (1,471 ) Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated companies 5 25 - 25 Interest income and other, net 1,175 2,790 2,658 2,920 Interest and other debt costs, net (19,127 ) (4,731 ) (38,603 ) (8,921 ) Total other expense (20,323 ) (5,735 ) (42,406 ) (7,447 ) Income before income taxes 57,804 33,212 117,619 55,999 Income tax expense 7,887 11,284 20,957 23,255 Net income 49,917 21,928 96,662 32,744 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (437 ) (656 ) (718 ) (578 ) Net income attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ 50,354 $ 22,584 $ 97,380 $ 33,322 Basic income per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.44 $ 1.85 $ 0.66 Diluted income per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.43 $ 1.83 $ 0.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding 52,684 50,857 52,502 50,731 Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options 663 1,148 640 1,260 Adjusted weighted average common shares 53,347 52,005 53,142 51,991

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, except share and par value data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,897 $ 274,437 Restricted cash 3,527 1,241 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,350 and $15,914 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 280,498 268,352 Marine operating supplies 26,908 31,933 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,115 15,172 Total current assets 646,945 591,135 Net properties and equipment 1,253,583 1,315,122 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 148,657 106,698 Indemnification assets 10,920 17,370 Other assets 29,643 32,449 Total assets $ 2,089,748 $ 2,062,774 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,740 $ 44,931 Accrued expenses 133,149 125,590 Current portion of long-term debt 102,993 103,077 Other current liabilities 43,342 55,133 Total current liabilities 340,224 328,731 Long-term debt 607,998 631,361 Other liabilities 62,539 64,985 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 52,487,862 and 52,259,303 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 52 52 Additional paid-in-capital 1,649,523 1,671,759 Accumulated deficit (573,390 ) (637,838 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 5,062 5,266 Total stockholders' equity 1,081,247 1,039,239 Noncontrolling interests (2,260 ) (1,542 ) Total equity 1,078,987 1,037,697 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,089,748 $ 2,062,774

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income $ 49,917 $ 21,928 $ 96,662 $ 32,744 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on note receivable 73 (184 ) 153 (316 ) Change in liability of pension plans (220 ) (3,504 ) (357 ) (3,694 ) Total comprehensive income $ 49,770 $ 18,240 $ 96,458 $ 28,734

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Six Months Six Months Ended Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 96,662 $ 32,744 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 78,191 42,144 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 37,524 21,290 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 3,593 842 Amortization of below market contracts (2,856 ) - Provision for deferred income taxes 32 34 Gain on asset dispositions, net (13,039 ) (3,620 ) Gain on pension settlement - (1,807 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,226 4,751 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (12,146 ) (37,919 ) Accounts payable 15,809 30,876 Accrued expenses 10,648 (13,544 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (80,101 ) (52,691 ) Other, net (7,133 ) (565 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 133,410 22,535 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from asset dispositions 14,817 8,659 Proceeds from sale of notes 702 - Additions to properties and equipment (17,334 ) (17,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,815 ) (8,841 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares 2 - Principal payments on long-term debt (26,507 ) - Purchase of common stock (32,898 ) - Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - (1,427 ) Debt issuance costs (193 ) - Share based awards reacquired to pay taxes (28,463 ) (5,521 ) Net cash used in financing activities (88,059 ) (6,948 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 43,536 6,746 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 277,965 167,977 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 321,501 $ 174,723

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 30,546 $ 7,846 Income taxes $ 33,084 $ 27,201 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Purchase of vessels $ - $ 12,171 Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Debt incurred for the purchase of vessels $ - $ 12,171

Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2024 includes $2.1 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income interest Total Balance at March 31, 2024 $ 53 $ 1,646,061 $ (594,347 ) $ 5,209 $ (1,823 ) $ 1,055,153 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 50,354 (147 ) (437 ) 49,770 Issuance of common stock - 2 - - - 2 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (1 ) - (29,397 ) - - (29,398 ) Amortization of share-based awards - 3,460 - - - 3,460 Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 52 $ 1,649,523 $ (573,390 ) $ 5,062 $ (2,260 ) $ 1,078,987 Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 51 $ 1,553,919 $ (688,911 ) $ 8,254 $ 100 $ 873,413 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 22,584 (3,688 ) (656 ) 18,240 Amortization of share-based awards - 874 - - - 874 Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 51 $ 1,554,793 $ (666,327 ) $ 4,566 $ (556 ) $ 892,527

Six Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 52 $ 1,671,759 $ (637,838 ) $ 5,266 $ (1,542 ) $ 1,037,697 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 97,380 (204 ) (718 ) 96,458 Issuance of common stock 1 1 - - - 2 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (1 ) - (32,932 ) - - (32,933 ) Amortization of share-based awards - (22,237 ) - - - (22,237 ) Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 52 $ 1,649,523 $ (573,390 ) $ 5,062 $ (2,260 ) $ 1,078,987 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 51 $ 1,556,990 $ (699,649 ) $ 8,576 $ 22 $ 865,990 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 33,322 (4,010 ) (578 ) 28,734 Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - (1,427 ) - - - (1,427 ) Amortization of share-based awards - (770 ) - - - (770 ) Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 51 $ 1,554,793 $ (666,327 ) $ 4,566 $ (556 ) $ 892,527

The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Vessel revenues: Americas $ 73,142 22 % $ 50,376 24 % $ 137,083 21 % $ 98,063 24 % Asia Pacific 55,221 16 % 22,585 11 % 103,002 16 % 44,609 11 % Middle East 36,536 11 % 31,856 15 % 74,468 11 % 62,618 16 % Europe/Mediterranean 83,266 25 % 39,295 19 % 163,647 25 % 70,545 18 % West Africa 88,838 26 % 66,211 31 % 177,489 27 % 125,668 31 % Total vessel revenues $ 337,003 100 % $ 210,323 100 % $ 655,689 100 % $ 401,503 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 106,231 31 % $ 68,007 32 % $ 208,583 32 % $ 134,650 34 % Repair and maintenance 24,743 7 % 16,834 8 % 46,091 7 % 33,486 8 % Insurance 2,625 1 % 2,168 1 % 5,205 1 % 4,173 1 % Fuel, lube and supplies 15,562 5 % 13,958 7 % 32,880 5 % 27,513 7 % Other 27,352 8 % 17,297 8 % 51,310 7 % 33,901 8 % Total vessel operating costs 176,513 52 % 118,264 56 % 344,069 52 % 233,723 58 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 160,490 48 % $ 92,059 44 % $ 311,620 48 % $ 167,780 42 %

Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs. The company's operating income (loss) and other components of income (loss) before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Vessel operating profit: Americas $ 20,148 6 % $ 6,245 3 % $ 30,274 5 % $ 14,207 3 % Asia Pacific 16,931 5 % 7,026 3 % 31,778 5 % 12,594 3 % Middle East (1,842 ) (1 )% (1,657 ) (1 )% (313 ) (0 )% (2,001 ) (0 )% Europe/Mediterranean 15,129 4 % 8,307 4 % 29,886 4 % 10,343 3 % West Africa 37,739 11 % 25,474 12 % 78,749 12 % 42,695 10 % Other operating profit 1,411 1 % 4,265 2 % 2,739 0 % 5,038 1 % 89,516 26 % 49,660 23 % 173,113 26 % 82,876 20 % Corporate expenses (A) (13,389 ) (4 )% (12,117 ) (6 )% (26,127 ) (4 )% (23,050 ) (5 )% Gain on asset dispositions, net 2,000 1 % 1,404 1 % 13,039 2 % 3,620 1 % Operating income $ 78,127 23 % $ 38,947 18 % $ 160,025 24 % $ 63,446 16 %

Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include stock-based compensation of $3.4 million and $6.2 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 include stock-based compensation of $2.7 million and $4.8 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, include nil and $0.7 million in acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, include $1.3 million and $2.7 million in one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 337,003 $ 318,686 $ 300,515 $ 296,975 $ 210,323 Other operating revenues 2,227 2,478 2,143 2,287 4,638 Total revenues 339,230 321,164 302,658 299,262 214,961 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs (A) 176,513 167,556 158,553 164,239 118,264 Costs of other operating revenue 816 1,150 1,337 1,481 373 General and administrative (A) 26,329 25,329 24,724 21,001 26,013 Depreciation and amortization 59,445 56,270 59,167 57,730 32,768 Gain on asset dispositions, net (2,000 ) (11,039 ) (4,218 ) (863 ) (1,404 ) Total operating costs and expenses 261,103 239,266 239,563 243,588 176,014 Operating income 78,127 81,898 63,095 55,674 38,947 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (2,376 ) (4,085 ) 2,250 (2,149 ) (3,819 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies 5 (5 ) 10 4 25 Interest income and other, net 1,175 1,483 3,029 568 2,790 Interest and other debt costs, net (19,127 ) (19,476 ) (20,263 ) (19,288 ) (4,731 ) Total other expense (20,323 ) (22,083 ) (14,974 ) (20,865 ) (5,735 ) Income before income taxes 57,804 59,815 48,121 34,809 33,212 Income tax expense 7,887 13,070 10,793 9,260 11,284 Net income 49,917 46,745 37,328 25,549 21,928 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (437 ) (281 ) (336 ) (650 ) (656 ) Net income attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ 50,354 $ 47,026 $ 37,664 $ 26,199 $ 22,584 Basic income per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.90 $ 0.72 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 Diluted income per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.89 $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding 52,684 52,320 52,648 52,230 50,857 Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options 663 580 1,351 1,380 1,148 Adjusted weighted average common shares 53,347 52,900 53,999 53,610 52,005 Vessel operating margin $ 160,490 $ 151,130 $ 141,962 $ 132,736 $ 92,059 Note (A): Acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs $ - $ 709 $ 2,177 $ 6,079 $ 1,242

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,897 $ 280,853 $ 274,437 $ 275,070 $ 171,261 Restricted cash 3,527 6,474 1,241 4,973 1,242 Trade and other receivables, net 280,498 285,968 268,352 250,671 195,906 Marine operating supplies 26,908 24,767 31,933 27,489 22,495 Assets held for sale - - - 565 630 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,115 17,447 15,172 16,598 18,958 Total current assets 646,945 615,509 591,135 575,366 410,492 Net properties and equipment 1,253,583 1,286,618 1,315,122 1,348,001 784,873 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 148,657 128,639 106,698 99,215 92,481 Indemnification assets 10,920 16,642 17,370 18,648 22,678 Other assets 29,643 30,408 32,449 30,325 33,640 Total assets $ 2,089,748 $ 2,077,816 $ 2,062,774 $ 2,071,555 $ 1,344,164 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,740 $ 51,774 $ 44,931 $ 57,183 $ 69,822 Accrued expenses 133,149 132,190 125,590 119,631 91,875 Current portion of long-term debt 102,993 103,009 103,077 102,369 2,441 Other current liabilities 43,342 52,164 55,133 53,301 42,305 Total current liabilities 340,224 339,137 328,731 332,484 206,443 Long-term debt 607,998 620,329 631,361 641,301 179,573 Other liabilities 62,539 63,197 64,985 66,246 65,621 Equity: Common stock 52 53 52 53 51 Additional paid-in-capital 1,649,523 1,646,061 1,671,759 1,668,392 1,554,793 Accumulated deficit (573,390 ) (594,347 ) (637,838 ) (640,128 ) (666,327 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,062 5,209 5,266 4,413 4,566 Total stockholders' equity 1,081,247 1,056,976 1,039,239 1,032,730 893,083 Noncontrolling interests (2,260 ) (1,823 ) (1,542 ) (1,206 ) (556 ) Total equity 1,078,987 1,055,153 1,037,697 1,031,524 892,527 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,089,748 $ 2,077,816 $ 2,062,774 $ 2,071,555 $ 1,344,164

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 49,917 $ 46,745 $ 37,328 $ 25,549 $ 21,928 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 39,380 38,811 42,788 43,845 21,096 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 20,065 17,459 16,379 13,885 11,672 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 1,779 1,814 1,975 1,802 422 Amortization of below market contracts (1,650 ) (1,206 ) (1,894 ) (1,906 ) - Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (41 ) 73 23 35 (1 ) Gain on asset dispositions, net (2,000 ) (11,039 ) (4,218 ) (863 ) (1,404 ) Gain on pension settlement - - (506 ) - (1,807 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,460 2,766 3,508 2,496 2,648 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables 5,470 (17,616 ) (17,072 ) (54,765 ) (12,186 ) Accounts payable 8,966 6,843 (12,252 ) (12,639 ) 5,047 Accrued expenses 4,048 6,600 5,841 27,775 (15,374 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (40,083 ) (40,018 ) (24,069 ) (20,618 ) (21,366 ) Other, net (10,666 ) 3,533 (600 ) 10,343 (934 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 78,645 54,765 47,231 34,939 9,741 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from asset dispositions 2,354 12,463 5,902 945 2,943 Proceeds from sale of notes 702 - - - - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - - (594,191 ) - Additions to properties and equipment (6,392 ) (10,942 ) (8,386 ) (5,702 ) (8,849 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,336 ) 1,521 (2,484 ) (598,948 ) (5,906 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of warrants - - - 111,483 - Proceeds from issuance of shares 2 - - - - Issuance of long-term debt - - - 575,000 - Principal payments on long-term debt (14,007 ) (12,500 ) (13,677 ) - - Purchase of common stock (29,397 ) (3,501 ) (35,025 ) - - Debt issuance costs (58 ) (135 ) - (14,758 ) - Share based awards reacquired to pay taxes (1 ) (28,462 ) (141 ) (378 ) (1,774 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (43,461 ) (44,598 ) (48,843 ) 671,347 (1,774 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31,848 11,688 (4,096 ) 107,338 2,061 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 289,653 277,965 282,061 174,723 172,662 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 321,501 $ 289,653 $ 277,965 $ 282,061 $ 174,723 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 14,925 $ 15,621 $ 18,186 $ 606 $ 7,748 Income taxes $ 17,481 $ 15,603 $ 7,295 $ 9,384 $ 10,144 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Purchase of vessels $ - $ - $ 2,067 $ 27 $ 12,171 Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Debt incurred for purchase of vessels $ - $ - $ 3,037 $ 27 $ 12,171

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: PSV > 900 $ 31,400 $ 29,924 $ 28,714 $ 29,270 $ 20,316 PSV < 900 28,010 24,531 28,143 28,886 19,134 AHTS > 16K 7,228 2,036 4,034 3,584 3,425 AHTS 8 - 16K 2,002 2,476 2,316 2,064 2,807 AHTS 4 - 8K 219 945 1,428 1,570 1,480 Other 4,283 4,029 3,790 5,343 3,214 Total 73,142 63,941 68,425 70,717 50,376 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 21,578 23,210 19,485 20,159 9,648 PSV < 900 14,402 11,830 8,679 8,292 5,811 AHTS > 16K 7,815 4,555 3,759 3,271 2,065 AHTS 8 - 16K 7,874 4,507 4,706 5,287 5,001 AHTS 4 - 8K 1,269 1,576 1,601 1,582 8 Other 2,283 2,103 402 403 52 Total 55,221 47,781 38,632 38,994 22,585 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 1,359 1,365 1,378 1,088 1,211 PSV < 900 19,963 21,017 19,215 17,790 16,812 AHTS > 16K (3 ) 287 1,178 1,196 1,217 AHTS 8 - 16K 3,163 2,397 3,094 3,420 4,276 AHTS 4 - 8K 12,054 12,866 13,207 11,191 8,340 Total 36,536 37,932 38,072 34,685 31,856 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 64,875 61,827 61,559 59,872 27,602 PSV < 900 13,290 14,126 15,356 14,039 9,195 AHTS > 16K 4,057 3,346 2,437 3,617 2,228 Other 1,044 1,082 1,391 1,401 270 Total 83,266 80,381 80,743 78,929 39,295 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 20,044 21,743 15,478 17,566 11,550 PSV < 900 32,601 31,812 31,893 26,396 25,419 AHTS > 16K 8,065 8,048 6,994 7,138 9,129 AHTS 8 - 16K 18,466 16,316 11,219 11,917 9,870 AHTS 4 - 8K 2,827 2,370 2,126 2,745 3,496 Other 6,835 8,362 6,933 7,888 6,747 Total 88,838 88,651 74,643 73,650 66,211 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 139,256 138,069 126,614 127,955 70,327 PSV < 900 108,266 103,316 103,286 95,403 76,371 AHTS > 16K 27,162 18,272 18,402 18,806 18,064 AHTS 8 - 16K 31,505 25,696 21,335 22,688 21,954 AHTS 4 - 8K 16,369 17,757 18,362 17,088 13,324 Other 14,445 15,576 12,516 15,035 10,283 Total $ 337,003 $ 318,686 $ 300,515 $ 296,975 $ 210,323

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: PSV > 900 11 11 12 12 10 PSV < 900 17 18 18 18 15 AHTS > 16K 2 2 2 2 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 2 2 2 2 2 AHTS 4 - 8K 2 2 2 2 2 Other 1 1 2 2 2 Total 35 36 38 38 33 Stacked vessels - (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Active vessels 35 35 37 37 32 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 9 8 8 8 6 PSV < 900 5 5 5 4 2 AHTS > 16K 3 3 2 2 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 3 3 3 3 3 AHTS 4 - 8K 1 1 1 1 1 Other 1 1 - - - Total 22 21 19 18 14 Stacked vessels - - - - - Active vessels 22 21 19 18 14 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 1 1 1 1 1 PSV < 900 20 20 20 20 20 AHTS > 16K - - 1 1 1 AHTS 8 - 16K 5 5 5 5 5 AHTS 4 - 8K 17 17 18 18 17 Total 43 43 45 45 44 Stacked vessels - - - - - Active vessels 43 43 45 45 44 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 39 40 39 38 18 PSV < 900 9 9 10 10 7 AHTS > 16K 2 2 2 2 1 Total 50 51 51 50 26 Stacked vessels - - - - - Active vessels 50 51 51 50 26 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 9 9 9 9 7 PSV < 900 19 19 19 19 18 AHTS > 16K 4 4 4 4 5 AHTS 8 - 16K 11 11 11 11 11 AHTS 4 - 8K 4 4 4 5 6 Other 20 21 21 24 23 Total 67 68 68 72 70 Stacked vessels (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (5 ) Active vessels 66 67 67 69 65 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 69 69 69 68 42 PSV < 900 70 71 72 71 62 AHTS > 16K 11 11 11 11 11 AHTS 8 - 16K 21 21 21 21 21 AHTS 4 - 8K 24 24 25 26 26 Other 22 23 23 26 25 Total 217 219 221 223 187 Stacked vessels (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) (4 ) (6 ) Active vessels 216 217 219 219 181 Total active 216 217 219 219 181 Total stacked 1 2 2 4 6 Total 217 219 221 223 187