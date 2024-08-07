SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Consolidated revenue was US$120.87 million and consolidated net income was US$17.58 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share ("EPS") were US$0.22 (NT$7.11) and US$0.22 (NT$7.09), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$104.18 million and consolidated net income of US$13.98 million, or US$0.18 (NT$5.44) and US$0.18 (NT$5.40) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
In US dollars, the second quarter of 2024 consolidated revenue decreased 0.34% sequentially and was up 16.02% year-over-year.
The gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was US$51.28 million, representing a decrease of 1.31% from the previous quarter and an increase of 11.97% compared to the same quarter of last year.
On June 26, 2024, Parade announced PS8830 USB4/TBT4 retimer shipping in key OEM customer Copilot+ PCs based on Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms which offer game-changing AI performance and efficiency. The PS8830 USB4/TBT4 retimer is optimized for use with the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms. The PS8830 is compliant with USB-IF USB4 specification supporting up to Gen 3×2 40Gbps (2x 20Gbps) and Thunderbolt 4 featuring TBT 3.0 up to 41.25Gbps (2x 20.625Gbps). USB4 tunneling of DP 1.4a and USB 3.2, and DP 2.1 alt mode up to UHBR20 are supported. Customer implementations with Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms may also include Parade PS185 DP-HDMI 2.0 converter for adding HDMI connectivity, PS8719 USB 3.2 Gen 1 redriver and PS8811 USB3.2 Gen 2 retimer for USB-A connectivity, benefiting from their proven performance and industry leading compatibility.
On July 31, 2024, Parade announced the availability of the PS8778 USB4 Gen 3 x2 / TBT4 / DP 2.1 Alt Mode linear redriver for NB/PC, mobile workstation and active cable solutions. The PS8778 supports up to USB4 Gen 3 x2 or 2x 20Gbps, TBT4 2x 20.625Gbps, and DP 2.1 UHBR20 Alt Mode. It implements USB4, USB 3.2 and DP 2.1a power management including Modern Standby (<1mW) and DP 2.1a Advanced Link Power Management (ALPM). The low power design greatly extends the battery life of mobile devices as well as minimizing power use in USB4 active cables. PS8778 comes in a very small package, ideal for space constrained designs. PS8778 extends the overall system channel length by providing additional loss compensation when placed between the SoC (USB4 router) and USB4 retimer such as the PS8833, in a cascade configuration. PS8778 also enables USB4 cables much longer than the 0.8 meter or 2.6 feet limit for a USB4 Gen 3 passive cable, without degrading the performance.
On August 5, 2024, Parade announced PS8833 USB4/TBT4 retimer shipping in AI PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, which feature the new "Zen 5" high performance CPU cores and integrated AI engine for enhanced AI performance. USB4 is becoming ubiquitous on notebook and desktop PCs. The PS8833 USB4/TBT4 retimer is optimized for AMD's new AI enhanced processor platform. It also allows OEMs to easily upgrade existing platforms from the PS8830 USB3/TBT4 retimer to extend product longevity. The PS8833 is compliant with USB-IF USB4 specification up to Gen 3 or 40Gbps (2x 20Gbps) and Thunderbolt 4 featuring TBT 3.0 up to 41.25Gbps (2x 20.625Gbps). USB4 tunneling of DP 1.4a and USB 3.2, and DP 2.1 alt mode up to UHBR20 are supported. PS8833 features low power consumption in USB4 operation and low power states, greatly extending battery power operations. Customer implementations of AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor platform may also include Parade PS8419/PS8219/PS8210 HDMI 2.1 pin compatible retimer/redrivers for enhanced HDMI connectivity, and PS8811 USB3.2 Gen 2 retimer for USB-A connectivity, benefiting from the proven performance and industry leading compatibility.
Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024:
- Revenue: US$130 ~144 Million
- Gross Margin: 42% ~46%
- Operating Expense: US$32.5 ~35.5 Million
About Parade Technologies, Ltd.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange ("TPEx") in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade's portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI, DisplayPort, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.
In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA's DisplayPort digital video interface standard.
Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company's devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company's "standards-plus" design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Six Months ended
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Six Months ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenue
120,871
121,278
120,871
104,178
242,149
204,168
3,910,184
3,814,192
3,910,184
3,199,298
7,724,376
6,239,010
|Cost of goods sold
69,593
69,321
69,593
58,380
138,914
114,327
2,251,323
2,180,148
2,251,323
1,792,845
4,431,471
3,493,642
|Gross profit
51,278
51,957
51,278
45,798
103,235
89,841
1,658,861
1,634,044
1,658,861
1,406,453
3,292,905
2,745,368
|Research & development expenses
23,158
22,845
23,158
20,293
46,003
40,185
749,173
718,474
749,173
623,198
1,467,647
1,227,915
|Sales & marketing expenses
7,554
7,413
7,554
7,188
14,967
14,386
244,373
233,130
244,373
220,732
477,503
439,554
|General & administrative expenses
4,775
5,078
4,775
4,888
9,853
9,881
154,480
159,691
154,480
150,109
314,171
301,906
|Expected credit loss
-
-
-
-
-
84
-
-
-
-
-
2,549
|Total operating expenses
35,487
35,336
35,487
32,369
70,823
64,536
1,148,026
1,111,295
1,148,026
994,039
2,259,321
1,971,924
|Operating income
15,791
16,621
15,791
13,429
32,412
25,305
510,835
522,749
510,835
412,414
1,033,584
773,444
|Non-operating income
2,866
2,527
2,866
2,055
5,393
3,323
92,723
79,477
92,723
63,081
172,200
101,641
|Income before income taxes
18,657
19,148
18,657
15,484
37,805
28,628
603,558
602,226
603,558
475,495
1,205,784
875,085
|Income tax expense
1,077
937
1,077
1,505
2,014
3,028
34,852
29,477
34,852
46,226
64,329
92,525
|Net income
17,580
18,211
17,580
13,979
35,791
25,600
568,706
572,749
568,706
429,269
1,141,455
782,560
|EPS - Basic (In Dollar)
$0.22
$0.23
$0.22
$0.18
$0.45
$0.33
$7.11
$7.21
$7.11
$5.44
$14.31
$9.94
|Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)
79,939
79,483
79,939
78,947
79,790
78,692
79,939
79,483
79,939
78,947
79,790
78,692
|EPS - Diluted (In Dollar)
$0.22
$0.23
$0.22
$0.18
$0.45
$0.32
$7.09
$7.17
$7.09
$5.40
$14.24
$9.85
|Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)
80,232
79,850
80,232
79,545
80,162
79,413
80,232
79,850
80,232
79,545
80,162
79,413
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Current assets
|Cash & cash equivalents
319,028
225,120
10,352,451
7,010,227
|Accounts receivable, net
47,161
54,721
1,530,363
1,704,022
|Inventories, net
112,755
114,368
3,658,908
3,561,433
|Other current assets
28,775
32,666
933,755
1,017,219
|Total current assets
507,719
426,875
16,475,477
13,292,901
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
11,395
14,970
369,767
466,159
|Right-of-use assets
8,620
5,083
279,707
158,295
|Intangible assets
99,671
101,772
3,234,327
3,169,177
|Deferred income tax assets
12,738
11,143
413,344
346,988
|Other non-current assets
157,667
150,473
5,116,310
4,685,730
|Total non-current assets
290,091
283,441
9,413,455
8,826,349
|Total Assets
797,810
710,316
25,888,932
22,119,250
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
43,369
29,194
1,407,324
909,092
|Other payables
44,942
54,820
1,444,199
1,687,909
|Current income tax liabilities
10,777
9,528
349,705
296,692
|Lease liabilities - current
3,462
2,960
112,337
92,194
|Other current liabilities
7,533
6,490
244,444
202,110
|Total current liabilities
110,083
102,992
3,558,009
3,187,997
|Non-current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities - non-current
5,158
2,123
167,370
66,101
|Total non-current liabilities
5,158
2,123
167,370
66,101
|Equity
|Ordinary shares
26,730
26,735
811,618
811,747
|Capital reserves
135,817
134,946
4,172,562
4,212,672
|Retained earnings
542,866
498,502
16,118,452
14,740,781
|Other equity
(4,577
)
(10,321
)
1,646,438
493,401
|Treasury shares
(18,267
)
(44,661
)
(585,517
)
(1,393,449
)
|Total equity
682,569
605,201
22,163,553
18,865,152
|Total liabilities and equity
797,810
710,316
25,888,932
22,119,250
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Income before income tax for the period
37,805
28,628
1,205,784
875,085
|Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)
10,794
11,132
344,331
340,100
|Expected credit loss
-
84
-
2,549
|Loss on disposal of equipment
22
-
694
-
|Loss on disposal of intangible assets
356
125
11,368
3,814
|Share-based compensation cost
16,578
17,735
521,011
537,517
|Interest income
(5,345
)
(2,925
)
(170,692
)
(89,352
)
|Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows
22,405
26,151
706,712
794,628
|Accounts receivable
6,943
(20,098
)
225,288
(625,845
)
|Inventories
10,129
31,124
328,704
969,215
|Other current assets
(23,918
)
(27,673
)
(733,466
)
(737,173
)
|Net changes in assets relating to operating activities
(6,846
)
(16,647
)
(179,474
)
(393,803
)
|Accounts payable
(7,658
)
16,191
(248,510
)
504,193
|Other payables
(6,782
)
(9,303
)
(220,091
)
(289,726
)
|Other current liabilities
452
(6,983
)
14,654
(217,466
)
|Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities
(13,988
)
(95
)
(453,947
)
(2,999
)
|Cash inflow generated from operations
39,376
38,037
1,279,075
1,272,911
|Interest received
5,345
2,925
170,692
89,352
|Income taxes paid
(2,438
)
(6,247
)
(77,764
)
(190,854
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
42,283
34,715
1,372,003
1,171,409
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of equipment
(2,040
)
(2,812
)
(65,092
)
(85,894
)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
(90
)
(170
)
(2,862
)
(5,181
)
|Decrease in refundable deposits
1,887
6,821
61,222
212,389
|Increase in other prepayments
(10,939
)
(6,505
)
(348,949
)
(198,738
)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
(11,182
)
(2,666
)
(355,681
)
(77,424
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
(1,983
)
(1,786
)
(63,262
)
(54,554
)
|Treasury shares reissued to employees
26,394
25,424
807,932
760,161
|Distribution of cash dividends
(12,800
)
(60,062
)
(390,871
)
(1,724,498
)
|Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation
21
73
663
2,184
|Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
11,632
(36,351
)
354,462
(1,016,707
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
(84
)
2,285
494,066
(42,435
)
-
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
42,649
(2,017
)
1,864,850
34,843
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
276,379
227,137
8,487,601
6,975,384
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
319,028
225,120
10,352,451
7,010,227
