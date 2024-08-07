SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Consolidated revenue was US$120.87 million and consolidated net income was US$17.58 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share ("EPS") were US$0.22 (NT$7.11) and US$0.22 (NT$7.09), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$104.18 million and consolidated net income of US$13.98 million, or US$0.18 (NT$5.44) and US$0.18 (NT$5.40) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the second quarter of 2024 consolidated revenue decreased 0.34% sequentially and was up 16.02% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was US$51.28 million, representing a decrease of 1.31% from the previous quarter and an increase of 11.97% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On June 26, 2024, Parade announced PS8830 USB4/TBT4 retimer shipping in key OEM customer Copilot+ PCs based on Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms which offer game-changing AI performance and efficiency. The PS8830 USB4/TBT4 retimer is optimized for use with the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms. The PS8830 is compliant with USB-IF USB4 specification supporting up to Gen 3×2 40Gbps (2x 20Gbps) and Thunderbolt 4 featuring TBT 3.0 up to 41.25Gbps (2x 20.625Gbps). USB4 tunneling of DP 1.4a and USB 3.2, and DP 2.1 alt mode up to UHBR20 are supported. Customer implementations with Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms may also include Parade PS185 DP-HDMI 2.0 converter for adding HDMI connectivity, PS8719 USB 3.2 Gen 1 redriver and PS8811 USB3.2 Gen 2 retimer for USB-A connectivity, benefiting from their proven performance and industry leading compatibility.

On July 31, 2024, Parade announced the availability of the PS8778 USB4 Gen 3 x2 / TBT4 / DP 2.1 Alt Mode linear redriver for NB/PC, mobile workstation and active cable solutions. The PS8778 supports up to USB4 Gen 3 x2 or 2x 20Gbps, TBT4 2x 20.625Gbps, and DP 2.1 UHBR20 Alt Mode. It implements USB4, USB 3.2 and DP 2.1a power management including Modern Standby (<1mW) and DP 2.1a Advanced Link Power Management (ALPM). The low power design greatly extends the battery life of mobile devices as well as minimizing power use in USB4 active cables. PS8778 comes in a very small package, ideal for space constrained designs. PS8778 extends the overall system channel length by providing additional loss compensation when placed between the SoC (USB4 router) and USB4 retimer such as the PS8833, in a cascade configuration. PS8778 also enables USB4 cables much longer than the 0.8 meter or 2.6 feet limit for a USB4 Gen 3 passive cable, without degrading the performance.

On August 5, 2024, Parade announced PS8833 USB4/TBT4 retimer shipping in AI PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, which feature the new "Zen 5" high performance CPU cores and integrated AI engine for enhanced AI performance. USB4 is becoming ubiquitous on notebook and desktop PCs. The PS8833 USB4/TBT4 retimer is optimized for AMD's new AI enhanced processor platform. It also allows OEMs to easily upgrade existing platforms from the PS8830 USB3/TBT4 retimer to extend product longevity. The PS8833 is compliant with USB-IF USB4 specification up to Gen 3 or 40Gbps (2x 20Gbps) and Thunderbolt 4 featuring TBT 3.0 up to 41.25Gbps (2x 20.625Gbps). USB4 tunneling of DP 1.4a and USB 3.2, and DP 2.1 alt mode up to UHBR20 are supported. PS8833 features low power consumption in USB4 operation and low power states, greatly extending battery power operations. Customer implementations of AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor platform may also include Parade PS8419/PS8219/PS8210 HDMI 2.1 pin compatible retimer/redrivers for enhanced HDMI connectivity, and PS8811 USB3.2 Gen 2 retimer for USB-A connectivity, benefiting from the proven performance and industry leading compatibility.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024:

Revenue: US$130 ~144 Million

Gross Margin: 42% ~46%

Operating Expense: US$32.5 ~35.5 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the second quarter of 2024 have been audited by independent accountants.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Six Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Six Months ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 120,871 121,278 120,871 104,178 242,149 204,168 3,910,184 3,814,192 3,910,184 3,199,298 7,724,376 6,239,010 Cost of goods sold 69,593 69,321 69,593 58,380 138,914 114,327 2,251,323 2,180,148 2,251,323 1,792,845 4,431,471 3,493,642 Gross profit 51,278 51,957 51,278 45,798 103,235 89,841 1,658,861 1,634,044 1,658,861 1,406,453 3,292,905 2,745,368 Research & development expenses 23,158 22,845 23,158 20,293 46,003 40,185 749,173 718,474 749,173 623,198 1,467,647 1,227,915 Sales & marketing expenses 7,554 7,413 7,554 7,188 14,967 14,386 244,373 233,130 244,373 220,732 477,503 439,554 General & administrative expenses 4,775 5,078 4,775 4,888 9,853 9,881 154,480 159,691 154,480 150,109 314,171 301,906 Expected credit loss - - - - - 84 - - - - - 2,549 Total operating expenses 35,487 35,336 35,487 32,369 70,823 64,536 1,148,026 1,111,295 1,148,026 994,039 2,259,321 1,971,924 Operating income 15,791 16,621 15,791 13,429 32,412 25,305 510,835 522,749 510,835 412,414 1,033,584 773,444 Non-operating income 2,866 2,527 2,866 2,055 5,393 3,323 92,723 79,477 92,723 63,081 172,200 101,641 Income before income taxes 18,657 19,148 18,657 15,484 37,805 28,628 603,558 602,226 603,558 475,495 1,205,784 875,085 Income tax expense 1,077 937 1,077 1,505 2,014 3,028 34,852 29,477 34,852 46,226 64,329 92,525 Net income 17,580 18,211 17,580 13,979 35,791 25,600 568,706 572,749 568,706 429,269 1,141,455 782,560 EPS - Basic (In Dollar) $0.22 $0.23 $0.22 $0.18 $0.45 $0.33 $7.11 $7.21 $7.11 $5.44 $14.31 $9.94 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 79,939 79,483 79,939 78,947 79,790 78,692 79,939 79,483 79,939 78,947 79,790 78,692 EPS - Diluted (In Dollar) $0.22 $0.23 $0.22 $0.18 $0.45 $0.32 $7.09 $7.17 $7.09 $5.40 $14.24 $9.85 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 80,232 79,850 80,232 79,545 80,162 79,413 80,232 79,850 80,232 79,545 80,162 79,413 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 319,028 225,120 10,352,451 7,010,227 Accounts receivable, net 47,161 54,721 1,530,363 1,704,022 Inventories, net 112,755 114,368 3,658,908 3,561,433 Other current assets 28,775 32,666 933,755 1,017,219 Total current assets 507,719 426,875 16,475,477 13,292,901 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 11,395 14,970 369,767 466,159 Right-of-use assets 8,620 5,083 279,707 158,295 Intangible assets 99,671 101,772 3,234,327 3,169,177 Deferred income tax assets 12,738 11,143 413,344 346,988 Other non-current assets 157,667 150,473 5,116,310 4,685,730 Total non-current assets 290,091 283,441 9,413,455 8,826,349 Total Assets 797,810 710,316 25,888,932 22,119,250 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 43,369 29,194 1,407,324 909,092 Other payables 44,942 54,820 1,444,199 1,687,909 Current income tax liabilities 10,777 9,528 349,705 296,692 Lease liabilities - current 3,462 2,960 112,337 92,194 Other current liabilities 7,533 6,490 244,444 202,110 Total current liabilities 110,083 102,992 3,558,009 3,187,997 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities - non-current 5,158 2,123 167,370 66,101 Total non-current liabilities 5,158 2,123 167,370 66,101 Equity Ordinary shares 26,730 26,735 811,618 811,747 Capital reserves 135,817 134,946 4,172,562 4,212,672 Retained earnings 542,866 498,502 16,118,452 14,740,781 Other equity (4,577 ) (10,321 ) 1,646,438 493,401 Treasury shares (18,267 ) (44,661 ) (585,517 ) (1,393,449 ) Total equity 682,569 605,201 22,163,553 18,865,152 Total liabilities and equity 797,810 710,316 25,888,932 22,119,250 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For six months ended Jun 30, 2024 and 2023 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 37,805 28,628 1,205,784 875,085 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 10,794 11,132 344,331 340,100 Expected credit loss - 84 - 2,549 Loss on disposal of equipment 22 - 694 - Loss on disposal of intangible assets 356 125 11,368 3,814 Share-based compensation cost 16,578 17,735 521,011 537,517 Interest income (5,345 ) (2,925 ) (170,692 ) (89,352 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 22,405 26,151 706,712 794,628 Accounts receivable 6,943 (20,098 ) 225,288 (625,845 ) Inventories 10,129 31,124 328,704 969,215 Other current assets (23,918 ) (27,673 ) (733,466 ) (737,173 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (6,846 ) (16,647 ) (179,474 ) (393,803 ) Accounts payable (7,658 ) 16,191 (248,510 ) 504,193 Other payables (6,782 ) (9,303 ) (220,091 ) (289,726 ) Other current liabilities 452 (6,983 ) 14,654 (217,466 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (13,988 ) (95 ) (453,947 ) (2,999 ) Cash inflow generated from operations 39,376 38,037 1,279,075 1,272,911 Interest received 5,345 2,925 170,692 89,352 Income taxes paid (2,438 ) (6,247 ) (77,764 ) (190,854 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 42,283 34,715 1,372,003 1,171,409 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (2,040 ) (2,812 ) (65,092 ) (85,894 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (90 ) (170 ) (2,862 ) (5,181 ) Decrease in refundable deposits 1,887 6,821 61,222 212,389 Increase in other prepayments (10,939 ) (6,505 ) (348,949 ) (198,738 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (11,182 ) (2,666 ) (355,681 ) (77,424 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (1,983 ) (1,786 ) (63,262 ) (54,554 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 26,394 25,424 807,932 760,161 Distribution of cash dividends (12,800 ) (60,062 ) (390,871 ) (1,724,498 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 21 73 663 2,184 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 11,632 (36,351 ) 354,462 (1,016,707 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (84 ) 2,285 494,066 (42,435 ) - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42,649 (2,017 ) 1,864,850 34,843 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 276,379 227,137 8,487,601 6,975,384 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 319,028 225,120 10,352,451 7,010,227

