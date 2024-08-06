HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O Midstream, LLC ("H2O Midstream") and EIV Capital, LLC ("EIV Capital") are pleased to announce the execution of definitive agreements for the sale of H2O Midstream to Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics"). H2O Midstream provides gathering, transportation, recycling, storage, and disposal solutions for produced water in Howard County, Texas.

"The acquisition of H2O Midstream by Delek Logistics creates a fully integrated multi-commodity midstream platform in the Midland Basin and represents the realization of our vision that produced water can be managed as a true midstream business," said Jim Summers, co-founder and CEO of H2O Midstream. "This successful eight-year venture was only possible thanks to the incredible support and partnership of EIV Capital and the professionalism and dedication of all H2O Midstream management and employees, who represent some of the best this industry has to offer. I am excited to welcome this new era for oilfield water management under the capable leadership of Delek Logistics."

EIV Capital and H2O Midstream partnered in 2016 to pursue produced water midstream opportunities in the Permian Basin. Through greenfield development, organic growth and the integration of several strategic acquisitions, H2O Midstream developed a system comprised of 250+ miles of buried pipe, ~4 million barrels of owned and third-party storage, and access to over 900,000 barrels per day of owned and third-party disposal capacity across a ~400 square mile footprint.

"We valued the opportunity to partner with the H2O Midstream team as they executed a vision to build a leading water midstream platform in the Midland Basin," said David Finan, Managing Partner of EIV Capital. "We'd like to thank Jim Summers and the entire H2O Midstream team for their hard work and dedication."

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to H2O Midstream in connection with the transaction.

About H2O Midstream, LLC

Based in Houston, Texas, with a field office near Big Spring, Texas, H2O Midstream is committed to reducing the cost of water for producers and improving environmental and safety conditions through the use of permanent infrastructure and interconnected gathering, disposal, storage and re-use facilities. H2O Midstream is funded via a private equity commitment from EIV Capital and co-investments from several of EIV Capital's institutional partners. For more information, visit www.H2Omidstream.com.

About EIV Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital is a Houston, Texas-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the North American energy industry. EIV Capital focuses on investments in businesses which create value through infrastructure, innovation or efficiency. The firm's management has extensive experience leading and investing in successful companies across the energy value chain. For more information, visit www.eivcapital.com.

