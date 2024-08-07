With the current market turbulence, gold is once again a sought-after asset. Despite all the stock market volatility, long-term investors have been able to achieve stable returns of 8.5% per annum with the yellow metal since the 1990s. Precious metals are rarely an object of speculation but rather serve to maintain purchasing power in times of central bank-fueled inflation. West Africa has emerged as a major player in global gold production in recent years. Several countries in the region are among the world's largest gold producers, and the mining costs are unrivalled compared to other locations. Mali is currently Africa's third-largest gold producer and supplies over 50 tons of the yellow metal every year. The Canadian gold explorer Desert Gold sits like a spider in the web of the Senegal Mali Shear Zone (SMSZ) and is surrounded by major gold producers such as Barrick, Allied, Endeavour and B2 Gold. In the current year, 30,000 meters are being drilled and a feasibility study for mine construction is in progress. A good 1 million ounces of gold have been identified so far. The major mining companies around are already taking notice.

