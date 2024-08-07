Bioz, Inc.: LICORbio and Bioz Collaborate to Elevate Scientific Insights With Advanced Publication Data Integration

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven research solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with LICORbio, a leading provider of innovative solutions for life science research in both the instrument and reagent space. LICORbio's dedication to providing high-quality products across diverse scientific fields integrates seamlessly with Bioz's goal of improving research outcomes through data-driven insights.

Understanding the importance of supporting all researchers, LICORbio now clearly highlights product-specific, peer-reviewed citation data throughout its beautifully redesigned website. This valuable information is presented via dynamic widgets, called Bioz Badges, powered by Bioz's advanced AI engine. These widgets display article excerpts, figures, tables, and even supplementary data sourced from scientific publications, which serves to empower LICORbio's scientific community in their decision-making processes.

Reflecting on the partnership's immediate success, Katie Schaepe, Director of Marketing at LICORbio, shares, "We have received tremendous feedback on the Bioz tools from both internal and external teams. We've noticed a significant increase in engagement from our users, as both researchers and LICORbio teams appreciate the importance of peer-reviewed citation data." Taylor Tunnison, Marketing Specialist at LICORbio, joins Katie's enthusiasm, sharing, "Given the positive feedback we received from our teams, we've decided to expand our partnership with Bioz by including a Bioz Content Hub on our website as well." Bioz Content Hubs are citation knowledgebases that showcase all of a company's product citations in one place, and they have proven to elevate the accessibility of knowledge on vendor websites while also catering to scientists in the earlier stages of their research journey.

Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO at Bioz, enthusiastically highlights the significance of LICORbio's decision to integrate a Bioz Content Hub, in addition to its Badges, featuring data from peer-reviewed literature. "With LICORbio's extensive repository of citations from top-tier journals," she noted, "we're poised to enrich the experience for internal teams and customers alike." Dr. Lachmi further emphasized, "We are proud to be working with a pioneer of so many innovative research solutions and the developer of industry-leading scientific techniques, such as the In-Cell Western assay."

LICORbio provides a comprehensive collection of innovative solutions that each address a diverse range of research needs. The integration of Bioz widgets further enhances visibility into the benefits and applications of all of LICORbio's products, empowering countless life science researchers around the world to imagine, explore, and uncover their very own groundbreaking discoveries.

Bioz is the world's leading AI-driven search engine for scientific experimentation. Evidence-based product ratings and recommendations guide scientists towards the most validated products for their experiments, accelerating the pace of research and discovery. Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs represent advanced digital marketing solutions for supplier websites, enhancing user engagement and driving conversion rates.

