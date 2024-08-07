Scientists in India have suggested to use thermoelectric cooling to enhance PV module performance. Through a field experiment, they found that thermoelectric coolers combined with water can reduce solar module temperature by up to 38 C. Researchers from India's Shoolini University have conducted a field experiment to analyze the effect of thermoelectric coolers (TECs) and water cooling on the temperatures of PV modules. "Thermoelectric devices are solid-state devices that operate on the principle of the Seebeck effect for power generation and on the Peltier effect for cooling operation," explained ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...