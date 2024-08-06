Innospec Inc.: Innospec Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Performance Chemicals operating income more than doubles on personal care growth



Fuel Specialties operating income up double digits with margin expansion

As expected, Oilfield Services results impacted by lower production chemical activity

Debt-free balance sheet with over $240 million in net cash

GAAP EPS $1.24 and adjusted non-GAAP EPS $1.39

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total revenues for the second quarter were $435.0 million, a decrease of 9 percent from $480.4 million in the corresponding period last year. Net income for the quarter was $31.2 million or $1.24 per diluted share compared to $28.9 million or $1.16 per diluted share recorded last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $54.1 million compared to $47.4 million reported in the same period a year ago.

Results for this quarter include some special items, which are summarized in the table below. Excluding these items, adjusted non-GAAP EPS in the second quarter was $1.39 per diluted share, compared to $1.28 per diluted share a year ago.

Cash from operating activities was $4.7 million before capital expenditures of $15.2 million. The quarter closed with net cash of $240.2 million and in the second quarter, the Company paid its semi-annual dividend of 76 cents per common share.

Adjusted EBITDA, income before income taxes excluding special items and net income excluding special items and related per-share amounts together with net cash, are non-GAAP financial measures that are defined and reconciled with GAAP results herein and in the schedules below.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,

"This was a mixed quarter for Innospec as Fuel Specialties and Performance Chemicals continued to deliver strong results while Oilfield Services declined as expected on significant production chemical headwinds. Nevertheless, overall operating income grew 19 percent and operating margins improved.

Performance Chemicals operating income more than doubled over the prior year on higher sales and improved gross margins. Demand for our mild and natural personal care technologies continued to drive growth in operating income. We are excited by opportunities in all our end-markets and remain cautiously optimistic that we can maintain these improved results in the second half of 2024. Our recent acquisition of QGP Quimica is performing in line with expectations and is well positioned for growth.

In Fuel Specialties, gross margins were at the upper end of our targeted 32 to 35 percent range and operating income and margins improved over the prior year. We continue to target further sales growth and margin improvement in the business as we pursue a diverse set of end-market and geographic opportunities in both fuel and non-fuel applications.

As anticipated, Oilfield Services results were impacted by significantly lower production chemical activity in the quarter. As of the end of July this activity has not recovered. While potential remains for some near-term recovery in this business, we currently expect to see lower sales levels continuing through the second half of 2024. In parallel we plan to remain focused on several exciting, technology-based sales growth and margin improvement opportunities in our other oilfield segments."

Revenues in Performance Chemicals of $160.1 million were up 25 percent over the second quarter of last year with acquisition growth of 7 percent, volume growth of 29 percent and an adverse price/mix of 11 percent. Gross margins of 22.6 percent increased by 5.4 percentage points from the same quarter last year. Operating income of $21.2 million more than doubled from $9.2 million in the corresponding prior year period.

Revenues in Fuel Specialties of $166.6 million were up 8 percent from $154.2 million in the second quarter of last year. Volumes were up 20 percent offset by an adverse price/mix of 12 percent. Gross margins of 34.6 percent increased by 5.5 percentage points over last year. Operating income of $30.4 million was up 78 percent from $17.1 million a year ago. Adjusting for the $8.0 million loss in Brazil in the second quarter of 2023, prior year gross margins were 32.3 percent and operating income was $25.1 million.

Revenues in Oilfield Services of $108.3 million for the quarter were down 45 percent from $198.4 million in the second quarter of last year. Gross margins of 30.6 percent decreased by 11.5 percentage points from the same quarter last year on a weaker sales mix. Operating income of $7.3 million decreased 74 percent from $28.0 million in the prior year period.

Corporate costs for the quarter were $17.6 million, compared with $20.1 million a year ago.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 28.6 percent compared to 21.0 percent in the same period last year reflecting the geographical location of taxable profits.

For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities was $4.7 million compared to $55.0 million a year ago. As of June 30, 2024, Innospec had $240.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt.

Mr. Williams concluded,

"I am very pleased with the strong results in Fuel Specialties and Performance Chemicals in the quarter. We continue to execute as expected against a broad set of technology-led growth opportunities in these businesses. While the results and short-term outlook in Oilfield Services are clearly below our targeted range, our team remains intensely focused on leveraging our leading customer service and technology to build a stronger medium to long-term business.

With over $240 million in net-cash we expect to continue to pursue organic investments and complementary M&A while returning value to shareholders through dividend growth."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,400 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Schedule 1 Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in millions, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 435.0 $ 480.4 $ 935.2 $ 990.0 Cost of goods sold (308.1 ) (330.0 ) (652.6 ) (691.8 ) Gross profit 126.9 150.4 282.6 298.2 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (73.4 ) (105.6 ) (166.1 ) (201.8 ) Research and development (12.2 ) (10.6 ) (24.0 ) (21.2 ) Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration (0.6 ) - (1.4 ) - Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment - - 0.1 - Total operating expenses (86.2 ) (116.2 ) (191.4 ) (223.0 ) Operating income 40.7 34.2 91.2 75.2 Other income, net 0.9 2.7 3.6 6.4 Interest income/(expense), net 2.1 (0.3 ) 4.2 - Income before income taxes 43.7 36.6 99.0 81.6 Income taxes (12.5 ) (7.7 ) (26.4 ) (19.5 ) Net income $ 31.2 $ 28.9 $ 72.6 $ 62.1 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.25 $ 1.16 $ 2.91 $ 2.50 Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.16 $ 2.89 $ 2.48 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 24,937 24,868 24,918 24,835 Diluted 25,097 24,980 25,091 25,010

INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 2A SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS OF RESULTS Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales: Performance Chemicals $ 160.1 $ 127.8 $ 320.9 $ 279.2 Fuel Specialties 166.6 154.2 343.5 344.5 Oilfield Services 108.3 198.4 270.8 366.3 435.0 480.4 935.2 990.0 Gross profit: Performance Chemicals 36.2 22.0 73.9 46.1 Fuel Specialties 57.6 44.8 118.2 102.2 Oilfield Services 33.1 83.6 90.5 149.9 126.9 150.4 282.6 298.2 Operating income: Performance Chemicals 21.2 9.2 42.3 19.6 Fuel Specialties 30.4 17.1 63.8 49.5 Oilfield Services 7.3 28.0 24.2 43.9 Corporate costs (17.6 ) (20.1 ) (37.8 ) (37.8 ) 41.3 34.2 92.5 75.2 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration (0.6 ) - (1.4 ) - Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment - - 0.1 - Total operating income $ 40.7 $ 34.2 $ 91.2 $ 75.2

Schedule 2B NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 31.2 $ 28.9 $ 72.6 $ 62.1 Interest (income)/expense, net (2.1 ) 0.3 (4.2 ) - Income taxes 12.5 7.7 26.4 19.5 Depreciation and amortization 11.0 9.3 21.3 18.5 Foreign currency exchange losses/(gains) 0.1 (1.2 ) (1.0 ) (3.2 ) Legacy costs of closed operations 0.8 0.9 1.6 1.7 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration 0.6 - 1.4 - Acquisition related costs - 1.5 - 1.5 Adjusted EBITDA 54.1 47.4 118.1 100.1

Schedule 3 INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 240.2 $ 203.7 Trade and other accounts receivable 300.3 359.8 Inventories 313.5 300.1 Prepaid expenses 9.7 18.7 Prepaid income taxes 12.1 2.8 Other current assets 1.0 0.6 Total current assets 876.8 885.7 Net property, plant and equipment 271.9 268.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47.9 45.1 Goodwill 388.2 399.3 Other intangible assets 61.4 57.3 Deferred tax assets 10.4 10.4 Pension asset 37.0 35.1 Other non-current assets 6.7 6.2 Total assets $ 1,700.3 $ 1,707.4 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 147.7 $ 163.6 Accrued liabilities 143.1 185.9 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 14.9 13.6 Current portion of plant closure provisions 4.6 4.6 Current portion of accrued income taxes 21.3 2.6 Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits 1.2 1.2 Total current liabilities 332.8 371.5 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 33.2 31.6 Plant closure provisions, net of current portion 56.5 57.0 Accrued income taxes, net of current portion - 11.6 Unrecognized tax benefits, net of current portion 10.7 13.6 Deferred tax liabilities 35.4 33.5 Pension liabilities and post-employment benefits 12.7 13.3 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 20.2 23.4 Other non-current liabilities 2.9 2.3 Equity 1,195.9 1,149.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,700.3 $ 1,707.4

Schedule 4 INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended

June 30 (in millions) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 72.6 $ 62.1 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21.5 19.2 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration 1.4 - Deferred taxes 0.7 1.1 Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (0.1 ) - Non-cash movements on defined benefit pension plans (1.6 ) (1.7 ) Stock option compensation 4.2 3.9 Changes in working capital (10.0 ) 11.5 Movements in plant closure provisions (0.1 ) (0.5 ) Movements in income taxes (0.1 ) (21.6 ) Movements in unrecognized tax benefits (2.9 ) 0.6 Movements in other assets and liabilities (0.3 ) 2.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 85.3 76.8 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (21.6 ) (32.6 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.2 - Business combinations, net of cash acquired (0.2 ) - Internally developed software (8.1 ) (6.7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29.7 ) (39.3 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Non-controlling interest 0.8 0.2 Refinancing costs (0.3 ) (1.5 ) Dividend paid (19.0 ) (17.2 ) Issue of treasury stock 0.8 0.7 Repurchase of common stock (0.7 ) (1.0 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18.4 ) (18.8 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (0.7 ) 0.1 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 36.5 18.8 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 203.7 147.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 240.2 $ 165.9

Amortization of deferred finance costs of $0.2 million (2023 - $0.7 million) are included in depreciation and amortization in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and in interest expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of income.