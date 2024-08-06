Martinrea International Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the release of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share.

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total sales of $1,301.8 million, production sales of $1,263.7 million.

Diluted net earnings per share of $0.54 and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share ( 1 ) of $0.58.

of $0.58. Adjusted Operating Income Margin ( 1 ) of 6.3%.

of 6.3%. Adjusted EBITDA ( 1 ) of $166.1 million, a new quarterly record for the Company.

of $166.1 million, a new quarterly record for the Company. Free Cash Flow ( 1 ) (excluding principal payments of IFRS-16 lease liabilities) was $51.7 million, a notable improvement over $26.5 million generated in the second quarter of 2023.

(excluding principal payments of IFRS-16 lease liabilities) was $51.7 million, a notable improvement over $26.5 million generated in the second quarter of 2023. Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (1) ratio, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, ended the quarter at 1.49x.

ratio, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, ended the quarter at 1.49x. New business awards of approximately $125 million in annualized sales at mature volumes.

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share declared.

OVERVIEW

Pat D'Eramo, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our second quarter financial results were strong, with a continued improvement in most metrics quarter over quarter, and better Free Cash Flow(1). We continue to perform well operationally. Supply constraints, inflationary cost pressures, and tight labour markets are generally improving, and we are mitigating the impact of these issues, as well as the slower-than-expected ramp up in electric vehicle programs across our industry, through commercial negotiations. I am happy with the progress we are making on this front. Our business is well-positioned for the long term. Interest rates are already coming down in Canada and seem likely to come down in the United States. This should help to improve vehicle affordability, which bodes well for future production volumes and sales. Our business is largely agnostic to propulsion type, which enables us to adapt to any mix of vehicles over time, and our North American-centric orientation and limited footprint in China is a positive in the context of the current geopolitical environment."

He continued: "I am pleased to announce that we have been awarded new business representing $125 million in annualized sales at mature volumes, consisting of $75 million in Lightweight Structures with multiple customers including Volvo, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors and others, and $50 million in Propulsion Systems, with Ford."

Fred Di Tosto, President, stated: "Our financial metrics are among the best in our industry, with operating margins and Free Cash Flow(1) generation at the high end of our peer group. This is a notable achievement, and I am very proud of our team in delivering this performance. As previously announced, I have stepped away from the Chief Financial Officer role and I continue to serve the company as President, overseeing the operations and some of the more strategic aspects of the business. It has been an honour serving as Chief Financial Officer for the last 13 years, and it continues to be an honour to serve as President. I am confident that the finance function remains in strong hands under Peter Cirulis' leadership."

Peter Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, stated: "We are pleased with our financial performance in the second quarter. We are driving a healthy level of Free Cash Flow(1) from the business, our balance sheet is in great shape, and we are executing on our capital allocation priorities. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $166.1 million set a new quarterly record for the Company, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) increased quarter over quarter, coming in at 6.3%. Second quarter sales, excluding tooling sales of $38.1 million, were $1,263.7 million, and diluted net earnings per share and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share(1) were $0.54 and $0.58, respectively. Free Cash Flow(1) (excluding principal payments of IFRS-16 lease liabilities) of $51.7 million improved year over year, mainly reflecting a lower level of capital spending. We continue to expect a solid year of Free Cash Flow(1) in 2024, weighted to the back half of the year, similar to 2023."

He continued: "Net Debt(1) (excluding IFRS-16 lease liabilities) declined by approximately $4 million quarter over quarter, to $852.1 million, reflecting the strong Free Cash Flow(1), partially offset by some cash restructuring costs, our regular dividend payment, and significant share buyback activity during the quarter. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio (excluding the impact of IFRS 16) ended the quarter at 1.49x, inline with our long-term target range of 1.5x or better."

Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, stated: "As my colleagues noted, we are executing well operationally and financially, and allocating capital with a view to maximizing returns for our stakeholders. We repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares for cancellation under our normal course issuer bid (NCIB) during the quarter, representing about 2.5% of the outstanding shares of the Company. Total cash spent on share repurchases in the quarter was approximately $24.0 million. We intend to continue to buy back some stock at these levels. In terms of allocating capital, we will consider anything that makes Martinrea better, but not at the expense of our strong financial status. We believe consistent Free Cash Flow(1) generation is the path to a higher valuation. On behalf of the executive management team, we would like to thank our people for their hard work in delivering a solid quarterly performance, as well as our shareholders and other stakeholders for their continued support."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated; and all tabular amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and number of shares.

Additional information about the Company, including the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 ("MD&A"), the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (the "interim financial statements") and the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

OVERALL RESULTS

Results of operations may include certain items which have been separately disclosed, where appropriate, in order to provide a clear assessment of the underlying Company results. In addition to IFRS measures, management uses non-IFRS measures in the Company's disclosures that it believes provide the most appropriate basis on which to evaluate the Company's results.

The following tables set out certain highlights of the Company's performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Refer to the Company's interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 for a detailed account of the Company's performance for the periods presented in the tables below.

Three months

ended June 30, 2024 Three months

ended June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Sales $ 1,301,793 $ 1,361,055 (59,262 ) (4.4 %) Gross Margin 183,630 173,589 10,041 5.8 % Operating Income 76,208 82,436 (6,228 ) (7.6 %) Net Income for the period 40,979 49,900 (8,921 ) (17.9 %) Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.62 (0.08 ) (12.9 %) Non-IFRS Measures* Adjusted Operating Income $ 81,563 $ 82,436 (873 ) (1.1 %) % of Sales 6.3 % 6.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 166,139 160,612 5,527 3.4 % % of Sales 12.8 % 11.8 % Adjusted Net Income 44,383 49,900 (5,517 ) (11.1 %) Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.62 (0.04 ) (6.5 %)

Six months

ended June 30, 2024 Six months

ended June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Sales $ 2,625,706 $ 2,664,944 (39,238 ) (1.5 %) Gross Margin 356,167 340,975 15,192 4.5 % Operating Income 149,140 157,613 (8,473 ) (5.4 %) Net Income for the period 84,629 98,071 (13,442 ) (13.7 %) Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 1.10 $ 1.22 (0.12 ) (9.8 %) Non-IFRS Measures* Adjusted Operating Income $ 160,750 $ 157,613 3,137 2.0 % % of Sales 6.1 % 5.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 328,969 313,116 15,853 5.1 % % of Sales 12.5 % 11.7 % Adjusted Net Income 92,480 93,497 (1,017 ) (1.1 %) Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic $ 1.20 $ 1.17 0.03 2.6 % Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.16 0.04 3.4 %



*Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)", "Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Free Cash Flow (after IFRS 16 lease payments)", and "Net Debt".

The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS "Net Income" to Non-IFRS "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Operating Income" and "Adjusted EBITDA":

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Three months ended

June 30, 2023 Net Income $ 40,979 $ 49,900 Adjustments, after tax* 3,404 - Adjusted Net Income $ 44,383 $ 49,900

Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2023 Net Income $ 84,629 $ 98,071 Adjustments, after tax* 7,851 (4,574 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 92,480 $ 93,497

*Adjustments are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Three months ended

June 30, 2023 Net Income $ 40,979 $ 49,900 Income tax expense 16,531 11,630 Other finance expense (income) (1,613 ) 568 Share of loss of equity investments 823 652 Finance expense 19,488 19,686 Adjustments, before tax* 5,355 - Adjusted Operating Income $ 81,563 $ 82,436 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 80,867 75,532 Amortization of development costs 2,594 2,670 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,115 (26 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,139 $ 160,612

Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2023 Net Income $ 84,629 $ 98,071 Income tax expense 30,449 23,709 Other finance expense (income) (7,056 ) 344 Share of loss of equity investments 1,457 2,030 Finance expense 39,661 38,732 Adjustments, before tax* 11,610 (5,273 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 160,750 $ 157,613 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 161,904 150,204 Amortization of development costs 5,088 5,283 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,227 16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 328,969 $ 313,116

*Adjustments are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release

SALES

Three months ended June 30, 2024 to three months ended June 30, 2023 comparison

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Three months ended

June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change North America $ 984,579 $ 1,047,067 (62,488 ) (6.0 %) Europe 286,960 288,023 (1,063 ) (0.4 %) Rest of the World 37,200 36,566 634 1.7 % Eliminations (6,946 ) (10,601 ) 3,655 34.5 % Total Sales $ 1,301,793 $ 1,361,055 (59,262 ) (4.4 %)



The Company's consolidated sales for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $59.3 million or 4.4% to $1,301.8 million as compared to $1,361.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases in the North America and Europe operating segments, partially offset by a year-over-year increase in the Rest of the World.

Sales for the second quarter of 2024 in the Company's North America operating segment decreased by $62.5 million or 6.0% to $984.6 million from $1,047.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was due to a decrease in tooling sales of $73.7 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; programs that ended production during or subsequent to the second quarter of 2023, specifically the Dodge Charger/Challenger, Ford Edge, and Chevrolet Bolt; and lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light vehicle platforms, including the Ford Mustang Mach E and Mercedes' new electric vehicle platform (EVA2). These negative factors were partially offset by the launch and ramp up of new programs during or subsequent to the second quarter of 2023, including General Motors' new electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), and the Toyota Tacoma; higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain other light vehicle platforms, including the Ford Maverick and General Motors' large pick-up truck and SUV platform; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the second quarter of 2024 of $4.6 million.

Sales for the second quarter of 2024 in the Company's Europe operating segment decreased by $1.1 million or 0.4% to $287.0 million from $288.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was due to lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including the Mercedes' new electric vehicle platform (EVA2) and an engine block for Ford; programs that ended production during or subsequent to the second quarter of 2023, specifically the BMW Mini; and a decrease in tooling sales of $1.0 million, which are typically dependent of the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. These negative factors were partially offset by higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including an aluminum engine block for Jaguar Land Rover.

Sales for the second quarter of 2024 in the Company's Rest of the World operating segment increased by $0.6 million or 1.7% to $37.2 million from $36.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was largely driven by the launch and ramp up of new programs during or subsequent to the second quarter of 2023, specifically the BMW 5-series in China, and an increase in tooling sales of $1.9 million; partially offset by programs that came with the operations acquired from Metalsa in China that ended production during or subsequent to the second quarter of 2023, and lower year-over-year production volumes on the Cadillac CT6 vehicle platform in China.

Overall tooling sales decreased by $71.8 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $38.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $109.9 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 to six months ended June 30, 2023 comparison

Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change North America $ 1,948,522 $ 2,021,059 (72,537 ) (3.6 %) Europe 620,970 591,493 29,477 5.0 % Rest of the World 68,962 70,448 (1,486 ) (2.1 %) Eliminations (12,748 ) (18,056 ) 5,308 29.4 % Total Sales $ 2,625,706 $ 2,664,944 (39,238 ) (1.5 %)



The Company's consolidated sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by $39.2 million or 1.5% to $2,625.7 million as compared to $2,664.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases in the North America and Rest of the World operating segments, partially offset by an increase in sales in Europe.

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 in the Company's North America operating segment decreased by $72.5 million or 3.6% to $1,948.5 million from $2,021.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was due generally to a decrease in tooling sales of $106.7 million which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; programs that ended production during or subsequent to the second quarter of 2023, specifically the Dodge Charger/Challenger, Ford Edge, and Chevrolet Bolt; and lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light vehicle platforms, including the Ford Mustang Mach E, Mercedes' new electric vehicle platform (EVA2), and General Motors' Equinox/Terrain. These negative factors were partially offset by the launch and ramp up of new programs, including General Motors' new electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), and the Toyota Tacoma; higher year-over-year production volumes of certain light vehicle platforms including the Ford Escape and Maverick, and General Motors' large pick-up truck and SUV platform; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $4.3 million.

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 in the Company's Europe operating segment increased by $29.5 million or 5.0% to $621.0 million from $591.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in tooling sales of $29.8 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including aluminum engine blocks for Jaguar Land Rover and Mercedes; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $4.7 million. These positive factors were partially offset by lower year-over-year production volumes of certain other light vehicle platforms, including the Mercedes' new electric vehicle platform (EVA2), and programs that ended production during or subsequent to the corresponding period of 2023, specifically the BMW Mini.

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 in the Company's Rest of the World operating segment decreased by $1.5 million or 2.1% to $69.0 million from $70.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was largely driven by programs that came with the operations acquired from Metalsa in China that ended production during or subsequent to the six months ended June 30, 2023, and lower year-over-year production volumes on the Cadillac CT6 vehicle platform in China; partially offset by the launch and ramp up of new programs, specifically the BMW 5-series in China, and an increase in tooling sales of $6.1 million.

Overall tooling sales decreased by $69.8 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $104.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $174.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

GROSS MARGIN

Three months ended June 30, 2024 to three months ended June 30, 2023 comparison

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Three months ended

June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 183,630 $ 173,589 10,041 5.8 % % of Sales 14.1 % 12.8 %



The gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2024 of 14.1% increased as a percentage of sales by 1.3% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2023 of 12.8%. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to:

productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities and other improvements;

contribution from overall higher production sales volume; and

a decrease in tooling sales which typically earn low margin for the Company.

These factors were partially offset by operational inefficiencies at certain other operating facilities, and a negative sales mix, including additional depreciation expense from recent new program investments.

Overall market related inflationary pressures on labour, material and energy costs, along with offsetting commercial settlements, were generally stable for the quarter on a year-over-year basis.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 to six months ended June 30, 2023 comparison

Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 356,167 $ 340,975 15,192 4.5 % % of Sales 13.6 % 12.8 %



The gross margin percentage for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of 13.6% increased as a percentage of sales by 0.8% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of 12.8%. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to:

productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities and other improvements;

contribution from higher production sales volume; and

a decrease in tooling sales which typically earn low margin for the Company.

These factors were partially offset by:

operational inefficiencies at certain other operating facilities;

an unfavourable impact from a year-over-year change in foreign exchange rates in Mexico; and

a negative sales mix, including additional depreciation expense from recent new program investments.

Overall market related inflationary pressures on labour, material and energy costs, along with offsetting commercial settlements, were generally stable year-over-year.



ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME

Adjusted Net Income excludes certain items as set out in the following tables and described in the notes thereto. Management uses Adjusted Net Income as a measurement of operating performance of the Company and believes that, in conjunction with IFRS measures, it provides useful information about the financial performance and condition of the Company.

TABLE A

Three months ended June 30, 2024 to three months ended June 30, 2023 comparison

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Three months ended

June 30, 2023 $ Change NET INCOME $ 40,979 $ 49,900 $ (8,921 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 5,355 - 5,355 ADJUSTMENTS, BEFORE TAX $ 5,355 $ - $ 5,355 Tax impact of adjustments (1,951 ) - (1,951 ) ADJUSTMENTS, AFTER TAX $ 3,404 $ - $ 3,404 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 44,383 $ 49,900 $ (5,517 ) Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic ('000) 76,060 80,095 Adjusted Basic Net Earnings Per Share $ 0.58 $ 0.62 Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted ('000) 76,062 80,148 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 0.58 $ 0.62



TABLE B

Six months ended June 30, 2024 to six months ended June 30, 2023 comparison

Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2023 $ Change NET INCOME $ 84,629 $ 98,071 $ (13,442 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 11,610 - 11,610 Net gain on disposal of equity investments (2) - (5,273 ) 5,273 ADJUSTMENTS, BEFORE TAX $ 11,610 $ (5,273 ) $ 16,883 Tax impact of adjustments (3,759 ) 699 (4,458 ) ADJUSTMENTS, AFTER TAX $ 7,851 $ (4,574 ) $ 12,425 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 92,480 $ 93,497 $ (1,017 ) Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic ('000) 76,984 80,241 Adjusted Basic Net Earnings Per Share $ 1.20 $ 1.17 Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted ('000) 77,005 80,293 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 1.20 $ 1.16



(1)Restructuring costs

Additions to the restructuring provision during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $5.4 million and $11.6 million, respectively, and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of certain operations in Germany, Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

(2)Net gain on disposal of equity investments

On March 24, 2023, Martinrea sold its equity interest in VoltaXplore Inc. ("VoltaXplore) to NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore") for 3,420,406 common shares of NanoXplore at $2.92 per share representing an aggregate consideration of $10.0 million. The sale transaction resulted in a gain on disposal of equity investments during the first quarter of 2023 as follows:

Gross gain (Total consideration of $10.0 million less book value of investment) $ 6,821 Less: gain attributable to indirect retained interest (1,548 ) Net gain on disposal of equity investments $ 5,273



Subsequent to this transaction, the Company no longer holds a direct equity interest in VoltaXplore while its equity ownership interest in NanoXplore increased from 21.1% to 22.7%.

NET INCOME

Three months ended June 30, 2024 to three months ended June 30, 2023 comparison

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Three months ended

June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 40,979 $ 49,900 (8,921 ) (17.9 %) Adjusted Net Income 44,383 49,900 (5,517 ) (11.1 %) Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.62 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.62



Net Income, before adjustments, for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $8.9 million to $41.0 million or $0.54 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $49.9 million or $0.62 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the adjustments explained in Table A under "Adjustments to Net Income", Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $5.5 million to $44.4 million or $0.58 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from $49.9 million or $0.62 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter of 2023, was negatively impacted by the following:

a year-over-year increase in SG&A expense, as previously explained;

a $1.1 million loss on the disposal of property, plant and equipment for the second quarter of 2024; and

a higher effective tax rate (29.4% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 18.9% for the second quarter of 2023).

These factors were partially offset by the following:

higher gross margin as previously explained; and

a net foreign exchange gain of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to a loss of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 to six months ended June 30, 2023 comparison

Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 84,629 $ 98,071 (13,442 ) (13.7 %) Adjusted Net Income 92,480 93,497 (1,017 ) (1.1 %) Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 1.10 $ 1.22 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 1.20 $ 1.17 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.16



Net Income, before adjustments, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by $13.4 million to $84.6 million or $1.10 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $98.1 million or $1.22 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the adjustments explained in Table B under "Adjustments to Net Income", Adjusted Net Income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by $1.0 million to $92.5 million or $1.20 per share on a basic and diluted basis, from $93.5 million or $1.17 per share on a basic basis, and $1.16 on a diluted basis, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted Net Income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, was negatively impacted by the following:

a year-over-year increase in SG&A expense, as previously explained;

a $2.6 million year-over-year increase in research and development costs driven generally by increased new product and process development activity;

a $1.2 million loss on the disposal of property, plant and equipment for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and

a higher effective tax rate (27.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 19.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023).

These factors were partially offset by the following:

higher gross margin as previously explained; and

a net foreign exchange gain of $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a loss of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

DIVIDEND

A cash dividend of $0.05 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors payable to shareholders of record on September 30, 2024, on or about October 15, 2024.

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea International Inc. is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 56 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on X and Facebook.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Note June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,438 $ 186,804 Trade and other receivables 2 798,369 695,819 Inventories 3 576,446 568,274 Prepaid expenses and deposits 33,446 33,904 Income taxes recoverable 37,020 11,089 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,626,719 1,495,890 Property, plant and equipment 4 1,952,096 1,943,771 Right-of-use assets 5 232,001 238,552 Deferred tax assets 199,160 192,301 Intangible assets 41,936 42,743 Investments 6 66,798 60,170 Pension assets 15,136 16,303 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,507,127 2,493,840 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,133,846 $ 3,989,730 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 7 $ 1,196,186 $ 1,176,579 Provisions 8 11,545 29,892 Income taxes payable 28,905 25,017 Current portion of long-term debt 9 11,009 12,778 Current portion of lease liabilities 10 51,615 48,507 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,299,260 1,292,773 Long-term debt 9 1,022,577 956,458 Lease liabilities 10 200,596 210,469 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 38,334 37,261 Deferred tax liabilities 26,378 27,588 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,287,885 1,231,776 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,587,145 2,524,549 EQUITY Capital stock 12 617,922 645,256 Contributed surplus 45,907 45,903 Accumulated other comprehensive income 141,392 95,753 Retained earnings 741,480 678,269 TOTAL EQUITY 1,546,701 1,465,181 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,133,846 $ 3,989,730

Contingencies (note 17)

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

"Robert Wildeboer" Director "Terry Lyons" Director

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Note Three months

ended

June 30, 2024

Three months

ended

June 30, 2023

Six months

ended

June 30, 2024

Six months

ended

June 30, 2023

SALES $ 1,301,793 $ 1,361,055 $ 2,625,706 $ 2,664,944 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets) (1,041,483 ) (1,116,313 ) (2,115,892 ) (2,182,510 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (production) (76,680 ) (71,153 ) (153,647 ) (141,459 ) Total cost of sales (1,118,163 ) (1,187,466 ) (2,269,539 ) (2,323,969 ) GROSS MARGIN 183,630 173,589 356,167 340,975 Research and development costs (10,208 ) (9,351 ) (21,185 ) (18,629 ) Selling, general and administrative (86,557 ) (77,449 ) (164,748 ) (155,972 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (non-production) (4,187 ) (4,379 ) (8,257 ) (8,745 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,115 ) 26 (1,227 ) (16 ) Restructuring costs 8 (5,355 ) - (11,610 ) - OPERATING INCOME 76,208 82,436 149,140 157,613 Share of loss of equity investments 6 (823 ) (652 ) (1,457 ) (2,030 ) Net gain on disposal of equity investments - - - 5,273 Finance expense 14 (19,488 ) (19,686 ) (39,661 ) (38,732 ) Other finance income (expense) 14 1,613 (568 ) 7,056 (344 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 57,510 61,530 115,078 121,780 Income tax expense 11 (16,531 ) (11,630 ) (30,449 ) (23,709 ) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 40,979 $ 49,900 $ 84,629 $ 98,071 Basic earnings per share 13 $ 0.54 $ 0.62 $ 1.10 $ 1.22 Diluted earnings per share 13 $ 0.54 $ 0.62 $ 1.10 $ 1.22

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months

ended

June 30, 2024

Three months

ended

June 30, 2023

Six months

ended

June 30, 2024

Six months

ended

June 30, 2023

NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 40,979 $ 49,900 $ 84,629 $ 98,071 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to net income Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 14,287 (33,648 ) 45,678 (31,027 ) Items that will not be reclassified to net income Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments (note 6) (27 ) (7 ) (39 ) (18 ) Remeasurement of defined benefit plans (108 ) 2,071 (1,136 ) 2,446 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 14,152 (31,584 ) 44,503 (28,599 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 55,131 $ 18,316 $ 129,132 $ 69,472

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Capital stock

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

Retained

earnings

Total equity

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 $ 663,646 $ 45,558 $ 124,065 $ 543,636 $ 1,376,905 Net income for the period - - - 98,071 98,071 Compensation expense related to stock options - 221 - - 221 Dividends ($0.10 per share) - - - (7,999 ) (7,999 ) Exercise of employee stock options 358 (97 ) - - 261 Repurchase of common shares (note 12) (6,733 ) - - (3,307 ) (10,040 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 2,446 2,446 Foreign currency translation differences - - (31,027 ) - (31,027 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (18 ) - (18 ) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2023 657,271 45,682 93,020 632,847 1,428,820 Net income for the period - - - 55,594 55,594 Compensation expense related to stock options - 221 - - 221 Dividends ($0.10 per share) - - - (7,847 ) (7,847 ) Repurchase of common shares (note 12) (12,015 ) - - (7,014 ) (19,029 ) Other comprehensive income net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 4,689 4,689 Foreign currency translation differences - - 2,733 - 2,733 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023 645,256 45,903 95,753 678,269 1,465,181 Net income for the period - - - 84,629 84,629 Compensation expense related to stock options - 84 - - 84 Dividends ($0.10 per share) - - - (7,582 ) (7,582 ) Exercise of employee stock options 350 (80 ) - - 270 Repurchase of common shares (note 12) (27,684 ) - - (12,700 ) (40,384 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - (1,136 ) (1,136 ) Foreign currency translation differences - - 45,678 - 45,678 Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (39 ) - (39 ) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2024 $ 617,922 $ 45,907 $ 141,392 $ 741,480 $ 1,546,701

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months

ended

June 30, 2024

Three months

ended

June 30, 2023

Six months

ended

June 30, 2024

Six months

ended

June 30, 2023

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income for the period $ 40,979 $ 49,900 $ 84,629 $ 98,071 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 80,867 75,532 161,904 150,204 Amortization of development costs 2,594 2,670 5,088 5,283 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange forward contracts 4,265 4,701 3,469 (83 ) Finance expense 19,488 19,686 39,661 38,732 Income tax expense 16,531 11,630 30,449 23,709 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,115 (26 ) 1,227 16 Deferred and restricted share units expense 3,552 1,775 3,368 7,211 Stock options expense 42 111 84 221 Share of loss of equity investments 823 652 1,457 2,030 Net gain on disposal of equity investments - - - (5,273 ) Pension and other post-retirement benefits expense 567 700 1,131 1,394 Contributions made to pension and other post-retirement benefits (600 ) (597 ) (1,168 ) (1,220 ) 170,223 166,734 331,299 320,295 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Trade and other receivables 33,376 4,872 (84,836 ) (126,996 ) Inventories (14,869 ) 20,080 3,738 (1,895 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (1,046 ) 2,190 937 5,449 Trade, other payables and provisions (32,995 ) (28,108 ) (11,599 ) 79,318 154,689 165,768 239,539 276,171 Interest paid (22,789 ) (24,464 ) (43,467 ) (47,763 ) Income taxes paid (23,566 ) (31,206 ) (48,684 ) (63,783 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 108,334 $ 110,098 $ 147,388 $ 164,625 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase (decrease) in long-term debt (net of deferred financing fees) (1,523 ) (11,763 ) 47,941 35,331 Equipment loan repayments (1,860 ) (4,336 ) (4,570 ) (8,576 ) Principal payments of lease liabilities (13,432 ) (11,933 ) (25,756 ) (22,887 ) Dividends paid (3,839 ) (4,019 ) (7,746 ) (8,038 ) Exercise of employee stock options 270 261 270 261 Repurchase of common shares (24,012 ) (10,040 ) (39,922 ) (10,040 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (44,396 ) $ (41,830 ) $ (29,783 ) $ (13,949 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (excluding capitalized interest)* (52,594 ) (76,440 ) (110,867 ) (159,856 ) Capitalized development costs (2,099 ) (2,436 ) (3,144 ) (4,201 ) Increase in investments (note 6) - (1,000 ) (8,130 ) (1,000 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 211 255 1,189 386 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (54,482 ) $ (79,621 ) $ (120,952 ) $ (164,671 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,712 ) 523 (2,019 ) (1,905 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,744 (10,830 ) (5,366 ) (15,900 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 173,694 156,585 186,804 161,655 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 181,438 $ 145,755 $ 181,438 $ 145,755

*As at June 30, 2024, $56,992 (December 31, 2023 - $75,800) of purchases of property, plant and equipment remain unpaid and are recorded in trade and other payables.

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.