Inbank unaudited financial results for Q2 and 6 months 2024

In Q2 2024 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 3.8 million euros increasing 41% year-on-year. The 2024 half-year net profit was 7.7 million euros, which is 71% more than a year ago. The return on equity in Q2 was 11.6%.

Loan and rental portfolio increased by 15% year-on-year reaching 1.08 billion euros. The deposit portfolio grew by 22% compared to a year ago, totaling 1.18 billion euros. At the end of Q2, Inbank's total assets stood at 1.42 billion euros.

The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the second quarter was 178 million euros, which is 3% less than a year ago, but 10% more than in the previous quarter.

Merchant solutions remained the largest segment, with Q2 GMV of 65 million euros. In terms of product segments, car finance showed strong results with 56 million euros of GMV, which is 32% more than a year ago. The GMV of green finance decreased by 19% compared to a year ago and was 23 million euros. Direct lending sales decreased by 10%, to 22.2 million euros and rental services decreased by 19%, to 12 million euros.

In Q2, impairment losses were 1.7% of the loan portfolio, for the first 6 months, the ratio was 1.5%.

By the end of Q2, Inbank had 895,000 active contracts and 6,100 active merchant partners.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

'During the second quarter of 2024, Inbank's financial performance continued to improve steadily. On the back of declining funding costs and increasing portfolio yield, Inbank's net income grew by 29% compared to the same quarter a year ago, while operating expenses grew by 17% during the same period. As a result, Inbank's quarterly net profit was 3.8 million euros which is 41% higher than a year ago.

Sales results were stable in the Baltics and decreased slightly in Poland. Sales in Czechia have more than doubled compared to a year ago and quarterly GMV was above 10 million euros for the first time.

Considering our consistent repricing efforts in all markets over the last 18 months, we are very happy with our sales results, and this is a testament to our product superiority.

For the first 6 months of the year, Inbank's impairment loss ratio was 1.5%. We expect our credit cost to remain within our target of 1.6%, as employment has remained strong and inflation is pulling back in all our markets.

Over the last 10 quarters, Inbank has managed to navigate a challenging macro environment by demonstrating discipline in repricing our products and focusing on operational efficiency. Margins have started to improve, and the cost-income ratio is starting to move towards 50%. At the same time, we are investing in our growth in the Czech market and will continue to bring our innovative electronics rental product to all Inbank markets by the end of 2024.

Managing this balancing act of delivering improving financial results while continuing to invest in our long-term competitiveness has been the focus of the Inbank management team over the last 18 months. While remaining cautious and disciplined, we are gearing up our organization to capture more growth opportunities in the second half of 2024 and beyond.'

Key financial indicators as of 30.06.2024 and for Q2

Total assets EUR 1.42 billion

Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.08 billion

Deposit portfolio EUR 1.18 billion

Equity EUR 133.1 million

Net profit EUR 3.8 million

Return on equity 11.6%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 restated 6 months 2024 6 months 2023 restated Interest income based on EIR 29 308 23 957 58 076 45 460 Interest expense -13 072 -10 947 -26 684 -20 326 Net interest income 16 236 13 010 31 392 25 134 Fee and commission income 106 118 217 241 Fee and commission expenses -1 183 -1 058 -2 369 -1 996 Net fee and commission income/expenses -1 077 -940 -2 152 -1 755 Income from rental services 8 159 5 524 15 308 10 761 Sale of assets previously rented to customers 3 539 3 915 8 122 6 829 Other operating income 137 262 476 358 Cost of rental services -5 337 -3 517 -10 126 -7 025 Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -3 386 -3 611 -7 736 -6 194 Net operating income/expenses 3 112 2 573 6 044 4 729 Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value 305 23 1 195 -34 Foreign exchange rate gain/losses 557 205 218 288 Net gain/losses from financial items 862 228 1 413 254 Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses 19 133 14 871 36 697 28 362 Personnel expenses -4 922 -4 134 -9 693 -8 171 Marketing expenses -704 -867 -1 337 -1 665 Administrative expenses -3 187 -2 711 -6 025 -5 118 Depreciations, amortization -2 018 -1 578 -3 774 -2 972 Total operating expenses -10 831 -9 290 -20 829 -17 926 Share of profit from associates 0 361 0 394 Impairment losses on loans and receivables -4 127 -3 485 -7 326 -6 614 Profit before income tax 4 175 2 457 8 542 4 216 Income tax -398 218 -801 310 Profit for the period 3 777 2 675 7 741 4 526 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -277 -291 -257 -336 Total comprehensive income for the period 3 500 2 384 7 484 4 190

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 30.06.2023 restated Assets Cash and cash equivalents 234 457 172 921 117 593 Mandatory reserves at central banks 22 257 21 020 18 401 Investments in debt securities 25 767 33 581 31 269 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 1 045 79 7 Loans and receivables 988 939 942 056 873 513 Investments in associates 205 141 209 Other financial assets 2 441 5 268 5 113 Tangible assets 81 001 75 206 62 536 Right of use assets 23 479 26 716 22 345 Intangible assets 31 915 30 906 28 318 Other assets 8 304 8 185 10 504 Deferred tax assets 4 747 4 505 3 973 Total assets 1 424 557 1 320 584 1 173 781 Liabilities Customer deposits 1 175 569 1 081 566 965 692 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 31 50 4 Other financial liabilities 58 870 60 927 56 114 Current tax liability 686 311 0 Deferred tax liability 374 204 103 Other liabilities 3 923 3 691 3 583 Subordinated debt securities 52 010 49 745 41 799 Total liabilities 1 291 463 1 196 494 1 067 295 Equity Share capital 1 096 1 086 1 026 Share premium 44 804 43 563 31 855 Statutory reserve 103 103 103 Other reserves 1 250 1 543 1 384 Retained earnings 85 841 77 795 72 118 Total equity 133 094 124 090 106 486 Total liabilities and equity 1 424 557 1 320 584 1 173 781

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 6,100 merchants, Inbank has 895,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

