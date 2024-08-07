Zoomlion's Expanded Global Footprints: Deliveries, Exhibitions, and Project Engagements Recognized Worldwide

Tailoring engineering solutions to propel international growth

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 01157.HK), a leading manufacturer of advanced equipment, continues to excel in the global market, showcasing remarkable performance across diverse regions from the scorching deserts of the Middle East to the complex mining landscapes of South America. The company remains dedicated to delivering engineering machinery solutions that cater to local needs, driving forward with a dual approach of international expansion and localized development.

In a celebration marking the 17th anniversary of its Gulf subsidiary in Dubai, Zoomlion secured orders worth 200 million yuan (US$27.6 million) and nearly 100 million yuan (US$13.8 million) at Tabuk Customer Day in Saudi Arabia. The Company is also involved in high-speed railway construction and Riyadh King Salman Park projects with localized solutions that meet the specific needs of the region.

In Southeast Asia, a groundbreaking ceremony for East Coast Railway's Gombak Station was held recently in Malaysia and a batch delivery ceremony of mining machinery was successfully held in Sumatra, Indonesia, where Zoomlion handed over nearly 30 units of advanced mining equipment including the ZT105 dump trucks and ZE750G excavators.

Zoomlion opened a new branch in Itajaí, Brazil, increasing its local offices to 12 and its market share in concrete pump trucks rose to over 70%. Zoomlion also showcased machinery at Chile's Exponor, offering competitive products and solutions.

At Poland's eRobocze Show this June, Zoomlion's mini excavators received significant attention. The compact yet powerful machines demonstrated their versatility and efficiency, appealing to the European market's specific needs.

In Africa, the first batch of Zoomlion rotary drilling rigs was successfully delivered to Nigeria to support natural gas extraction projects. To facilitate the rapid construction of the project, the total value of the rotary drilling rigs ordered by the local natural gas mining supporting facilities project construction party reached nearly 50 million yuan (US$ 6.9 million).

Zoomlion's recent achievements have solidified the Company's reputation around the world and the brand is now synonymous with efficient, high-quality, and environmentally friendly construction machinery.

