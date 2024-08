Altron's AGM trading update confirmed that the positive momentum seen in H224 has continued so far in H125. The company also announced that it had decided to stop the sale process for Altron Document Solutions (ADS) and bring the business back into continuing operations within the IT Services segment. We maintain our forecasts pending further clarity on ADS financials, noting that the business returned to profitability in H224 and is self-funding.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...