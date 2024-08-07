The Italian company and Huasun Energy are teaming up to produce wafers, cells and modules for the European market, with the aim to be the most cost-competitive in Europe. Bee Solar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Huasun Energy to collaboratively develop gigawatt-scale production of wafers, cells, and photovoltaic modules, as part of a joint strategy to boost a Made-in-Italy renewable energy supply chain. "Bee Solar and Huasun Energy will combine their expertise and resources to deploy a fully automated and advanced industrial project positioned to be the most cost-competitive in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...