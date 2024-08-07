Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Deversify Health AB

With effect from August 08, 2024, the paid subscription units in Deversify Health AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 10, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: DEV BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022574976 Order book ID: 350280 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB