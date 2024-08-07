Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQS1 | ISIN: SE0015660345 | Ticker-Symbol: 9BX
Frankfurt
07.08.24
08:02 Uhr
0,001 Euro
+0,000
+50,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEVERSIFY HEALTH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEVERSIFY HEALTH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.08.2024 11:46 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Deversify Health AB

With effect from August 08, 2024, the paid subscription units in Deversify
Health AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including September 10, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   DEV BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022574976              
Order book ID:  350280                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.