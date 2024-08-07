Wildland and Cinch Collaborate to Launch the Kitchen Cruiser: the Ultimate Camping Kitchen

Premier Outdoor Product Manufacturer, Wildland and Cinch, a Leader in Outdoor Gear Innovation, to Transform Campsite Cooking Experience

The Joint Venture's Campaign Was Launched on Kickstarter, July 31st, 2024.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Wildland, a premier outdoor product manufacturer, in collaboration with Cinch, a leader in outdoor gear innovation, announces the launch of their latest product, the Kitchen Cruiser. Set to transform campsite cooking, the Kitchen Cruiser will provide a comprehensive kitchen experience in a portable format.





Kitchen Cruiser





The campaign launched on Kickstarter on July 31, 2024, marking Cinch's sixth crowdfunding initiative. With a track record of raising over 2 million dollars on the platform, this campaign reached its funding goal in less than 60 minutes. It has also earned the prestigious Kickstarter "Project We Love" badge.

The Kitchen Cruiser, designed by Wildland, addresses the common challenges of campsite cooking. It transforms from a compact, portable box into a full-fledged kitchen, complete with prep areas, cooking stations, cleaning facilities, and storage. The innovative design includes a running water system with a battery-powered sink and a gas stove, making gourmet cooking in the great outdoors not only possible but also easy and enjoyable.

Jake Jackson, the founder of Cinch, established his outdoor gear company in 2009 to address the lack of innovation in the industry. Through crowdfunding, Jackson has successfully launched groundbreaking ideas and has built a global community of outdoor enthusiasts. Cinch's previous five crowdfunding campaigns have raised over $2 million from thousands of customers in more than 80 countries.

"Camping often means compromising on meals. With the Kitchen Cruiser, we aim to change that," says Jackson, the founder of Cinch. "Our goal is to make it possible for campers to cook delicious meals anywhere, without needing a truckload of equipment. Everything you need is in one portable box."

Wildland, known for their innovative rooftop tents and overlanding products, brings their expertise to this collaboration. As one of the world's leading outdoor product manufacturers, Wildland has a reputation for forward-thinking designs and industry-first innovations.

"Our partnership with Cinch on the Kitchen Cruiser brings together our strengths in design and manufacturing," says Posy Wu, head of product design from Wildland. "We're excited to see how this product will enhance the camping experience for outdoor enthusiasts worldwide."

The Kitchen Cruiser campaign launched on Kickstarter on July 31st. For more information and to support the campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cinchpopuptents/kitchen-cruiser-the-ultimate-camping-kitchen

About Wildland: Wildland is a leading manufacturer of outdoor products, specializing in rooftop tents and gear for the overlanding community. Renowned for their innovation and award-winning designs, Wildland continues to push the boundaries of outdoor product manufacturing.

About Cinch: Cinch is a pioneering company in outdoor gear, known for its innovative camping equipment. Founded in 2009 by Jake, Cinch has successfully leveraged crowdfunding to launch unique products and build a global community of outdoor enthusiasts.

