



LONDON, Aug 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd edition of the London Climate Technology Show is set to be its most spectacular yet with world-class experts, business leaders, and influential decision makers already on board. With ambitious goals of attracting over 5,000 attendees, 120+ exhibitors, 120+ speakers, 1500+ participating companies, 100+ associations and media partners, the show is well on its way to achieving these remarkable targets.The event will address critical themes including achieving Net Zero and overall sustainability, innovations in AgriTech, the evolving landscape of carbon markets, and advances in climate tech. Among the distinguished speakers who will be contributing their expertise on these pivotal topics are: Celestine Cheong, Head of External Communications at the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority; Nicholas Mazzei, Vice President of Sustainability at DP World; Claire Elsdon, Director of Capital Markets at CDP; Laura Sandys, Chair at Green Alliance; Olivia Powis, UK Director at the Carbon Capture and Storage Association; Sarah Mackintosh, Director at Cleantech for UK; Davide Sabbadin, Deputy Policy Manager for Climate at the European Environmental Bureau; Nick Lyth, President at Green Angel Ventures; David Flanders, Chief Executive Officer at Agrimetrics; and Matthew Gray, Co-Founder and CEO at TransitionZero. Click here to check all speakers (https://tinyurl.com/5fvnuhh6)The event will also feature a diverse range of exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge solutions and innovations across sustainability and climate technologies. Among the prominent exhibitors are: Carbonsafe, Carbon Asset Solutions, Terra CO2 Technology, Freeze Carbon, ClimEase, Coomtech, Woodland Trust, Net Zero Insights, National Grid Electricity Transmission, KJL Group, Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, First Light Fusion, The Carbon Literacy Project, Climate Essentials, Fauna & Flora, Concrete4Change (C4C), Fibe, Biopac, The Perfect Process Company, RRL, University of Chester, Nature Broking, Go Climate Positive, ENVIROGOOD, Bizumi, Hydram Research.Click to explore the entire list (https://tinyurl.com/bdea9c2f).With thousands of industry professionals convened under one-roof, CTS24 will offer an opportunity for exhibitors to meet business partners in a highly engaging conducive environment. Moreover, the event is a right place for startups to present their ideas/offerings to the VCs and find the right investment for their business. This initiative aims to provide vital support for sustainable endeavours, thereby accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly technologies and practices.Complementing the main program, CTS24 will host engaging side events such as Startup Acceleration Programs, workshops, etc fostering further opportunities for learning and collaboration and enhancing understanding of key issues and trends. Attendees will have ample networking opportunities with industry leaders and peers, fostering potential collaborations and professional growth. Additionally, exposure to innovative solutions from diverse exhibitors will offer practical approaches to addressing current challenges.