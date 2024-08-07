Suppository Packaging Market worth $428 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report Suppository Packaging Marketby Material (Aluminum/Pe, Pvc/Pe), Application (Nasal, Ear, Rectal, Vaginal, Urethral), And Region (North America, Europe, Apac, South America, Mea) - Global Forecast to 2029, Suppository Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 428 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from USD 312 million in 2024.

The suppository packaging market is driven by increasing focus on child-resistant packaging, rising importance for patient-centric packaging, increasing geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the availability of cutting-edge technology offers substantial opportunities for tamper-proof, creative material, and child-resistant suppository packaging. Supositories are packaged according to user perceptions, material qualities, formulation properties, and regulatory requirements. Considering each of these factors is necessary to develop a packaging solution that keeps the product stable and effective in relation to consumer demands.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Suppository Packaging Market".

220 - Tables

45 - Figures

240 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=8869604

"Aluminum/PE is the second largest material of the suppository packaging, in terms of value"

Aluminum/PE material effectively minimizes the risk of suppositories from moisture, oxygen, light and other factors leading to degradation and thus maintaining the stability and effectiveness of suppositories. This material is very durable and strong which can withstand the normal handling and transportation processes without affecting the contents. Furthermore, the material is flexible hence has the ability to be formed into various shapes and sizes hence area ability to adopt to different dimensions of suppositories. In regards to heat sealing abilities polyethylene has the best which guarantees a tight and hermetic seal on the suppositories to enhance their sterility and quality. Aluminum/PE packaging is also relatively cheaper and provides a good combination of high performance and reasonable production costs, which make it popular among manufacturers. It is commonly used in pharma market to meet the necessary standards of safety and quality, thus, providing effective solution for suppository packaging.

"Europe captures the second largest share in the suppository packaging market during the forecast period, in terms of value

The high level of medical care and well-developed healthcare system in the Europe fuels the need for efficient and quality pharmaceutical packaging. Most European countries have an aging population which leads to the demand for various treatments including those by use of suppositories. Additionally, due to the strict health standards of Europe, especially in the packaging of drugs and medication, only the best packaging material and technique is used. Furthermore, Europe's emphasis on sustainability and reduction of environmental effects encourages the utilization of environmentally-friendly packaging materials to fuel the market. The well-established regional market of pharmaceuticals along with increased spends on research and development fuels innovation in packaging methods thus boosting the overall market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=8869604

The key players profiled in the report include are NextPharma Technologies (UK), CordenPharma (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Valmatic S.R.L. (Italy), Sarong S.p.A. (Italy), Key International (US), HySum Europe GmbH (Germany), FAMAR Health Care Services (Greece), Hudi Pharma HQ (Italy), Adragos Pharma (Germany), LGM Pharma (US), Aluberg s.p.a. (Italy), Delpharm (France), Unither (France), and Trefoil Packaging Pvt Ltd (India).

Browse Adjacent Market: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Unit dose packaging Market - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/suppository-packaging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/suppository-packaging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/suppository-packaging-market-worth-428-million-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302216382.html