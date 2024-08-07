Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024
07.08.2024 12:42 Uhr
Vulcan Industries Plc - Result of AGM

Vulcan Industries Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

7 August 2024

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plc

nc@vulcanplc.com

Ian Tordoff, Chairman

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

+44 20 3855 5551

Brian Stockbridge

Gabrielle Cordeiro

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing, and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. For more information visit https://www.voxmarkets.co.uk/listings/PLU/VULC


