Vulcan Industries Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
7 August 2024
Vulcan Industries plc
("Vulcan" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com
Contacts
Vulcan Industries plc
nc@vulcanplc.com
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
+44 20 3855 5551
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
About Vulcan
Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing, and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. For more information visit https://www.voxmarkets.co.uk/listings/PLU/VULC