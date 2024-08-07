LumiThera, Inc., a medical device company commercializing a photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment for ocular damage and disease, today announced a new Category III CPT code effective January 1, 2025. The AMA's CPT Editorial Panel considered and approved the company's application for a code to report "Photobiomodulation therapy of retina, single session" at the May 2024 meeting.1

Support for this new Category III code came from many sources; one was LumiThera's clinical trial. LIGHTSITE III was a prospective, double-masked, randomized, sham-controlled, parallel group, multi-center clinical trial conducted at ten leading US retinal centers. The purpose was to assess the safety and efficacy of photobiomodulation treatment in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The primary efficacy endpoint, best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), was evaluated at 13 months and was significantly improved (p 0.025). The trial continued for a total 24 months. The 24-month data showed minimal safety risks and high patient compliance with over 80% of the patients completing the six rounds of Valeda PBM treatment sessions.

The analysis included 91 eyes in the PBM treatment group and 54 eyes in the sham-treatment group in the modified intent to treat population with at least 1 post-treatment visit and disease consistent with early/intermediate dry AMD. The results demonstrated statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint in BCVA at 13 months in the PBM treatment group over the sham-treatment group (p 0.025). A mean increase in ETDRS letter score of >5.0 letters from baseline was seen at both the 13- and 21-month timepoints in the PBM-treated subjects' BCVA (p 0.0001). Less patients progressed to new geographic atrophy, a later stage scar that is seen with the permanent loss of retinal tissue.

"Establishing a unique CPT code for PBM use in retina is a positive step toward reimbursement," stated Kevin J. Corcoran. Kevin is a Principal for Corcoran Corcoran, a leading advisor on reimbursement for ophthalmic products and services. He said, "Not every application for a new CPT code is successful. Those that succeed, like this one, have support from the professional societies as well as evidence-based medicine published in the scientific literature."

"In parallel with our De Novo submission to the FDA, this is another important step for dry AMD patients experiencing vision loss who currently have limited treatment options. LumiThera wants patients to have access to non-invasive Valeda treatments to improve vision and address the disease earlier in the process," stated Clark Tedford, Ph.D., LumiThera President and CEO.

About AMD

AMD is a leading cause of vision loss for people aged 65 and older. Losing central vision can make it harder to see faces, drive, or do close-up work like cooking or fixing things around the house. The overall prevalence of AMD is estimated to increase 7-fold with age, from 4.2% in those aged 45-49 years, to 27.2% in those aged 80-85 years. Globally, the prevalence is estimated to increase by 20% between 2020 (195.6 million) and 2030 (243.3 million).

About LumiThera

LumiThera, Inc. is a medical device company focused on diagnosing, treating, and monitoring ocular disease and damage including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in adults over 65.

LumiThera's flagship product, the Valeda Light Delivery System, uses multiwavelength photobiomodulation to treat dry AMD patients. Valeda is CE Marked in the EU and is available in select countries in Latin America. Valeda is not cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

AdaptDx Pro dark adaptation functional testing technology enables eye care professionals to detect and monitor AMD three years before clinical presentation. AdaptDx Pro is available in the US and Canada.

Diopsys ERG and VEP systems help eye care professionals analyze the entire pathway for visual and neuro-visual disorders. VEP is available in the USA and select countries outside the USA. ERG is only available outside of the USA.

LumiThera's AMD Excellence Program provides customer implementation, training, best practices, and ongoing support across all brands.

For more information on the Valeda Light Delivery System please visit www.lumithera.com. The AdaptDx Pro and Diopsys ERG and VEP systems are available separately through LumiThera Diagnostics, Inc. and Diopsys, Inc.

