LPW Training Services Named 2024 Best Company for Women to Work

Women's Choice Award® Names LPW Training Services a 2024 Best Companies to Work for Women
SOMERVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / LPW Training Services was recognized with three awards as a 2024 Best Companies to Work for Women, Inclusion, and Millennials. The Women's Choice Award is the only distinction that identifies the nation's best companies to work for based on robust criteria.
"As a minority and women-owned company, LPW values inclusiveness, which creates a culture of respect that allows people to embrace diversity of backgrounds, learning, experience, and thought. We promote excellence by attracting, engaging, and retaining diverse employees, including women, minorities, and millennials," said LPW's CEO and Founder, Liza Pizarro-White. "The Women's Choice Award recognition reinforces that we are succeeding in our mission."
The objective of the Women's Choice Award Best Companies to Work for Women, Inclusion & Millennials is to identify companies that best 1) meet the general needs of all working women, such as offering work-life balance and well-being, 2) help women of multicultural backgrounds to navigate the workplace by dismantling systematic barriers and closing race-based gaps, and 3) help millennial women grow professionally and advance their careers. Each award category is given a composite score based on data compiled for the benefit provided and weighted according to a proprietary process. Companies surpassing the "highest standards" earn the Best Companies to Work Award. Companies that surpass a "highest standards" level earn the Best Companies to Work Award.
Criteria to earn a place on the Women's Choice Award 'Best Companies to Work' list include:
Female and people of color representation at the workforce, management, and board levels
Work-life balance benefits such as telecommuting and flexible schedule
Company care policies: matching donations, paid volunteer work, confidential mental wellness programs, and transparent benefits for prospective new employees
Maternity support, such as paid maternity and paternity time off
Professional development and support opportunities, such as mentorship programs, professional networks, professional development events, and tuition reimbursement
Wellness and fertility assistance
Employee Recognition / Morale, including celebrations and social events
"We take great pride in offering an objective and uniform reporting process so women can choose where to work with greater confidence. Companies that carry the Women's Choice Award are celebrating their commitment to women and in this highly competitive marketplace, that's smart business," said Delia Passi, CEO and Founder of the Women's Choice Award. "It's an honor to recognize LPW Training as a Best Company to Work for their investment in women and their commitment to hire and retain top talent and, thereby, boosting their competitiveness."
ABOUT LPW TRAINING SERVICES
LPW Training Services is an award-winning, minority and woman-owned, full-service learning and development company. With over 19 years of experience, we create innovative, meaningful, and impactful learning programs that increase adoption and proficiency and achieve the mission, goals, and objectives of the unique customers we proudly serve.
For more information, visit: https://lpwtraining.com
