Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Appoints Arun Jain to Its Advisory Board

Arun Jain's background and international experience opens new markets for AP&I's environmentally beneficial technologies

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Arun Jain to its Advisory Board. AP&I's Advisory Board provides extensive knowledge, feedback, analysis, and strategic guidance to the Board of Directors, supporting corporate growth both domestically and internationally. Mr. Jain brings with him a wealth of knowledge and skills, with a heightened focus on strategic planning, foreign capital markets, global contacts, risk management and sustainability.

With more than 40 years of experience in the banking, healthcare, mining and technology industries, Mr. Jain is a well-respected veteran in his field. His insight and critical thinking skills have garnered him an audience around the globe. Some of his core strengths include:

Finance, Accountancy, and Auditing

Management Consultancy

Strategic Planning

International Corporate Negotiations

Investment Banking

Some of his notable accomplishments include:

Founding partner of Silverdale Services Pvt. Limited, India's top Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) firm

Spearheading the concept of infrastructure capital finance companies in India, receiving the country's first NBFC license issued through the Reserve Bank of India

Successfully negotiating legislative amendments to stock policies regarding infrastructure projects with the Government of India

Serving as Financial Advisor for the Indian Air Force

Introducing the concept of automatic multi-level car parking to the Indian government, leading to effective policy changes to incentivize supporting infrastructure

While these are not an exhaustive list of his achievements, they certainly highlight his extensive expertise and contributions.

CEO and Chairman Kevin Bagnall expressed his delight in working with Mr. Jain: "Mr. Jain is a welcome asset to the AP&I team. As an advisor, he brings immense value to our board with his outstanding international achievements in the corporate world and his experience working with governmental departments. He will guide us in achieving our goals for the benefit of everyone. I am truly grateful he has agreed to become an advisor to the board."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled car and truck tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. With the Agriculture Division bringing multiple benefits, including financial benefits to growers, farmers, government bodies while helping reduce the extensive and growing destruction caused by wild fires, dry areas and mounting drought conditions.

