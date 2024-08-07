Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
ACCESSWIRE
07.08.2024 13:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Timing of 2024 Interim Results

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(NYSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to publish its Interim Results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (the "Interim Results") on Thursday, August 15, 2024. The Company will host a conference call that day at 2:00 PM BST (9:00 AM EDT) to discuss the Interim Results and will make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter.

Conference Details

US (toll-free)

+ 1 877 836 0271

UK (toll-free)

+ 44 (0)800 756 3429

Web Audio

https://www.div.energy/news-events/ir-calendarevents

Replay Information

https://ir.div.energy/financial-info

Prior to the event, Diversified will publish the Company's 2024 Interim Report on its website at https://ir.div.energy/financial-info and has also made available a supplementary 2024Interim Results Presentation at https://ir.div.energy/presentations.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

+1 973 856 2757

Doug Kris

dkris@dgoc.com

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

www.div.energy

FTI Consulting

dec@fticonsulting.com

U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

