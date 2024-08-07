Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has secured a real estate location at 2500 Appleby Line, joining Starbucks and other premium retailors on a high-profile corner of Appleby Line and Dundas. This will be the sixth (6th) location of Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's"), a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more, for the city of Burlington, Ontario.

"After announcing the signing of a franchisee for our sixth (6th) location for Rosie's in Burlington on July 5th, we are pleased to announce that we have now secured a real-estate location for our franchisee. The signing of this location within 30 days shows our ability to work with landlords across Canada in an efficient and streamlined manner as we leverage our relationships and track record to secure premium locations for our franchisees. This signing marks another step forward in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company. This is our first (1st) of a contractually committed 30 units for Rosie's in Ontario. We aim to maximize the value of our assets through disciplined organic growth, ensuring a prosperous future for Happy Belly and its shareholders," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.

"Burlington, Ontario, is situated between Toronto and Hamilton. Burlington benefits from high visibility and accessibility, attracting both local residents and visitors. The city's vibrant dining scene, combined with a strong sense of community, makes it an ideal spot for a new culinary venture. Additionally, Burlington boasts a high standard of living and disposable income, ensuring a steady stream of potential customers who appreciate quality dining experiences. The city's commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering a welcoming atmosphere further enhances its appeal as a prime location for a burger restaurant. Establishing a store in this dynamic locale provides excellent visibility to Rosies."

"As we organically expand Happy Belly's presence in the QSR space, new opportunities for growth continue to present themselves daily. We are just getting started."



Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

