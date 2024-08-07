Construction of a 24 MW solar plant is underway in northwestern Uganda. Once commissioned, it will be the first solar asset in the region and Amea Power's first operational asset in the country. Dubai-based developer Amea Power has started building a 24 MW solar project in Uganda. The Ituka project will be the first solar project in the West Nile region of northwestern Uganda, located on a 52-hectare site in Ombachi village, around 450 km from the capital Kampala. It is being implemented by Ituka West Nile Uganda Limited, a project company fully owned by Amea Power. The commissioning of the plant ...

