Spanish consultancy AleaSoft attributes the increase in electricity prices across most European markets last week to rising gas and CO2 prices. Meanwhile, France broke its record for daily photovoltaic production. Electricity prices in the majority of major European markets increased during the week commencing July 29, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, average electricity prices were higher in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish markets. The exception was the Nordic market, which registered a 3. 2% ...

