Essence Group: Essence Security Partners with Top Monitoring Station Software Providers to Integrate the MyShield Intruder Intervention System Worldwide

Vastly expanding their availability around the world, MyShield and newly launched MyShield Next, are now integrated with partners across Europe, North and Latin America

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Security, a part of Essence Group, a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes and businesses, today announced the integration of its proactive, smoke-generating intruder prevention solution, MyShield, with major monitoring station software providers around the world - the most recent and notable being EBÜS, from German software company Accellence, and American provider COPS Monitoring. Additional software providers integrated with MyShield include: ESI France, Azursoft, Insocam, NXGEN, AlarmControl, Mastermind, Moni, Shrakrak, AlarmSpace, and SoftGuard. As a result of these developments, availability of Essence's range of MyShield security smoke solutions will expand significantly across Europe, The United States, and South America.

MyShield's integration with these monitoring station software providers allows property-owners across the globe to benefit from its unprecedented level of efficacy and proactivity in deterring intruders while ensuring round-the-clock safety. MyShield's advanced detection capabilities, real-time video verification and audio warnings, on top of its swift-acting smoke intervention, enable monitoring providers to deliver swift and decisive responses to security threats, greatly improving overall safety and security for customers.

Also available through these monitoring station software providers is the MyShield Next solution, a variation of MyShield without an integrated camera, for scenarios where visual verification is unnecessary or where existing cameras are already in place. MyShield Next is also offered as a wired device for areas with no LTE CAT-M coverage and integrates seamlessly through wired input into existing security alarm systems. Highly adaptable to the specific needs of both end users and installers, MyShield Next is suitable for a variety of use cases and configurations.

"By partnering with these leading providers, we are making it possible for people around the world to experience the advanced protection offered by MyShield," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "These integrations support our relentless pursuit of excellence in security, ensuring property owners receive the highest level of protection."

The award-winning, first-of-its-kind MyShield device deploys a veil of harmless yet disorienting smoke that fills a room in 30 seconds, forcing intruders off premises before they can cause harm to people or property. MyShield acts as a 'first responder,' significantly narrowing the window of time in which intruders can operate and providing an enhanced level of security to residential and commercial users -- particularly advantageous in high-risk environments with lone workers or unoccupied buildings where rapid response is crucial.

"Working together with Essence Security brings a new level of sophistication to our monitoring capabilities," said Hardo Naumann, General Manager for EBÜS at Accellence Technologies. "MyShield's real-time intervention capabilities are setting a new benchmark in security response, and we are excited to offer this to our clients."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Essence to bring MyShield's cutting-edge intruder prevention capabilities to our alarm company clients and their customers across North America," stated Jim McMullen, president of COPS Monitoring. "With MyShield, security dealers now have access to an innovative security solution that can give their customers peace of mind, knowing our dispatchers will have new tools to deal with intrusions quickly and enhance the potential for mitigating loss."

Easy-to-install, MyShield's battery-powered system includes an integrated motion detector, high-definition video camera to eliminate false alarms, voice announcement and rapid action remote smoke deployment. It utilizes cellular IoT networks and can be used as a standalone app-based solution or integrated into existing security systems. The low-maintenance device can be easily moved to ensure properties have 24/7 security on demand for reliable protection.

Essence Group will be showcasing MyShield and Myshield Next at Security Essen in Essen, Germany, September 17-20 at booth #7C23. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact info@essence-grp.com.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

About Accellence Technologies

Accellence Technologies is a software development company and systems supplier with a strong commitment to competence, performance, client orientation and reliability. The focus of its product EBÜS is video integration, i.e. the combination of systems from different manufacturers to create a complete video security solution and embedding of various solutions into comprehensive control center software.

About COPS Monitoring

Headquartered in Williamstown, NJ, COPS Monitoring is a leading provider of 100% wholesale professional monitoring services in North America with comprehensive redundancy. COPS' award-winning network of central stations with locations in New Jersey, Florida, and Texas is trusted by thousands of independent alarm companies to safeguard millions of homes, businesses, and institutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and other US territories. COPS is UL-listed, FM-approved, IQ-certified, TMA Five Diamond certified, SOC 2 Type 2 certified, and has been named Central Station of the Year by the Monitoring Association. For more information about COPS Monitoring, visit copsmonitoring.com

