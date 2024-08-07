Anfield deploys Wi-Fi to help drive more engaging digital fan experiences and streamline stadium operations

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that it has completed the deployment of a high-speed Wi-Fi network at Anfield, home of Liverpool Football Club (LFC). Verizon Business is Extreme's deployment partner for the project.

The new Wi-Fi network at Anfield will elevate LFC fan experiences while helping to dramatically streamline operations throughout the historic stadium, providing seamless connectivity for the hundreds of thousands of fans who come through the turnstiles each year. Using ExtremeCloud IQ, LFC can now easily monitor and optimize network performance across the venue. With ExtremeAnalytics, the club has access to real-time data around fan preferences and experiences to help better personalize and customize fan experiences throughout the stadium. Extreme is the only networking vendor to help organizations turn Wi-Fi insights into actionable business opportunities.

Key Facts:

Seamless Stadium Connectivity for Fans: LFC's Wi-Fi network supports new digital experiences like mobile ticket scanning, cashless payments and mobile concessions. The network's design for high-density outdoor environments helps ensure that even during sold-out games, with all 61,000 seats filled, the connectivity remains robust and fast.

Maximized Engagement and Streamlined Operations: LFC will rely on real-time network insights from ExtremeAnalytics, giving the club access to data relevant to fan foot traffic, popular concessions areas and app usage across the stadium. It can also pinpoint peak moments during games when fans are most digitally engaged and where they most often congregate in the stadium, helping the club make data-driven decisions such as identifying areas in the venue that may require additional staff, opportunities for future marketing partnerships and prioritizing content to boost fan engagement.

Simple Cloud Management: LFC's wireless network is managed entirely through ExtremeCloud IQ, enabling stadium staff to easily monitor and control Wi-Fi capacity, adjust and manage the settings and parameters of wireless devices such as access points and access real-time information around network performance. The operations team has a complete view of the stadium network through a single, centralized dashboard, enabling them to optimize performance in real-time to deliver a seamless experience for fans and staff connected to the network.

Executive Perspectives

Drew Crisp, Senior Vice President of Digital, Liverpool FC

"Anfield is an enduring symbol in UK football history and has stood for 139 years, hosting countless historical moments and legendary matches. With Extreme Wi-Fi, we've brought the stadium into the digital age, seamlessly blending our rich history with modern innovation. This partnership not only empowers us to deliver innovative digital experiences but also provides us with valuable insights to continually enrich fans' matchday experiences. Extreme was a true partner throughout the entire process as they are the gold standard when it comes to providing seamless connectivity in high-density, iconic venues."

Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business

"The opportunity to be part of the ongoing legacy of a storied football club such as Liverpool FC is an honor. Joining together with Extreme Networks, we are further transforming the in-stadium connectivity experience for this immensely passionate fanbase. Venues like this are the ultimate proving ground for tech an industry we view as an epicenter of innovation."

Norman Rice, Chief Commercial Officer, Extreme Networks

"Partnering with one of the world's most celebrated football clubs to deliver wireless connectivity that transforms both matchday and fan experiences has been inspiring. Creating a modern experience while still preserving a historical landmark is an area where Extreme continues to excel. Our collaboration with Liverpool Football Club goes beyond simply improving connectivity; it's about shaping the future of one of the world's most beloved sports organizations, and we're honored to be at the forefront of this transformative journey."

Did You Know?

Extreme delivers high-performance network solutions to stadiums across Europe, including Borussia Dortmund, Olympiastadion Berlin and stadiums within ESSMA.

Extreme is a trusted provider of venue solutions worldwide, delivering high-performance Wi-Fi and analytics to leagues including the NFL, MLB, NHL, Minor League Baseball and NASCAR.

