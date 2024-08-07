Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

Second-quarter 2024 net sales of $14.6 million

Rezdiffra (resmetirom) coverage in place for more than 50 percent of commercial lives; less than 5 percent of Rezdiffra-covered lives require biopsy

Expert guidelines recommend Rezdiffra as first-line therapy for patients with F2/F3 NASH/MASH

Plans to directly commercialize resmetirom in Europe following EMA decision expected mid-year 2025

Reports cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.1 billion at June 30, 2024

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), today reports second-quarter 2024 financial results and provides corporate updates.

Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, "We're off to a strong start with our U.S. launch of Rezdiffra and are encouraged by the high enthusiasm and early demand from physicians and patients, as well as the favorable coverage from payers. Our efforts to help healthcare practices build patient care pathways are progressing well, setting the stage for future growth. Given the strong start in the U.S., we aim to extend Madrigal's global leadership in NASH by directly commercializing Rezdiffra in Europe next year upon regulatory approval."

Mr. Sibold continued, "The urgent unmet need in NASH, which is the leading cause of liver transplant among women in the U.S., is driving the strong reception to Rezdiffra as the first and only approved therapy for NASH. Data presented at the EASL Congress demonstrating 91% efficacy in halting or improving liver stiffness, a key noninvasive measure of fibrosis, at three years reinforce the Rezdiffra efficacy profile; and the new EASL guidelines position Rezdiffra as the foundational NASH therapy."

Second Quarter and Recent Corporate Updates

Rezdiffra U.S. launch update On April 9, 2024, the Company announced U.S. availability of Rezdiffra, a once-daily, oral, liver-directed, THR-ß agonist designed to target the underlying causes of NASH, which is the number-one cause of liver transplants for women in the U.S. Madrigal is continuing to execute the U.S. launch of Rezdiffra, which is focused on building the foundation for future growth by educating the community on the clinical benefits of Rezdiffra, supporting the creation of care pathways for patients at physician offices, driving breadth and depth of Rezdiffra prescribers, and engaging with payers to increase Rezdiffra coverage. As of June 30, 2024, coverage for Rezdiffra is in place for more than 50 percent of commercial lives covered by health insurance in the U.S., tracking well towards the Company's goal of 80 percent of commercial lives covered by year-end 2024. Less than 5 percent of Rezdiffra-covered lives require biopsy for diagnosis and instead accept noninvasive tests, or NITs, in line with current standard of care.

Driving future growth through European expansion Rezdiffra is currently under evaluation with the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and has the potential to become the first therapy for patients with NASH/MASH with liver fibrosis to receive approval in Europe. The Company plans to directly commercialize resmetirom in Europe following a decision from the EMA on the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA), which is expected mid-year 2025.

Expert guidelines recommend Rezdiffra as first-line therapy for NASH/MASH In July, updated clinical practice guidelines co-authored by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), and the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) for MASH were published in the Journal of Hepatology and recommend Rezdiffra as first-line therapy for patients with F2/F3 NASH/MASH where the medicine is available. The guidelines noted that Rezdiffra is the only disease-specific agent in MASH with positive results from a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial. In July, "Expert Panel Recommendations: Practical Clinical Applications for Initiating and Monitoring Resmetirom in Patients with MASH/NASH and Moderate to noncirrhotic Advanced Fibrosis" were published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. These recommendations were written by well-recognized experts in NASH/MASH and provide practical guidance for the appropriate use of Rezdiffra, including patient identification, assessment of response and general monitoring.

Multiple abstracts presented at the EASL Congress in June A late breaking oral presentation that leveraged innovative AI technology provided deeper insight from the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH study of the antifibrotic effect of Rezdiffra and the role of THR-ß as a suppressor of disease progression. New analyses from noninvasive test data pointed to a durable Rezdiffra treatment response through three years including a 91% improvement or stabilization of liver stiffness (a surrogate for fibrosis), and a positive quality-of-life analysis showing the benefit of Rezdiffra treatment on patient worry, health distress and stigma. The Company also presented for the first time an analysis of Rezdiffra treatment in patients with probable metabolic dysfunction and alcohol-associated liver disease, known as MetALD, which demonstrated that patients achieved similar rates of fibrosis improvement and steatohepatitis resolution compared to the NASH population. Two health economics outcomes research studies in Medicare patients concluded that NASH patients are at a higher risk of progression, which is associated with higher costs, particularly at advanced stages. These studies concluded that interventions that can delay or prevent progression may reduce morbidity and mortality and deliver cost benefits.





Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues: The Company shipped Rezdiffra beginning in April and generated second-quarter 2024 net revenues of $14.6 million. No product sales were recognized during the comparable prior year period.

Second-quarter 2024 cost of sales were $0.6 million. Cost of sales were not recognized during the comparable prior year period given that no product sales were recorded.

Second-quarter 2024 operating expenses were $177.2 million, compared to $86.5 million in the comparable prior year period.
R&D Expense: Second-quarter 2024 R&D expense was $71.1 million, compared to $68.6 million in the comparable prior year period. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase related to timing of manufacturing, headcount and stock compensation expense.
SG&A Expense: Second-quarter 2024 SG&A expense was $105.4 million, compared to $17.8 million in the comparable prior year period. The increase is primarily attributable to increases in prelaunch and launch activities for Rezdiffra, including significant commercial headcount expansion and stock compensation expense.

Interest Income: Second-quarter 2024 interest income was $14.2 million, compared to $3.6 million in the comparable prior year period. The increase in interest income is due primarily to higher principal balances and interest rates in 2024.

Interest Expense: Second-quarter 2024 interest expense was $3.7 million, compared to $2.9 million in the comparable prior year period. The increase in interest expense was a result of a higher outstanding principal balance during the period under the Company's loan facility.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Marketable Securities: As of June 30, 2024, Madrigal had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.1 billion, compared to $634.1 million at Dec. 31, 2023. The increase in cash and marketable securities was primarily attributable to $574 million of net proceeds from the Company's March 2024 public offering partially offset by funding of operations.

About NASH

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a more advanced form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NASH is a leading cause of liver-related mortality and an increasing burden on healthcare systems globally. Additionally, patients with NASH, especially those with more advanced metabolic risk factors (hypertension, concomitant type 2 diabetes), are at increased risk for adverse cardiovascular events and increased morbidity and mortality.

Once patients progress to NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), the risk of adverse liver outcomes increases dramatically. NASH is rapidly becoming the leading cause of liver transplantation in the U.S.

Madrigal estimates that approximately 1.5 million patients have been diagnosed with NASH in the U.S., of which approximately 525,000 have NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. Madrigal plans to focus on approximately 315,000 diagnosed patients with NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis under the care of the liver specialist physicians during the launch of Rezdiffra.

NASH is also known as metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). In 2023, global liver disease medical societies and patient groups came together to rename the disease, with the goal of establishing an affirmative, non-stigmatizing name and diagnosis. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was renamed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD); NASH was renamed MASH; and an overarching term, steatotic liver disease (SLD), was established to capture multiple types of liver diseases associated with fat buildup in the liver. In addition to liver disease, patients with MASH have at least one related comorbid condition (e.g., obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, or type 2 diabetes).

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-ß agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

