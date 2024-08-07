Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.: Vishay Intertechnology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 29, 2024.



Highlights

2Q 2024 revenues of $741.2 million

Gross margin was 22.0% and included the negative impact of approximately 170 basis points related to the addition of Newport

EPS of $0.17

2Q 2024 book-to-bill of 0.86 with book-to-bill of 0.82 for semiconductors and 0.90 for passive components

Backlog at quarter end was 4.6 months



"During the second quarter, we executed well on our Vishay 3.0 strategic plan, deepening our customer engagements supported by capacity that has landed and that we will continue to expand, and advancing our silicon carbide strategy as we prepare for the megatrends in sustainability and e-mobility," said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO. "Revenue, including a full quarter of Newport, was flat quarter over quarter, primarily reflecting schedule agreement adjustments by automotive Tier 1 customers. At mid-year 2024, it is apparent that the industry recovery is taking longer than we had expected at the beginning of the year. As a result, we are adjusting the timetable of the Itzehoe, Germany expansion project beyond 2024 while holding to our planned capital investment of $2.6 billion between 2023 and 2028. For 2024, we now plan to invest between $360 million to $390 million in capex."

3Q 2024 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $745 million +/- $20 million, with gross profit margin in the range of 21.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 175 to 200 basis points from the addition of Newport.

A conference call to discuss Vishay's second quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI38004aee85364014b94cacc38200c3f4. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); and EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as free cash, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. The calculations of these measures are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, stockholder returns, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "intend," "suggest," "guide," "will," "expect," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand (including due to political, economic, and health instability and military conflicts and hostilities); delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; that the Newport wafer fab will not be integrated successfully into the Company's overall business; that the expected benefits of the acquisition may not be realized; that the fab's standards, procedures and controls will not be brought into conformance within the Company's operation; difficulties in transitioning and retaining fab employees following the acquisition; difficulties in consolidating facilities and transferring processes and know-how; the diversion of our management's attention from the management of our current business; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net revenues $ 741,239 $ 746,279 $ 892,110 Costs of products sold 578,369 575,872 634,637 Gross profit 162,870 170,407 257,473 Gross margin 22.0 % 22.8 % 28.9 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 124,953 127,736 122,857 Operating income 37,917 42,671 134,616 Operating margin 5.1 % 5.7 % 15.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,657 ) (6,496 ) (6,404 ) Other 5,011 8,087 5,257 Total other income (expense) - net (1,646 ) 1,591 (1,147 ) Income before taxes 36,271 44,262 133,469 Income tax expense 12,391 12,819 38,054 Net earnings 23,880 31,443 95,415 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 347 519 377 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 23,533 $ 30,924 $ 95,038 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.68 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.68 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 137,326 137,726 139,764 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 138,084 138,476 140,478 Cash dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net revenues $ 1,487,518 $ 1,763,156 Costs of products sold 1,154,241 1,226,970 Gross profit 333,277 536,186 Gross margin 22.4 % 30.4 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 252,689 243,002 Operating income 80,588 293,184 Operating margin 5.4 % 16.6 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (13,153 ) (11,524 ) Other 13,098 8,586 Total other income (expense) - net (55 ) (2,938 ) Income before taxes 80,533 290,246 Income tax expense 25,210 82,642 Net earnings 55,323 207,604 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 866 785 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 54,457 $ 206,819 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.40 $ 1.48 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.39 $ 1.47 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 137,525 140,201 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 138,279 140,865 Cash dividends per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited - In thousands) June 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 672,731 $ 972,719 Short-term investments 15,320 35,808 Accounts receivable, net 424,512 426,674 Inventories: Finished goods 172,353 167,083 Work in process 280,490 267,339 Raw materials 218,480 213,098 Total inventories 671,323 647,520 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 213,331 214,443 Total current assets 1,997,217 2,297,164 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 84,036 77,006 Buildings and improvements 752,194 719,387 Machinery and equipment 3,226,301 3,053,868 Construction in progress 283,024 290,593 Allowance for depreciation (2,888,004 ) (2,846,208 ) 1,457,551 1,294,646 Right of use assets 124,878 126,829 Deferred income taxes 135,752 137,394 Goodwill 250,580 201,416 Other intangible assets, net 86,895 72,333 Other assets 99,828 110,141 Total assets $ 4,152,701 $ 4,239,923

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (Unaudited - In thousands) June 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 198,527 $ 191,002 Payroll and related expenses 152,423 161,940 Lease liabilities 27,502 26,485 Other accrued expenses 241,961 239,350 Income taxes 49,546 73,098 Total current liabilities 669,959 691,875 Long-term debt less current portion 820,622 818,188 U.S. transition tax payable - 47,027 Deferred income taxes 108,886 95,776 Long-term lease liabilities 98,907 102,830 Other liabilities 85,306 87,918 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 187,575 195,503 Total liabilities 1,971,255 2,039,117 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,358 13,319 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,296,721 1,291,499 Retained earnings 1,068,351 1,041,372 Treasury stock (at cost) (186,816 ) (161,656 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,969 ) 10,337 Total Vishay stockholders' equity 2,175,855 2,196,081 Noncontrolling interests 5,591 4,725 Total equity 2,181,446 2,200,806 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,152,701 $ 4,239,923

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Operating activities Net earnings $ 55,323 $ 207,604 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 101,677 87,694 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (1,091 ) (495 ) Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 19,051 18,023 Stock compensation expense 9,293 6,082 Change in U.S. transition tax liability (37,622 ) (27,670 ) Change in repatriation tax liability (15,000 ) - Deferred income taxes 5,589 16,166 Other (632 ) (811 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (81,107 ) (69,461 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,481 237,132 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (115,648 ) (117,250 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,265 1,013 Purchase and deposits for businesses, net of cash acquired (200,185 ) (5,003 ) Purchase of short-term investments (59,638 ) (41 ) Maturity of short-term investments 80,110 293,282 Other investing activities (1,220 ) (892 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (295,316 ) 171,109 Financing activities Net proceeds on revolving credit facility - 143,000 Debt issuance costs - (6,120 ) Dividends paid to common stockholders (25,033 ) (25,538 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (2,419 ) (2,419 ) Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (25,160 ) (40,399 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests - (867 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (4,058 ) (3,653 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (56,670 ) 64,004 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,483 ) 6,350 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (299,988 ) 478,595 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 972,719 610,825 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 672,731 $ 1,089,420

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ (24,730 ) $ 80,211 $ 107,239 $ 55,481 $ 237,132 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 514 751 687 1,265 1,013 Less: Capital expenditures (62,564 ) (53,084 ) (71,676 ) (115,648 ) (117,250 ) Free cash $ (86,780 ) $ 27,878 $ 36,250 $ (58,902 ) $ 120,895