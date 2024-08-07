NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the "Company," "Seaways," or "INSW"), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, today reported results for the second quarter 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS & RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Strong Quarterly Earnings:

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $144.7 million, or $2.91 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $118.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share.

for the second quarter of 2024 was $118.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $167.0 million.

Fleet Optimization Program:

Took delivery of six eco MRs, built between 2014 and 2015, in the second quarter of 2024.

Sold three MRs with an average age of 15.8 years, for net proceeds of $72 million after fees and commissions. Two vessels were delivered to the buyers during the second quarter of 2024 and the third ship was delivered in mid-July 2024.

As a result, the Seaways MR fleet average age was reduced by one year.

Balance Sheet Enhancements:

Executed an amendment on senior secured debt facilities, increasing our revolving credit capacity by nearly $150 million and reducing mandatory repayments by nearly $20 million per quarter, leading to a reduction of spot cash break even costs by $3,000 per day.

Total liquidity was approximately $682 million as of June 30, 2024, including total cash (1) of $176 million and $506 million undrawn revolving credit capacity.

of $176 million and $506 million undrawn revolving credit capacity. Net loan-to-value remained historically low at approximately 14% as of June 30, 2024.

Returns to Shareholders:

Paid a combined $1.75 per share in regular and supplemental dividends in June 2024.

Declared a combined dividend of $1.50 per share to be paid in September 2024, representing 64% of adjusted net income (1) for the second quarter.

for the second quarter. Following the dividend payment in September 2024, combined dividend payments over the last twelve months will aggregate to $5.82 per share, representing a dividend yield of over 12%.

" We maintained strong momentum in the second quarter, drawing on Seaway's substantial cash flows to continue to execute the Company's balanced capital allocation strategy for the benefit of shareholders," said Lois K. Zabrocky, International Seaways President and CEO. " We continued to renew our MR fleet, one of the strongest earning classes, with the acquisition of six modern vessels and sales of older tonnage. At the same time, we increased our liquidity to position the Company for future growth while returning a 12% yield to shareholders."

Ms. Zabrocky added, " We believe markets will continue to show strength based on sustained attractive supply and demand fundamentals, highlighted by positive oil demand trends, higher ton-mile demand, and limited shipyard capacity for new orders, which will inhibit any significant volume of tanker deliveries for the foreseeable future. We expect to take further advantage of these dynamics moving forward, as we focus on building our track record of opportunistic investment in the fleet and compelling shareholder returns."

Jeff Pribor, the Company's CFO stated, " Over the last twelve months, Seaways has generated free cash flow(1) of nearly $475 million, underscoring our significant operating leverage and boding well for future value creation. In addition, we enhanced our free cash flow(1) during the second quarter with the execution of the new revolving credit facility that reduced our mandatory debt repayments by about $20 million per quarter and lowered spot breakeven rates. Additionally, the new revolving credit capacity allows us to maintain a level of enhanced financial flexibility to pursue additional growth opportunities. With a historically strong balance sheet, highlighted by liquidity of $682 million, and supported by long-term market tailwinds, we believe we are ideally positioned to optimize shareholder returns."

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $144.7 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, compared to net income of $153.8 million, or $3.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in results in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a decrease in TCE revenues(1) and an increase in depreciation partially offset by gains on the sale of two vessels in the second quarter of 2024.

Shipping revenues for the second quarter were $257.4 million, compared to $292.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Consolidated TCE revenues(1) for the second quarter were $251.8 million, compared to $288.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter was $167.0 million, compared to $205.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Crude Tankers

Shipping revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $125.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $152.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. TCE revenues(1) were $120.9 million for the second quarter, compared to $148.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was attributable to a decrease in spot rates as the average spot earnings of the VLCC, Suezmax and Aframax sectors were approximately $46,400, $45,000 and $31,500 per day, respectively, compared with approximately $52,300, $61,300 and $53,500 per day, respectively, during the second quarter of 2023.

Product Carriers

Shipping revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $132.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $140.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. TCE revenues(1) were $131.0 million for the second quarter, compared to $139.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. This decrease is attributable to a reduction in revenue days due to the decrease in the chartered-in fleet, vessel sales and an increase in offhire from drydocking and repairs.

FIRST HALF 2024 RESULTS

Net income for the first half of 2024 was $289.2 million, or $5.83 per diluted share, compared to net income of $326.4 million, or $6.59 per diluted share, for the first half of 2023.

Shipping revenues for the first half of 2024 were $531.8 million, compared to $579.3 million for the first half of 2023. Consolidated TCE revenues(1) for the first half of 2024 were $522.8 million, compared to $571.7 million for the first half of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first half of 2024 was $358.4 million, compared to $414.0 million for the first half of 2023.

Crude Tankers

Shipping revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $252.2 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $284.6 million for the first half of 2023. TCE revenues(1) for the Crude Tankers segment were $244.8 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $278.2 million for the first half of 2023.

Product Carriers

Shipping revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $279.6 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $294.8 million for the first half of 2023. TCE revenues(1) for the Product Carriers segment were $278.0 million for the first half of 2024 compared to $293.5 million for the first half of 2023.

FLEET OPTIMIZATION PROGRAM

During the second quarter, the Company took delivery of six modern MR vessels for an aggregate consideration of $232 million. In connection with the acquisition of the six vessels, the Company issued an aggregate 623,778 common shares to the sellers, representing 15% of the aggregate consideration. The remaining 85% of aggregate consideration was funded with cash on hand.

The Company has sold three vessels as of July 31, 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, a 2009-built MR and a 2008-built MR were sold for aggregate net proceeds of $48 million. In July 2024, the Company sold another 2008-built MR for net proceeds of approximately $25 million. In each of the vessel sales, the Company recorded a gain on sale, of which $28 million was recognized during the second quarter.

During the second quarter, the Company entered into three new time charter agreements on two 2009-built MRs and a 2014-built LR2. The charters have durations of around three years and were delivered to the charterers during the third quarter. As a result of the agreements, future contracted revenues increased by $86 million.

The Company entered into contracts and declared options to build a total of six scrubber-fitted, dual-fuel (LNG) ready, LR1 vessels in Korea with K Shipbuilding Co, Ltd at a price in aggregate of approximately $359 million. The vessels are expected to be delivered beginning in the second half of 2025 through the third quarter of 2026. These vessels are expected to deliver into our niche Panamax International Pool, which has consistently outperformed the market.

BALANCE SHEET ENHANCEMENTS

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repaid $12 million in mandatory payments required under its existing debt facilities and sale leaseback arrangements. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repaid $44 million of mandatory debt payments.

In April 2024, the Company amended and extended the $750 Million Facility, under which the Company had a remaining term loan balance of $94.6 million and undrawn revolver capacity of $257.4 million prior to closing. The new agreement consists of a $500 million revolving credit facility (the "$500 Million RCF") that matures in January 2030. Under the terms of the $500 Million RCF, capacity is reduced on a quarterly basis by approximately $12.8 million each quarter, based on a 20-year age-adjusted profile of the collateral vessels. The $500 Million RCF bears an interest rate based on term SOFR +185bps (the "margin") and includes similar sustainability-linked features as included in the $750 Million Credit Facility, which could impact the margin by five basis points, that are aimed at reducing the carbon footprint, targeting expenditures toward energy efficiency improvements and maintaining a safety record above the industry average. Prior to executing the agreement, the Company prepaid the outstanding balance on the ING Credit Facility of $20.3 million and included the collateral vessel in the $500 Million RCF. The $500 Million RCF saves $19.5 million per quarter in mandatory debt repayments and reduces future interest expense through a margin reduction of over 85 basis points.

In June 2024, the Company borrowed $50 million under the $500 Million RCF. In July 2024, $30 million was repaid and the Company expects to repay an additional $20 million in August 2024. Following the repayments and amortizing capacity during the third quarter, the Company expects undrawn revolving capacity to increase to $540 million.

RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

In June 2024, the Company paid a combined dividend of $1.75 per share of common stock, composed of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock and a supplemental dividend of $1.63 per share.

On August 6, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a combined dividend of $1.50 per share of common stock, composed of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock and a supplemental dividend of $1.38 per share of common stock. Both dividends will be paid on September 25, 2024, to shareholders with a record date at the close of business on September 11, 2024.

The Company currently has $50 million authorized under its share repurchase program, which expires at the end of 2025.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 82 vessels, including 13 VLCCs, 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 LR1s (including six newbuildings), and 38 MR tankers. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https://www.intlseas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to plans to issue dividends, the Company's prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions and disposals, expected synergies, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 for the Company and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Shipping Revenues: Pool revenues $ 207,681 $ 247,591 $ 433,963 $ 507,169 Time and bareboat charter revenues 31,139 26,112 62,188 39,262 Voyage charter revenues 18,589 18,500 35,659 32,902 Total Shipping Revenues 257,409 292,203 531,810 579,333 Operating Expenses: Voyage expenses 5,561 3,868 9,034 7,678 Vessel expenses 67,840 65,151 131,221 123,920 Charter hire expenses 6,948 10,502 13,596 19,302 Depreciation and amortization 36,517 32,445 70,670 61,993 General and administrative 11,985 11,522 24,083 22,768 Other operating expenses 1,454 - 1,730 - Third-party debt modification fees 168 13 168 420 (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other assets, net (27,852 ) 26 (27,903 ) (10,722 ) Total operating expenses 102,621 123,527 222,599 225,359 Income from vessel operations 154,788 168,676 309,211 353,974 Other income 2,360 3,381 5,314 7,662 Income before interest expense and income taxes 157,148 172,057 314,525 361,636 Interest expense (12,425 ) (17,914 ) (25,312 ) (34,861 ) Income before income taxes 144,723 154,143 289,213 326,775 Income tax provision - (381 ) - (380 ) Net income $ 144,723 $ 153,762 $ 289,213 $ 326,395 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 49,387,193 49,029,784 49,180,019 49,083,897 Diluted 49,721,858 49,404,837 49,550,928 49,525,282 Per Share Amounts: Basic net income per share $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 5.88 $ 6.64 Diluted net income per share $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 5.83 $ 6.59

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,141 $ 126,760 Short-term investments - 60,000 Voyage receivables 223,079 247,165 Other receivables 16,785 14,303 Inventories 1,850 1,329 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,228 10,342 Current portion of derivative asset 4,532 5,081 Total Current Assets 434,615 464,980 Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation 2,081,508 1,914,426 Vessels construction in progress 12,137 11,670 Deferred drydock expenditures, net 79,184 70,880 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,778 20,391 Pool working capital deposits 33,238 31,748 Long-term derivative asset 1,888 1,153 Other assets 17,322 6,571 Total Assets $ 2,674,670 $ 2,521,819 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 52,118 $ 57,904 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,017 10,223 Current installments of long-term debt 49,598 127,447 Total Current Liabilities 111,733 195,574 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,958 11,631 Long-term debt 663,054 595,229 Other liabilities 5,489 2,628 Total Liabilities 787,234 805,062 Equity: Total Equity 1,887,436 1,716,757 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,674,670 $ 2,521,819

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 289,213 $ 326,395 Items included in net income not affecting cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 70,670 61,993 Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs 2,059 3,128 Deferred financing costs write-off - 721 Stock compensation 3,633 3,873 Earnings of affiliated companies - 20 Other - net (433 ) (1,560 ) Items included in net income related to investing and financing activities: Gain on disposal of vessels and other assets, net (27,903 ) (10,722 ) Payments for drydocking (24,425 ) (18,992 ) Insurance claims proceeds related to vessel operations 888 2,698 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 10,679 46,902 Net cash provided by operating activities 324,381 414,456 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Expenditures for vessels, vessel improvements and vessels under construction (202,875 ) (188,068 ) Proceeds from disposal of vessels and other property, net 48,043 20,070 Expenditures for other property (801 ) (586 ) Investments in short-term time deposits (75,000 ) (175,000 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term time deposits 135,000 135,000 Pool working capital deposits (782 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (96,415 ) (208,584 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowing on revolving credit facilities 50,000 - Repayments of debt (39,851 ) (192,856 ) Proceeds from sale and leaseback financing, net of issuance and deferred financing costs - 169,717 Payments and advance payment on sale and leaseback financing and finance lease (24,325 ) (112,786 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (5,759 ) (1,146 ) Repurchase of common stock - (13,948 ) Cash dividends paid (151,595 ) (177,565 ) Cash paid to tax authority upon vesting or exercise of stock-based compensation (7,055 ) (5,009 ) Net cash used in financing activities (178,585 ) (333,593 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 49,381 (127,721 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 126,760 243,744 Cash and cash equivalents cash at end of period $ 176,141 $ 116,023

Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days

The following tables provides a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and the comparable period of 2023. Revenue days in the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled 6,234 compared with 6,742 in the prior year quarter. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release. The information in these tables excludes commercial pool fees/commissions averaging approximately $858 and $859 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Spot Fixed Total Spot Fixed Total Crude Tankers VLCC Average TCE Rate $ 46,350 $ 37,339 $ 52,307 $ 43,056 Number of Revenue Days 828 273 1,101 781 294 1,075 Suezmax Average TCE Rate $ 45,045 $ 31,044 $ 61,267 $ 30,990 Number of Revenue Days 1,001 182 1,183 988 181 1,169 Aframax Average TCE Rate $ 31,450 $ 38,500 $ 53,482 $ - Number of Revenue Days 190 91 281 364 - 364 Total Crude Tankers Revenue Days 2,019 546 2,565 2,133 475 2,608 Product Carriers Aframax (LR2) Average TCE Rate $ 55,485 $ - $ 25,594 $ 17,829 Number of Revenue Days 58 - 58 41 50 91 Panamax (LR1) Average TCE Rate $ 53,066 $ - $ 63,606 $ - Number of Revenue Days 506 - 506 780 - 780 MR Average TCE Rate $ 35,007 $ 21,553 $ 28,331 $ 20,819 Number of Revenue Days 2,597 508 3,105 2,954 309 3,263 Total Product Carriers Revenue Days 3,161 508 3,669 3,775 359 4,134 Total Revenue Days 5,180 1,054 6,234 5,908 834 6,742

Revenue days in the above table excludes days related to full service lighterings. In addition, during 2024 and 2023, certain of the Company's vessels were employed on transitional voyages, which are excluded from the table above.

During the 2024 and 2023 periods, each of the Company's LR1s participated in the Panamax International Pool and transported crude oil cargoes exclusively.

Fleet Information

As of June 30, 2024, INSW's fleet totaled 83 vessels, of which 63 were owned, 14 were chartered in and six contracted newbuildings.

Total at June 30, 2024 Vessel Fleet and Type Vessels Owned Vessels Chartered-in1 Total Vessels Total Dwt Operating Fleet VLCC 4 9 13 3,910,572 Suezmax 13 - 13 2,061,754 Aframax 4 - 4 452,375 Crude Tankers 21 9 30 6,424,701 LR2 1 - 1 112,691 LR1 6 1 7 522,698 MR 35 4 39 1,951,525 Product Carriers 42 5 47 2,586,914 Total Operating Fleet 63 14 77 9,011,615 Newbuild Fleet LR1 6 - 6 441,600 Total Newbuild Fleet 6 - 6 441,600 Total Operating and Newbuild Fleet 69 14 83 9,453,215 (1) Includes bareboat charters, but excludes vessels chartered in where the duration of the charter was one year or less at inception.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures may provide certain investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company's performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.

(A) Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income consists of net income adjusted for the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. This measure does not represent or substitute net income or any other financial item that is determined in accordance with GAAP. While adjusted net income is frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, it may not be necessarily comparable with other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income, as reflected in the consolidated statement of operations, to adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 144,723 $ 153,762 $ 289,213 $ 326,395 Third-party debt modification fees 168 13 168 420 Write-off of deferred financing costs - 555 - 721 (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other assets, net of impairments (27,852 ) 26 (27,903 ) (10,722 ) Provision for settlement of multi-employer pension plan obligations 975 - 975 - Adjusted Net Income $ 118,014 $ 154,356 $ 262,453 $ 316,814 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 49,721,858 49,404,837 49,550,928 49,525,282 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 2.37 $ 3.12 $ 5.30 $ 6.40

(B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted for the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income as reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 144,723 $ 153,762 $ 289,213 $ 326,395 Income tax provision - 381 - 380 Interest expense 12,425 17,914 25,312 34,861 Depreciation and amortization 36,517 32,445 70,670 61,993 EBITDA 193,665 204,502 385,195 423,629 Third-party debt modification fees 168 13 168 420 Write-off of deferred financing costs - 555 - 721 (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other assets, net (27,852 ) 26 (27,903 ) (10,722 ) Provision for settlement of multi-employer pension plan obligations 975 - 975 Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,956 $ 205,096 $ 358,435 $ 414,048

(C) Cash

June 30, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,141 $ 126,760 Short-term investments - 60,000 Total Cash $ 176,141 $ 186,760

(D) Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow represents cash flows from operating activities, less mandatory repayments of debt (including those under sale and leaseback agreements) less capital expenditures excluding payments made to acquire a vessel or vessels, which the Company believes is useful to investors in understanding the net cash generated from its core business activities after certain mandatory obligations.

($ in thousands) 2023 2024 For the three months ended: June 30 September 30 December 31 March 31 June 30 Net cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 193,634 $ 148,463 $ 125,483 $ 156,442 $ 167,939 Repayments of debt (1) (55,407 ) (132,152 ) (108,365 ) (19,538 ) - Payments on sale and leaseback (1) (78,167 ) (10,946 ) (12,233 ) (12,146 ) (12,179 ) Less: optional prepayments (2) 92,482 104,312 (3) 88,382 - - Expenditures for vessels (1) (121,366 ) (4,150 ) (12,941 ) (26,420 ) (176,455 ) Expenditures for other property (1) (62 ) (449 ) (436 ) (701 ) (100 ) Less: payments for acquiring vessels (2) 115,162 - 11,548 23,200 174,896 Free cash flow $ 146,276 $ 105,078 $ 91,438 $ 120,837 $ 154,101

(1) Reflects current period balance on the face of the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, less the prior quarter's balance on the face of the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The captions have been adjusted for summary purposes; the complete list of captions are as follows, in order as in the table above: Net cash provided by operating activities, Repayments of debt, Payments and advance payment on sale and leaseback financing and finance lease, Expenditures for vessels, vessel improvements and vessels under construction, and Expenditures for other property. For the period ended September 30, 2023, Repayments of Debt include the line item Premium and fees on extinguishment of debt. (2) Payments for vessels under construction represent the contractual payments on three dual-fuel VLCCs that delivered in the first half of 2023 and contractual payments for the LR1 newbuildings in Q4 2023. In the three months ended 2024, the Company announced the acquisition of 6 eco MRs for a total contract price of $232 million, of which 10% was paid in deposit in the same quarter. The vessels delivered during the second quarter of 2024. (3) In connection with the execution of the revolving credit facility ("$160 Million Facility") in the third quarter of 2023, the Company drew $50 million as of September 30, 2023. During October 2023, the Company repaid the outstanding amounts on the facility.

(E) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues

Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. Time charter equivalent revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follow:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Time charter equivalent revenues $ 251,848 $ 288,335 $ 522,776 $ 571,655 Add: Voyage expenses 5,561 3,868 9,034 7,678 Shipping revenues $ 257,409 $ 292,203 $ 531,810 $ 579,333

