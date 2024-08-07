HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported second quarter 2024 results as follows:
For the Three Months
Last Twelve Months
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
Net income
$
46,064
$
231,103
Operating cash flow
56,629
284,856
Free cash flow (1)
57,288
287,417
|__________________
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Highlights:
- Generated $57.3 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024
- Retired remaining 0.3 million warrants with $10.0 million in cash and 89,059 common units; Zero warrants of original 4 million warrants remain outstanding
- Redeemed $40.0 million of preferred units at par with cash; $31.7 million of original $250 million preferred units remain outstanding
- Paid first quarter 2024 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit
- Declares second quarter 2024 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit
"NRP generated $57 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 and $287 million of free cash flow over the last twelve months," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "Despite lower coal and soda ash prices seen in 2024, we continue to generate robust free cash flow and make significant progress toward our goal of eliminating all of our financial obligations. We no longer have any warrants outstanding and currently have approximately $240 million of debt and preferred equity remaining."
Mr. Nunez continued, "Coal and soda ash prices in the first half of the year were significantly lower than the highs seen in 2022 and 2023 and we expect this trend to continue. However, we remain on track to eliminate all preferred equity and debt from our balance sheet, after which our common unitholders will have no competing claims on free cash flow generated by the partnership. We are steadfast in our belief that this strategy is the best way to maximize intrinsic value and unitholder returns."
NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a second quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on August 27, 2024, to unitholders of record on August 20, 2024. In addition, the board declared a $0.95 million cash distribution on NRP's outstanding preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.
Segment Performance
Mineral Rights
Mineral Rights net income for the second quarter of 2024 was relatively flat as compared to the prior year period. Lower coal sales prices and volumes were offset by non-recurring items that included a $4.6 million gain on asset sales primarily related to a coal property condemnation and a $2.1 million carbon neutral initiative transaction. Mineral Rights operating cash flow and free cash flow each increased $1.2 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to the timing of cash collections and the carbon neutral initiative transaction identified above, partially offset by weaker coal sales prices and volumes. Approximately 75% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 60% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the second quarter of 2024.
Metallurgical coal prices continued to decline during the second quarter of 2024 due to weakened steel demand primarily as a result of the decline in China's construction industry and slower than expected recovery of the construction market in Europe. While metallurgical prices were significantly lower than the record highs seen in 2022, they remain elevated as compared to historical norms. NRP expects ongoing price volatility for both metallurgical and thermal coal as global steel demand impacts metallurgical coal while weather, natural gas prices, inventory levels, and scheduled shutdowns of coal plants impact thermal coal. Limitations on operators' ability to increase production due to limited access to capital and labor shortages, as well as inflationary pressures, are expected to provide ongoing price support above historical norms.
NRP continues to explore carbon neutral revenue opportunities across its large asset portfolio. While the timing and likelihood of additional cash flows from these activities is uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States provides additional opportunities to create value in this regard with minimal capital investment by NRP. NRP's carbon neutral revenue opportunities include the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy, and lithium production.
Soda Ash
Soda Ash net income in the second quarter of 2024 decreased $23.3 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower sales prices driven by new supply from China. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 decreased $24.8 million as compared to the prior year period due to a lower cash distribution received from Sisecam Wyoming in the second quarter of 2024.
Global soda ash prices continue to be significantly lower than the record setting prices seen in the previous year due to an influx of new supply. NRP believes lower soda ash prices will remain throughout the year and into next year as the market absorbs the additional supply.
Corporate and Financing
Corporate and Financing costs increased $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher interest costs as a result of increased borrowings on the credit facility used to accelerate the redemption of preferred units and settlement of warrants in 2024.
NRP retired the remainder of the outstanding 0.3 million warrants for $10.0 million in cash and 89,059 common units during the second quarter of 2024. NRP has now retired all 4.0 million of its previously issued warrants. NRP also redeemed $40.0 million preferred units at par with cash during the second quarter of 2024. Of the originally issued $250 million preferred units, only $31.7 million preferred units remain outstanding.
In May 2024, NRP declared and paid a first quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $2.15 million cash distribution on its preferred units. Today, NRP declared a second quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $0.95 million cash distribution on its outstanding preferred units.
NRP's available liquidity was $64.7 million at June 30, 2024, consisting of $32.3 million of cash and $32.3 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.
NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.7x at June 30, 2024.
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per unit data)
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Revenues and other income
Royalty and other mineral rights
$
54,591
$
61,007
$
67,372
$
121,963
$
137,278
Transportation and processing services
2,661
3,270
3,427
6,088
6,868
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming
3,645
26,978
5,450
9,095
46,232
Gain on asset sales and disposals
4,643
5
165
4,808
101
Total revenues and other income
$
65,540
$
91,260
$
76,414
$
141,954
$
190,479
Operating expenses
Operating and maintenance expenses
$
5,872
$
7,930
$
5,733
$
11,605
$
15,093
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
3,324
3,792
4,654
7,978
7,875
General and administrative expenses
5,931
5,643
6,327
12,258
11,488
Asset impairments
-
69
-
-
69
Total operating expenses
$
15,127
$
17,434
$
16,714
$
31,841
$
34,525
Income from operations
$
50,413
$
73,826
$
59,700
$
110,113
$
155,954
Interest expense, net
$
(4,349
)
$
(3,492
)
$
(3,487
)
$
(7,836
)
$
(6,345
)
Net income
$
46,064
$
70,334
$
56,213
$
102,277
$
149,609
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders
(1,443
)
(4,971
)
(2,150
)
(3,593
)
(11,632
)
Less: redemption of preferred units
(13,666
)
(27,618
)
-
(13,666
)
(43,846
)
Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner
$
30,955
$
37,745
$
54,063
$
85,018
$
94,131
Net income attributable to common unitholders
$
30,336
$
36,990
$
52,982
$
83,318
$
92,948
Net income attributable to the general partner
619
755
1,081
1,700
1,883
Net income per common unit
Basic
$
2.33
$
2.93
$
4.13
$
6.44
$
7.32
Diluted
2.29
2.49
3.83
6.17
5.96
Net income
$
46,064
$
70,334
$
56,213
$
102,277
$
149,609
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other
1,239
911
845
2,084
(18,672
)
Comprehensive income
$
47,303
$
71,245
$
57,058
$
104,361
$
130,937
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
46,064
$
70,334
$
56,213
$
102,277
$
149,609
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
3,324
3,792
4,654
7,978
7,875
Distributions from unconsolidated investment
7,584
32,350
14,210
21,794
43,130
Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(3,645
)
(26,978
)
(5,450
)
(9,095
)
(46,232
)
Gain on asset sales and disposals
(4,643
)
(5
)
(165
)
(4,808
)
(101
)
Asset impairments
-
69
-
-
69
Bad debt expense
293
(198
)
(813
)
(520
)
(808
)
Unit-based compensation expense
2,912
2,646
2,964
5,876
5,137
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other
(199
)
541
(749
)
(948
)
566
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,918
(361
)
9,433
12,351
6,700
Accounts payable
(580
)
72
629
49
(469
)
Accrued liabilities
1,916
2,019
(8,225
)
(6,309
)
(6,786
)
Accrued interest
(677
)
(627
)
412
(265
)
(364
)
Deferred revenue
899
(2,646
)
1,028
1,927
(2,800
)
Other items, net
463
342
(2,642
)
(2,179
)
(1,276
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
56,629
$
81,350
$
71,499
$
128,128
$
154,250
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals
$
4,643
$
5
$
165
$
4,808
$
106
Return of long-term contract receivable
659
610
647
1,306
1,208
Capital expenditures
-
(8
)
-
-
(10
)
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
5,302
$
607
$
812
$
6,114
$
1,304
Cash flows from financing activities
Debt borrowings
$
40,493
$
70,834
$
89,357
$
129,850
$
165,034
Debt repayments
(19,000
)
(61,365
)
(55,696
)
(74,696
)
(151,061
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
(9,987
)
(9,669
)
(42,186
)
(52,173
)
(50,569
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
(2,643
)
(7,396
)
(2,150
)
(4,793
)
(15,482
)
Redemption of preferred units
(40,000
)
(80,834
)
-
(40,000
)
(128,333
)
Warrant settlements
(10,000
)
-
(55,689
)
(65,689
)
-
Other items, net
556
(452
)
(6,946
)
(6,390
)
(3,504
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(40,581
)
$
(88,882
)
$
(73,310
)
$
(113,891
)
$
(183,915
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
21,350
$
(6,925
)
$
(999
)
$
20,351
$
(28,361
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
10,990
17,655
11,989
11,989
39,091
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
32,340
$
10,730
$
10,990
$
32,340
$
10,730
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
4,823
$
3,960
$
2,843
$
7,666
$
6,434
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
(In thousands, except unit data)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
32,340
$
11,989
Accounts receivable, net
30,624
41,086
Other current assets, net
3,114
2,218
Total current assets
$
66,078
$
55,293
Land
24,008
24,008
Mineral rights, net
387,053
394,483
Intangible assets, net
13,143
13,682
Equity in unconsolidated investment
265,935
276,549
Long-term contract receivable, net
24,929
26,321
Other long-term assets, net
8,412
7,540
Total assets
$
789,558
$
797,876
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
933
$
885
Accrued liabilities
7,225
12,987
Accrued interest
319
584
Current portion of deferred revenue
4,449
4,599
Current portion of long-term debt, net
14,214
30,785
Total current liabilities
$
27,140
$
49,840
Deferred revenue
40,433
38,356
Long-term debt, net
196,112
124,273
Other non-current liabilities
6,619
7,172
Total liabilities
$
270,304
$
219,641
Commitments and contingencies
Class A Convertible Preferred Units (31,666 and 71,666 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
$
20,847
$
47,181
Partners' capital
Common unitholders' interest (13,049,123 and 12,634,642 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
$
490,877
$
503,076
General partner's interest
8,568
8,005
Warrant holders' interest
-
23,095
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,038
)
(3,122
)
Total partners' capital
$
498,407
$
531,054
Total liabilities and partners' capital
$
789,558
$
797,876
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
Accumulated
Other
Total
Common Unitholders
General
Warrant
Comprehensive
Partners'
(In thousands)
Units
Amounts
Partner
Holders
Loss
Capital
Balance at December 31, 2023
12,635
$
503,076
$
8,005
$
23,095
$
(3,122
)
$
531,054
Net income (1)
-
55,089
1,124
-
-
56,213
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(41,342
)
(844
)
-
-
(42,186
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(2,107
)
(43
)
-
-
(2,150
)
Issuance of unit-based awards
126
-
-
-
-
-
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
-
(3,971
)
-
-
-
(3,971
)
Capital contribution
-
-
227
-
-
227
Warrant settlements
199
(36,650
)
(748
)
(18,291
)
-
(55,689
)
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
845
845
Balance at March 31, 2024
12,960
$
474,095
$
7,721
$
4,804
$
(2,277
)
$
484,343
Net income (2)
-
45,142
922
-
-
46,064
Redemption of preferred units
-
(13,393
)
(273
)
-
-
(13,666
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(9,787
)
(200
)
-
-
(9,987
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(2,590
)
(53
)
-
-
(2,643
)
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
-
2,502
-
-
-
2,502
Capital contribution
-
-
555
-
-
555
Warrant settlements
89
(5,092
)
(104
)
(4,804
)
-
(10,000
)
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
1,239
1,239
Balance at June 30, 2024
13,049
$
490,877
$
8,568
$
-
$
(1,038
)
$
498,407
|___________________
(1)
Net income includes $2.15 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $2.11 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.04 million is allocated to the general partner.
(2)
Net income includes $1.44 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $1.41 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.03 million is allocated to the general partner.
Accumulated
Other
Total
Common Unitholders
General
Warrant
Comprehensive
Partners'
(In thousands)
Units
Amounts
Partner
Holders
Income (Loss)
Capital
Balance at December 31, 2022
12,506
$
404,799
$
5,977
$
47,964
$
18,717
$
477,457
Net income (1)
-
77,690
1,585
-
-
79,275
Redemption of preferred units
-
(15,904
)
(324
)
-
-
(16,228
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(40,082
)
(818
)
-
-
(40,900
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(7,924
)
(162
)
-
-
(8,086
)
Issuance of unit-based awards
129
-
-
-
-
-
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
-
(1,178
)
-
-
-
(1,178
)
Capital contribution
-
-
142
-
-
142
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
(19,583
)
(19,583
)
Balance at March 31, 2023
12,635
$
417,401
$
6,400
$
47,964
$
(866
)
$
470,899
Net income (2)
-
68,927
1,407
-
-
70,334
Redemption of preferred units
-
(27,065
)
(553
)
-
-
(27,618
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(9,476
)
(193
)
-
-
(9,669
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(7,248
)
(148
)
-
-
(7,396
)
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
-
2,299
-
-
-
2,299
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
911
911
Balance at June 30, 2023
12,635
$
444,838
$
6,913
$
47,964
$
45
$
499,760
|____________________
(1)
Net income includes $6.66 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $6.53 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.13 million is allocated to the general partner.
(2)
Net income includes $4.97 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $4.87 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.10 million is allocated to the general partner.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and March 31, 2024:
Operating Segments
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Revenues
$
57,252
$
-
$
-
$
57,252
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming
-
3,645
-
3,645
Gain on asset sales and disposals
4,643
-
-
4,643
Total revenues and other income
$
61,895
$
3,645
$
-
$
65,540
Asset impairments
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net income (loss)
$
52,729
$
3,619
$
(10,284
)
$
46,064
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
56,049
$
7,558
$
(5,931
)
$
57,676
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
56,234
$
7,557
$
(7,162
)
$
56,629
Investing activities
$
5,302
$
-
$
-
$
5,302
Financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(40,581
)
$
(40,581
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
61,536
$
7,557
$
(7,162
)
$
61,931
Free cash flow (1)
$
56,893
$
7,557
$
(7,162
)
$
57,288
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Revenues
$
64,277
$
-
$
-
$
64,277
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming
-
26,978
-
26,978
Gain on asset sales and disposals
5
-
-
5
Total revenues and other income
$
64,282
$
26,978
$
-
$
91,260
Asset impairments
$
69
$
-
$
-
$
69
Net income (loss)
$
52,510
$
26,964
$
(9,140
)
$
70,334
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
56,366
$
32,336
$
(5,643
)
$
83,059
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
55,040
$
32,326
$
(6,016
)
$
81,350
Investing activities
$
615
$
-
$
(8
)
$
607
Financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(88,882
)
$
(88,882
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
55,655
$
32,326
$
(6,024
)
$
81,957
Free cash flow (1)
$
55,650
$
32,326
$
(6,024
)
$
81,952
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Revenues
$
70,799
$
-
$
-
$
70,799
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming
-
5,450
-
5,450
Gain on asset sales and disposals
165
-
-
165
Total revenues and other income
$
70,964
$
5,450
$
-
$
76,414
Asset impairments
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net income (loss)
$
60,644
$
5,388
$
(9,819
)
$
56,213
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
65,293
$
14,148
$
(6,327
)
$
73,114
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
69,749
$
14,148
$
(12,398
)
$
71,499
Investing activities
$
812
$
-
$
-
$
812
Financing activities
$
(1,086
)
$
-
$
(72,224
)
$
(73,310
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
70,561
$
14,148
$
(12,398
)
$
72,311
Free cash flow (1)
$
70,396
$
14,148
$
(12,398
)
$
72,146
|___________________
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:
Operating Segments
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Revenues
$
128,051
$
-
$
-
$
128,051
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming
-
9,095
-
9,095
Gain on asset sales and disposals
4,808
-
-
4,808
Total revenues and other income
$
132,859
$
9,095
$
-
$
141,954
Asset impairments
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net income (loss)
$
113,373
$
9,007
$
(20,103
)
$
102,277
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
121,342
$
21,706
$
(12,258
)
$
130,790
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
125,983
$
21,705
$
(19,560
)
$
128,128
Investing activities
$
6,114
$
-
$
-
$
6,114
Financing activities
$
(1,086
)
$
-
$
(112,805
)
$
(113,891
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
132,097
$
21,705
$
(19,560
)
$
134,242
Free cash flow (1)
$
127,289
$
21,705
$
(19,560
)
$
129,434
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Revenues
$
144,146
$
-
$
-
$
144,146
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming
-
46,232
-
46,232
Gain on asset sales and disposals
101
-
-
101
Total revenues and other income
$
144,247
$
46,232
$
-
$
190,479
Asset impairments
$
69
$
-
$
-
$
69
Net income (loss)
$
121,391
$
46,060
$
(17,842
)
$
149,609
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
129,326
$
42,958
$
(11,488
)
$
160,796
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
128,898
$
42,943
$
(17,591
)
$
154,250
Investing activities
$
1,314
$
-
$
(10
)
$
1,304
Financing activities
$
(583
)
$
-
$
(183,332
)
$
(183,915
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
130,212
$
42,943
$
(17,601
)
$
155,554
Free cash flow (1)
$
130,106
$
42,943
$
(17,601
)
$
155,448
|__________________
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per ton data)
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Coal sales volumes (tons)
Appalachia
Northern
129
390
117
246
769
Central
3,456
3,352
3,714
7,170
6,961
Southern
709
693
570
1,279
1,275
Total Appalachia
4,294
4,435
4,401
8,695
9,005
Illinois Basin
1,342
1,631
2,033
3,375
2,941
Northern Powder River Basin
567
881
949
1,516
1,966
Gulf Coast
435
139
265
700
197
Total coal sales volumes
6,638
7,086
7,648
14,286
14,109
Coal royalty revenue per ton
Appalachia
Northern
$
4.74
$
6.87
$
1.86
$
3.37
$
8.35
Central
7.34
8.49
8.08
7.72
9.23
Southern
10.19
10.85
11.58
10.81
12.72
Illinois Basin
2.47
3.15
2.56
2.53
3.34
Northern Powder River Basin
4.99
4.62
4.85
4.90
4.65
Gulf Coast
0.77
0.71
0.75
0.77
0.66
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton
5.98
6.77
6.12
6.06
7.51
Coal royalty revenues
Appalachia
Northern
$
612
$
2,681
$
218
$
830
$
6,418
Central
25,378
28,445
29,992
55,370
64,251
Southern
7,226
7,521
6,602
13,828
16,218
Total Appalachia
33,216
38,647
36,812
70,028
86,887
Illinois Basin
3,312
5,141
5,211
8,523
9,816
Northern Powder River Basin
2,831
4,066
4,599
7,430
9,141
Gulf Coast
336
98
200
536
131
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues
39,695
47,952
46,822
86,517
105,975
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases
(10
)
8
(4
)
(14
)
8
Total coal royalty revenues
$
39,685
$
47,960
$
46,818
$
86,503
$
105,983
Other revenues
Production lease minimum revenues
$
412
|
$
562
$
924
$
1,336
$
1,175
Minimum lease straight-line revenues
4,126
4,447
4,171
8,297
8,950
Carbon neutral initiative revenues
2,200
115
2,161
4,361
2,233
Wheelage revenues
2,338
3,284
2,672
5,010
7,153
Property tax revenues
1,545
1,470
1,892
3,437
2,940
Coal overriding royalty revenues
668
150
1,169
1,837
338
Lease amendment revenues
712
848
702
1,414
1,699
Aggregates royalty revenues
730
686
772
1,502
1,439
Oil and gas royalty revenues
1,999
1,214
3,640
5,639
4,802
Other revenues
176
271
2,451
2,627
566
Total other revenues
$
14,906
$
13,047
$
20,554
$
35,460
$
31,295
Royalty and other mineral rights
$
54,591
$
61,007
$
67,372
$
121,963
$
137,278
Transportation and processing services revenues
2,661
3,270
3,427
6,088
6,868
Gain on asset sales and disposals
4,643
5
165
4,808
101
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income
$
61,895
$
64,282
$
70,964
$
132,859
$
144,247
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Net income (loss)
$
52,729
$
3,619
$
(10,284
)
$
46,064
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(3,645
)
-
(3,645
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
7,584
-
7,584
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
4,349
4,349
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
3,320
-
4
3,324
Add: asset impairments
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
56,049
$
7,558
$
(5,931
)
$
57,676
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Net income (loss)
$
52,510
$
26,964
$
(9,140
)
$
70,334
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(26,978
)
-
(26,978
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
32,350
-
32,350
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
3,492
3,492
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
3,787
-
5
3,792
Add: asset impairments
69
-
-
69
Adjusted EBITDA
$
56,366
$
32,336
$
(5,643
)
$
83,059
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Net income (loss)
$
60,644
$
5,388
$
(9,819
)
$
56,213
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(5,450
)
-
(5,450
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
14,210
-
14,210
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
3,487
3,487
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,649
-
5
4,654
Add: asset impairments
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65,293
$
14,148
$
(6,327
)
$
73,114
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Net income (loss)
$
113,373
$
9,007
$
(20,103
)
$
102,277
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(9,095
)
-
(9,095
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
21,794
-
21,794
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
7,836
7,836
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
7,969
-
9
7,978
Add: asset impairments
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
121,342
$
21,706
$
(12,258
)
$
130,790
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Net income (loss)
$
121,391
$
46,060
$
(17,842
)
$
149,609
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(46,232
)
-
(46,232
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
43,130
-
43,130
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
6,345
6,345
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
7,866
-
9
7,875
Add: asset impairments
69
-
-
69
Adjusted EBITDA
$
129,326
$
42,958
$
(11,488
)
$
160,796
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
56,234
$
7,557
$
(7,162
)
$
56,629
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
4,643
-
-
4,643
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
659
-
-
659
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
-
-
Distributable cash flow
$
61,536
$
7,557
$
(7,162
)
$
61,931
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(4,643
)
-
-
(4,643
)
Free cash flow
$
56,893
$
7,557
$
(7,162
)
$
57,288
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
5,302
$
-
$
-
$
5,302
Net cash used in financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(40,581
)
$
(40,581
)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
55,040
$
32,326
$
(6,016
)
$
81,350
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
5
-
-
5
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
610
-
-
610
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(8
)
(8
)
Distributable cash flow
$
55,655
$
32,326
$
(6,024
)
$
81,957
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(5
)
-
-
(5
)
Free cash flow
$
55,650
$
32,326
$
(6,024
)
$
81,952
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
615
$
-
$
(8
)
$
607
Net cash used in financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(88,882
)
$
(88,882
)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
69,749
$
14,148
$
(12,398
)
$
71,499
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
165
-
-
165
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
647
-
-
647
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
-
-
Distributable cash flow
$
70,561
$
14,148
$
(12,398
)
$
72,311
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(165
)
-
-
(165
)
Free cash flow
$
70,396
$
14,148
$
(12,398
)
$
72,146
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
812
$
-
$
-
$
812
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(1,086
)
$
-
$
(72,224
)
$
(73,310
)
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
125,983
$
21,705
$
(19,560
)
$
128,128
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
4,808
-
-
4,808
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
1,306
-
-
1,306
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
-
-
Distributable cash flow
$
132,097
$
21,705
$
(19,560
)
$
134,242
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(4,808
)
-
-
(4,808
)
Free cash flow
$
127,289
$
21,705
$
(19,560
)
$
129,434
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
6,114
$
-
$
-
$
6,114
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(1,086
)
$
-
$
(112,805
)
$
(113,891
)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
128,898
$
42,943
$
(17,591
)
$
154,250
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
106
-
-
106
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
1,208
-
-
1,208
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(10
)
(10
)
Distributable cash flow
$
130,212
$
42,943
$
(17,601
)
$
155,554
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(106
)
-
-
(106
)
Free cash flow
$
130,106
$
42,943
$
(17,601
)
$
155,448
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
1,314
$
-
$
(10
)
$
1,304
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(583
)
$
-
$
(183,332
)
$
(183,915
)
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
Last 12
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
78,942
$
77,786
$
71,499
$
56,629
$
284,856
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
855
2,002
165
4,643
7,665
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
622
633
647
659
2,561
Distributable cash flow
$
80,419
$
80,421
$
72,311
$
61,931
$
295,082
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(855
)
(2,002
)
(165
)
(4,643
)
(7,665
)
Free cash flow
$
79,564
$
78,419
$
72,146
$
57,288
$
287,417
Leverage Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
Last 12
Net income
$
63,846
$
64,980
$
56,213
$
46,064
$
231,103
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(12,401
)
(14,764
)
(5,450
)
(3,645
)
(36,260
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
23,010
15,338
14,210
7,584
60,142
Add: interest expense, net
3,837
3,921
3,487
4,349
15,594
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,594
6,020
4,654
3,324
18,592
Add: asset impairments
63
424
-
-
487
Adjusted EBITDA
$
82,949
$
75,919
$
73,114
$
57,676
$
289,658
Debt-at June 30, 2024
$
210,678
Leverage Ratio
0.7 x
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
Last 12
Net income
$
74,555
$
63,218
$
79,275
$
70,334
$
287,382
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(14,556
)
(15,759
)
(19,254
)
(26,978
)
(76,547
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
10,339
10,780
10,780
32,350
64,249
Add: interest expense, net
5,141
3,638
2,853
3,492
15,124
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
2,484
3,933
-
-
6,417
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
6,850
5,954
4,083
3,792
20,679
Add: asset impairments
812
3,583
-
69
4,464
Adjusted EBITDA
$
85,625
$
75,347
$
77,737
$
83,059
$
321,768
Debt-at June 30, 2023
$
183,059
Leverage Ratio
0.6 x
