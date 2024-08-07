HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported second quarter 2024 results as follows:

For the Three Months

Ended Last Twelve Months

Ended (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 Net income $ 46,064 $ 231,103 Operating cash flow 56,629 284,856 Free cash flow (1) 57,288 287,417

__________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Highlights:

Generated $57.3 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024

Retired remaining 0.3 million warrants with $10.0 million in cash and 89,059 common units; Zero warrants of original 4 million warrants remain outstanding

Redeemed $40.0 million of preferred units at par with cash; $31.7 million of original $250 million preferred units remain outstanding

Paid first quarter 2024 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

Declares second quarter 2024 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

"NRP generated $57 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 and $287 million of free cash flow over the last twelve months," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "Despite lower coal and soda ash prices seen in 2024, we continue to generate robust free cash flow and make significant progress toward our goal of eliminating all of our financial obligations. We no longer have any warrants outstanding and currently have approximately $240 million of debt and preferred equity remaining."

Mr. Nunez continued, "Coal and soda ash prices in the first half of the year were significantly lower than the highs seen in 2022 and 2023 and we expect this trend to continue. However, we remain on track to eliminate all preferred equity and debt from our balance sheet, after which our common unitholders will have no competing claims on free cash flow generated by the partnership. We are steadfast in our belief that this strategy is the best way to maximize intrinsic value and unitholder returns."

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a second quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on August 27, 2024, to unitholders of record on August 20, 2024. In addition, the board declared a $0.95 million cash distribution on NRP's outstanding preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income for the second quarter of 2024 was relatively flat as compared to the prior year period. Lower coal sales prices and volumes were offset by non-recurring items that included a $4.6 million gain on asset sales primarily related to a coal property condemnation and a $2.1 million carbon neutral initiative transaction. Mineral Rights operating cash flow and free cash flow each increased $1.2 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to the timing of cash collections and the carbon neutral initiative transaction identified above, partially offset by weaker coal sales prices and volumes. Approximately 75% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 60% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the second quarter of 2024.

Metallurgical coal prices continued to decline during the second quarter of 2024 due to weakened steel demand primarily as a result of the decline in China's construction industry and slower than expected recovery of the construction market in Europe. While metallurgical prices were significantly lower than the record highs seen in 2022, they remain elevated as compared to historical norms. NRP expects ongoing price volatility for both metallurgical and thermal coal as global steel demand impacts metallurgical coal while weather, natural gas prices, inventory levels, and scheduled shutdowns of coal plants impact thermal coal. Limitations on operators' ability to increase production due to limited access to capital and labor shortages, as well as inflationary pressures, are expected to provide ongoing price support above historical norms.

NRP continues to explore carbon neutral revenue opportunities across its large asset portfolio. While the timing and likelihood of additional cash flows from these activities is uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States provides additional opportunities to create value in this regard with minimal capital investment by NRP. NRP's carbon neutral revenue opportunities include the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy, and lithium production.

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the second quarter of 2024 decreased $23.3 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower sales prices driven by new supply from China. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 decreased $24.8 million as compared to the prior year period due to a lower cash distribution received from Sisecam Wyoming in the second quarter of 2024.

Global soda ash prices continue to be significantly lower than the record setting prices seen in the previous year due to an influx of new supply. NRP believes lower soda ash prices will remain throughout the year and into next year as the market absorbs the additional supply.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing costs increased $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher interest costs as a result of increased borrowings on the credit facility used to accelerate the redemption of preferred units and settlement of warrants in 2024.

NRP retired the remainder of the outstanding 0.3 million warrants for $10.0 million in cash and 89,059 common units during the second quarter of 2024. NRP has now retired all 4.0 million of its previously issued warrants. NRP also redeemed $40.0 million preferred units at par with cash during the second quarter of 2024. Of the originally issued $250 million preferred units, only $31.7 million preferred units remain outstanding.

In May 2024, NRP declared and paid a first quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $2.15 million cash distribution on its preferred units. Today, NRP declared a second quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $0.95 million cash distribution on its outstanding preferred units.

NRP's available liquidity was $64.7 million at June 30, 2024, consisting of $32.3 million of cash and $32.3 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.7x at June 30, 2024.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Further information about NRP is available on the partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: future distributions on the Partnership's common and preferred units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC's trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Distributable cash flow" or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures and cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios.

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands, except per unit data) 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Revenues and other income Royalty and other mineral rights $ 54,591 $ 61,007 $ 67,372 $ 121,963 $ 137,278 Transportation and processing services 2,661 3,270 3,427 6,088 6,868 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming 3,645 26,978 5,450 9,095 46,232 Gain on asset sales and disposals 4,643 5 165 4,808 101 Total revenues and other income $ 65,540 $ 91,260 $ 76,414 $ 141,954 $ 190,479 Operating expenses Operating and maintenance expenses $ 5,872 $ 7,930 $ 5,733 $ 11,605 $ 15,093 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,324 3,792 4,654 7,978 7,875 General and administrative expenses 5,931 5,643 6,327 12,258 11,488 Asset impairments - 69 - - 69 Total operating expenses $ 15,127 $ 17,434 $ 16,714 $ 31,841 $ 34,525 Income from operations $ 50,413 $ 73,826 $ 59,700 $ 110,113 $ 155,954 Interest expense, net $ (4,349 ) $ (3,492 ) $ (3,487 ) $ (7,836 ) $ (6,345 ) Net income $ 46,064 $ 70,334 $ 56,213 $ 102,277 $ 149,609 Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders (1,443 ) (4,971 ) (2,150 ) (3,593 ) (11,632 ) Less: redemption of preferred units (13,666 ) (27,618 ) - (13,666 ) (43,846 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner $ 30,955 $ 37,745 $ 54,063 $ 85,018 $ 94,131 Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 30,336 $ 36,990 $ 52,982 $ 83,318 $ 92,948 Net income attributable to the general partner 619 755 1,081 1,700 1,883 Net income per common unit Basic $ 2.33 $ 2.93 $ 4.13 $ 6.44 $ 7.32 Diluted 2.29 2.49 3.83 6.17 5.96 Net income $ 46,064 $ 70,334 $ 56,213 $ 102,277 $ 149,609 Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other 1,239 911 845 2,084 (18,672 ) Comprehensive income $ 47,303 $ 71,245 $ 57,058 $ 104,361 $ 130,937

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 46,064 $ 70,334 $ 56,213 $ 102,277 $ 149,609 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,324 3,792 4,654 7,978 7,875 Distributions from unconsolidated investment 7,584 32,350 14,210 21,794 43,130 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (3,645 ) (26,978 ) (5,450 ) (9,095 ) (46,232 ) Gain on asset sales and disposals (4,643 ) (5 ) (165 ) (4,808 ) (101 ) Asset impairments - 69 - - 69 Bad debt expense 293 (198 ) (813 ) (520 ) (808 ) Unit-based compensation expense 2,912 2,646 2,964 5,876 5,137 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other (199 ) 541 (749 ) (948 ) 566 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,918 (361 ) 9,433 12,351 6,700 Accounts payable (580 ) 72 629 49 (469 ) Accrued liabilities 1,916 2,019 (8,225 ) (6,309 ) (6,786 ) Accrued interest (677 ) (627 ) 412 (265 ) (364 ) Deferred revenue 899 (2,646 ) 1,028 1,927 (2,800 ) Other items, net 463 342 (2,642 ) (2,179 ) (1,276 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 56,629 $ 81,350 $ 71,499 $ 128,128 $ 154,250 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ 4,643 $ 5 $ 165 $ 4,808 $ 106 Return of long-term contract receivable 659 610 647 1,306 1,208 Capital expenditures - (8 ) - - (10 ) Net cash provided by investing activities $ 5,302 $ 607 $ 812 $ 6,114 $ 1,304 Cash flows from financing activities Debt borrowings $ 40,493 $ 70,834 $ 89,357 $ 129,850 $ 165,034 Debt repayments (19,000 ) (61,365 ) (55,696 ) (74,696 ) (151,061 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (9,987 ) (9,669 ) (42,186 ) (52,173 ) (50,569 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders (2,643 ) (7,396 ) (2,150 ) (4,793 ) (15,482 ) Redemption of preferred units (40,000 ) (80,834 ) - (40,000 ) (128,333 ) Warrant settlements (10,000 ) - (55,689 ) (65,689 ) - Other items, net 556 (452 ) (6,946 ) (6,390 ) (3,504 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (40,581 ) $ (88,882 ) $ (73,310 ) $ (113,891 ) $ (183,915 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 21,350 $ (6,925 ) $ (999 ) $ 20,351 $ (28,361 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,990 17,655 11,989 11,989 39,091 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 32,340 $ 10,730 $ 10,990 $ 32,340 $ 10,730 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 4,823 $ 3,960 $ 2,843 $ 7,666 $ 6,434

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,340 $ 11,989 Accounts receivable, net 30,624 41,086 Other current assets, net 3,114 2,218 Total current assets $ 66,078 $ 55,293 Land 24,008 24,008 Mineral rights, net 387,053 394,483 Intangible assets, net 13,143 13,682 Equity in unconsolidated investment 265,935 276,549 Long-term contract receivable, net 24,929 26,321 Other long-term assets, net 8,412 7,540 Total assets $ 789,558 $ 797,876 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 933 $ 885 Accrued liabilities 7,225 12,987 Accrued interest 319 584 Current portion of deferred revenue 4,449 4,599 Current portion of long-term debt, net 14,214 30,785 Total current liabilities $ 27,140 $ 49,840 Deferred revenue 40,433 38,356 Long-term debt, net 196,112 124,273 Other non-current liabilities 6,619 7,172 Total liabilities $ 270,304 $ 219,641 Commitments and contingencies Class A Convertible Preferred Units (31,666 and 71,666 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $ 20,847 $ 47,181 Partners' capital Common unitholders' interest (13,049,123 and 12,634,642 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 490,877 $ 503,076 General partner's interest 8,568 8,005 Warrant holders' interest - 23,095 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,038 ) (3,122 ) Total partners' capital $ 498,407 $ 531,054 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 789,558 $ 797,876

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital

Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Loss Capital Balance at December 31, 2023 12,635 $ 503,076 $ 8,005 $ 23,095 $ (3,122 ) $ 531,054 Net income (1) - 55,089 1,124 - - 56,213 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (41,342 ) (844 ) - - (42,186 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (2,107 ) (43 ) - - (2,150 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 126 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - (3,971 ) - - - (3,971 ) Capital contribution - - 227 - - 227 Warrant settlements 199 (36,650 ) (748 ) (18,291 ) - (55,689 ) Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 845 845 Balance at March 31, 2024 12,960 $ 474,095 $ 7,721 $ 4,804 $ (2,277 ) $ 484,343 Net income (2) - 45,142 922 - - 46,064 Redemption of preferred units - (13,393 ) (273 ) - - (13,666 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (9,787 ) (200 ) - - (9,987 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (2,590 ) (53 ) - - (2,643 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting - 2,502 - - - 2,502 Capital contribution - - 555 - - 555 Warrant settlements 89 (5,092 ) (104 ) (4,804 ) - (10,000 ) Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 1,239 1,239 Balance at June 30, 2024 13,049 $ 490,877 $ 8,568 $ - $ (1,038 ) $ 498,407

___________________ (1) Net income includes $2.15 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $2.11 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.04 million is allocated to the general partner. (2) Net income includes $1.44 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $1.41 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.03 million is allocated to the general partner.

Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Income (Loss) Capital Balance at December 31, 2022 12,506 $ 404,799 $ 5,977 $ 47,964 $ 18,717 $ 477,457 Net income (1) - 77,690 1,585 - - 79,275 Redemption of preferred units - (15,904 ) (324 ) - - (16,228 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (40,082 ) (818 ) - - (40,900 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,924 ) (162 ) - - (8,086 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 129 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - (1,178 ) - - - (1,178 ) Capital contribution - - 142 - - 142 Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - (19,583 ) (19,583 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 12,635 $ 417,401 $ 6,400 $ 47,964 $ (866 ) $ 470,899 Net income (2) - 68,927 1,407 - - 70,334 Redemption of preferred units - (27,065 ) (553 ) - - (27,618 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (9,476 ) (193 ) - - (9,669 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,248 ) (148 ) - - (7,396 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting - 2,299 - - - 2,299 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 911 911 Balance at June 30, 2023 12,635 $ 444,838 $ 6,913 $ 47,964 $ 45 $ 499,760

____________________ (1) Net income includes $6.66 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $6.53 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.13 million is allocated to the general partner. (2) Net income includes $4.97 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $4.87 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.10 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and March 31, 2024: Operating Segments Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Revenues $ 57,252 $ - $ - $ 57,252 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 3,645 - 3,645 Gain on asset sales and disposals 4,643 - - 4,643 Total revenues and other income $ 61,895 $ 3,645 $ - $ 65,540 Asset impairments $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) $ 52,729 $ 3,619 $ (10,284 ) $ 46,064 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 56,049 $ 7,558 $ (5,931 ) $ 57,676 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 56,234 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 56,629 Investing activities $ 5,302 $ - $ - $ 5,302 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (40,581 ) $ (40,581 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 61,536 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 61,931 Free cash flow (1) $ 56,893 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 57,288 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 64,277 $ - $ - $ 64,277 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 26,978 - 26,978 Gain on asset sales and disposals 5 - - 5 Total revenues and other income $ 64,282 $ 26,978 $ - $ 91,260 Asset impairments $ 69 $ - $ - $ 69 Net income (loss) $ 52,510 $ 26,964 $ (9,140 ) $ 70,334 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 56,366 $ 32,336 $ (5,643 ) $ 83,059 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 55,040 $ 32,326 $ (6,016 ) $ 81,350 Investing activities $ 615 $ - $ (8 ) $ 607 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (88,882 ) $ (88,882 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 55,655 $ 32,326 $ (6,024 ) $ 81,957 Free cash flow (1) $ 55,650 $ 32,326 $ (6,024 ) $ 81,952 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Revenues $ 70,799 $ - $ - $ 70,799 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 5,450 - 5,450 Gain on asset sales and disposals 165 - - 165 Total revenues and other income $ 70,964 $ 5,450 $ - $ 76,414 Asset impairments $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) $ 60,644 $ 5,388 $ (9,819 ) $ 56,213 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 65,293 $ 14,148 $ (6,327 ) $ 73,114 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 69,749 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 71,499 Investing activities $ 812 $ - $ - $ 812 Financing activities $ (1,086 ) $ - $ (72,224 ) $ (73,310 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 70,561 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 72,311 Free cash flow (1) $ 70,396 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 72,146

___________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023: Operating Segments Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Revenues $ 128,051 $ - $ - $ 128,051 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 9,095 - 9,095 Gain on asset sales and disposals 4,808 - - 4,808 Total revenues and other income $ 132,859 $ 9,095 $ - $ 141,954 Asset impairments $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) $ 113,373 $ 9,007 $ (20,103 ) $ 102,277 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 121,342 $ 21,706 $ (12,258 ) $ 130,790 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 125,983 $ 21,705 $ (19,560 ) $ 128,128 Investing activities $ 6,114 $ - $ - $ 6,114 Financing activities $ (1,086 ) $ - $ (112,805 ) $ (113,891 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 132,097 $ 21,705 $ (19,560 ) $ 134,242 Free cash flow (1) $ 127,289 $ 21,705 $ (19,560 ) $ 129,434 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 144,146 $ - $ - $ 144,146 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 46,232 - 46,232 Gain on asset sales and disposals 101 - - 101 Total revenues and other income $ 144,247 $ 46,232 $ - $ 190,479 Asset impairments $ 69 $ - $ - $ 69 Net income (loss) $ 121,391 $ 46,060 $ (17,842 ) $ 149,609 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 129,326 $ 42,958 $ (11,488 ) $ 160,796 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 128,898 $ 42,943 $ (17,591 ) $ 154,250 Investing activities $ 1,314 $ - $ (10 ) $ 1,304 Financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (183,332 ) $ (183,915 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 130,212 $ 42,943 $ (17,601 ) $ 155,554 Free cash flow (1) $ 130,106 $ 42,943 $ (17,601 ) $ 155,448

__________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands, except per ton data) 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Coal sales volumes (tons) Appalachia Northern 129 390 117 246 769 Central 3,456 3,352 3,714 7,170 6,961 Southern 709 693 570 1,279 1,275 Total Appalachia 4,294 4,435 4,401 8,695 9,005 Illinois Basin 1,342 1,631 2,033 3,375 2,941 Northern Powder River Basin 567 881 949 1,516 1,966 Gulf Coast 435 139 265 700 197 Total coal sales volumes 6,638 7,086 7,648 14,286 14,109 Coal royalty revenue per ton Appalachia Northern $ 4.74 $ 6.87 $ 1.86 $ 3.37 $ 8.35 Central 7.34 8.49 8.08 7.72 9.23 Southern 10.19 10.85 11.58 10.81 12.72 Illinois Basin 2.47 3.15 2.56 2.53 3.34 Northern Powder River Basin 4.99 4.62 4.85 4.90 4.65 Gulf Coast 0.77 0.71 0.75 0.77 0.66 Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 5.98 6.77 6.12 6.06 7.51 Coal royalty revenues Appalachia Northern $ 612 $ 2,681 $ 218 $ 830 $ 6,418 Central 25,378 28,445 29,992 55,370 64,251 Southern 7,226 7,521 6,602 13,828 16,218 Total Appalachia 33,216 38,647 36,812 70,028 86,887 Illinois Basin 3,312 5,141 5,211 8,523 9,816 Northern Powder River Basin 2,831 4,066 4,599 7,430 9,141 Gulf Coast 336 98 200 536 131 Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 39,695 47,952 46,822 86,517 105,975 Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases (10 ) 8 (4 ) (14 ) 8 Total coal royalty revenues $ 39,685 $ 47,960 $ 46,818 $ 86,503 $ 105,983 Other revenues Production lease minimum revenues $ 412 $ 562 $ 924 $ 1,336 $ 1,175 Minimum lease straight-line revenues 4,126 4,447 4,171 8,297 8,950 Carbon neutral initiative revenues 2,200 115 2,161 4,361 2,233 Wheelage revenues 2,338 3,284 2,672 5,010 7,153 Property tax revenues 1,545 1,470 1,892 3,437 2,940 Coal overriding royalty revenues 668 150 1,169 1,837 338 Lease amendment revenues 712 848 702 1,414 1,699 Aggregates royalty revenues 730 686 772 1,502 1,439 Oil and gas royalty revenues 1,999 1,214 3,640 5,639 4,802 Other revenues 176 271 2,451 2,627 566 Total other revenues $ 14,906 $ 13,047 $ 20,554 $ 35,460 $ 31,295 Royalty and other mineral rights $ 54,591 $ 61,007 $ 67,372 $ 121,963 $ 137,278 Transportation and processing services revenues 2,661 3,270 3,427 6,088 6,868 Gain on asset sales and disposals 4,643 5 165 4,808 101 Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $ 61,895 $ 64,282 $ 70,964 $ 132,859 $ 144,247

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 52,729 $ 3,619 $ (10,284 ) $ 46,064 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (3,645 ) - (3,645 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 7,584 - 7,584 Add: interest expense, net - - 4,349 4,349 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,320 - 4 3,324 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,049 $ 7,558 $ (5,931 ) $ 57,676 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 52,510 $ 26,964 $ (9,140 ) $ 70,334 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (26,978 ) - (26,978 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 32,350 - 32,350 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,492 3,492 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,787 - 5 3,792 Add: asset impairments 69 - - 69 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,366 $ 32,336 $ (5,643 ) $ 83,059 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 60,644 $ 5,388 $ (9,819 ) $ 56,213 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (5,450 ) - (5,450 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 14,210 - 14,210 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,487 3,487 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,649 - 5 4,654 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,293 $ 14,148 $ (6,327 ) $ 73,114

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 113,373 $ 9,007 $ (20,103 ) $ 102,277 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (9,095 ) - (9,095 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 21,794 - 21,794 Add: interest expense, net - - 7,836 7,836 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,969 - 9 7,978 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,342 $ 21,706 $ (12,258 ) $ 130,790 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 121,391 $ 46,060 $ (17,842 ) $ 149,609 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (46,232 ) - (46,232 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 43,130 - 43,130 Add: interest expense, net - - 6,345 6,345 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,866 - 9 7,875 Add: asset impairments 69 - - 69 Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,326 $ 42,958 $ (11,488 ) $ 160,796

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 56,234 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 56,629 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 4,643 - - 4,643 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 659 - - 659 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 61,536 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 61,931 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (4,643 ) - - (4,643 ) Free cash flow $ 56,893 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 57,288 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 5,302 $ - $ - $ 5,302 Net cash used in financing activities $ - $ - $ (40,581 ) $ (40,581 ) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 55,040 $ 32,326 $ (6,016 ) $ 81,350 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 5 - - 5 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 610 - - 610 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (8 ) (8 ) Distributable cash flow $ 55,655 $ 32,326 $ (6,024 ) $ 81,957 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (5 ) - - (5 ) Free cash flow $ 55,650 $ 32,326 $ (6,024 ) $ 81,952 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 615 $ - $ (8 ) $ 607 Net cash used in financing activities $ - $ - $ (88,882 ) $ (88,882 ) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 69,749 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 71,499 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 165 - - 165 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 647 - - 647 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 70,561 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 72,311 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (165 ) - - (165 ) Free cash flow $ 70,396 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 72,146 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 812 $ - $ - $ 812 Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,086 ) $ - $ (72,224 ) $ (73,310 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 125,983 $ 21,705 $ (19,560 ) $ 128,128 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 4,808 - - 4,808 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,306 - - 1,306 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 132,097 $ 21,705 $ (19,560 ) $ 134,242 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (4,808 ) - - (4,808 ) Free cash flow $ 127,289 $ 21,705 $ (19,560 ) $ 129,434 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 6,114 $ - $ - $ 6,114 Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,086 ) $ - $ (112,805 ) $ (113,891 ) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 128,898 $ 42,943 $ (17,591 ) $ 154,250 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 106 - - 106 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,208 - - 1,208 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (10 ) (10 ) Distributable cash flow $ 130,212 $ 42,943 $ (17,601 ) $ 155,554 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (106 ) - - (106 ) Free cash flow $ 130,106 $ 42,943 $ (17,601 ) $ 155,448 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 1,314 $ - $ (10 ) $ 1,304 Net cash used in financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (183,332 ) $ (183,915 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 Last 12

Months Net cash provided by operating activities $ 78,942 $ 77,786 $ 71,499 $ 56,629 $ 284,856 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 855 2,002 165 4,643 7,665 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 622 633 647 659 2,561 Distributable cash flow $ 80,419 $ 80,421 $ 72,311 $ 61,931 $ 295,082 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (855 ) (2,002 ) (165 ) (4,643 ) (7,665 ) Free cash flow $ 79,564 $ 78,419 $ 72,146 $ 57,288 $ 287,417

Leverage Ratio

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 Last 12

Months Net income $ 63,846 $ 64,980 $ 56,213 $ 46,064 $ 231,103 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (12,401 ) (14,764 ) (5,450 ) (3,645 ) (36,260 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 23,010 15,338 14,210 7,584 60,142 Add: interest expense, net 3,837 3,921 3,487 4,349 15,594 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,594 6,020 4,654 3,324 18,592 Add: asset impairments 63 424 - - 487 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,949 $ 75,919 $ 73,114 $ 57,676 $ 289,658 Debt-at June 30, 2024 $ 210,678 Leverage Ratio 0.7 x

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September

30, 2022 December

31, 2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Last 12

Months Net income $ 74,555 $ 63,218 $ 79,275 $ 70,334 $ 287,382 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (14,556 ) (15,759 ) (19,254 ) (26,978 ) (76,547 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 10,339 10,780 10,780 32,350 64,249 Add: interest expense, net 5,141 3,638 2,853 3,492 15,124 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt 2,484 3,933 - - 6,417 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,850 5,954 4,083 3,792 20,679 Add: asset impairments 812 3,583 - 69 4,464 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,625 $ 75,347 $ 77,737 $ 83,059 $ 321,768 Debt-at June 30, 2023 $ 183,059 Leverage Ratio 0.6 x

