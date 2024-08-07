The US solid-state battery developer announced it has achieved 800 cycles with its battery, marking significant progress towards commercialization. If this trend continues, the development holds promising potential for grid-scale projects. From ESS news ION Storage Systems has reached the 800-cycle mark with its solid-state battery, which it plans to bring into commercial production. The battery previously exceeded 125 cycles with less than five percent capacity loss in March, 2024. The milestone of 800 cycles was achieved without encountering the common issues that can complicate the market readiness ...

