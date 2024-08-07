Kornit Digital Ltd: Kornit Digital Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter revenues of $48.6 million, in line with previous guidance



Second quarter GAAP net loss of $4.9 million; non-GAAP net income of $1.1 million

Generated positive cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2024

Both impressions and consumables grew year-over-year during the second quarter

Interest in our pilot of the all-inclusive click ("AIC") program and our Apollo system remains strong, with multiple orders added to our backlog in second quarter



ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. ("Kornit" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We are witnessing a pivotal shift to on-demand production in the fashion industry, where consumers are demanding both increased variety and faster delivery." said Ronen Samuel, Kornit's Chief Executive Officer. He added, "While the positive impact of these trends on our systems sales remains muted, we again saw growth in impressions and consumables. This supports our view that our customers continue to digest available capacity."

Mr. Samuel continued, "In the second quarter, we also received several additional Apollo orders, including four on our AIC model. Given the strong initial feedback and traction we have seen with our AIC model, we made the decision to begin piloting the model on the Atlas MAX system for screen replacement customers." He concluded, "We look forward to updating the investor community on our long-term business plans and capital allocation strategy at our investor event planned on September 10th."

Second Quarter 2024 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $48.6 million compared with $56.2 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower systems revenues.





GAAP gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 45.8% compared with 33.3% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 48.6% compared with 36.1% in the prior year period.





GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $33.0 million compared with $39.6 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 17.9% to $28.0 million compared with the prior year period.





GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.9 million, or ($0.10) per basic share, compared with net loss of $14.3 million, or ($0.29) per basic share, for the second quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $7.4 million, or ($0.15) per basic share, for the second quarter of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of 2024 was -3.4% compared with -19.1% for the second quarter of 2023.



Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $48 million to $52 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between 1% to 6%.

Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company's operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company's customers and suppliers; the Company's degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company's Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company's Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company's ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company's ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company's ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company's ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company's relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company's success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company's quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company's performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company's business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company's business. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,522 $ 39,605 Short-term bank deposit 243,396 235,600 Marketable securities 160,121 57,292 Trade receivables, net 79,461 93,632 Inventory 70,595 67,712 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 27,062 28,546 Total current assets 603,157 522,387 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 128,396 223,203 Deposits and other long-term assets 10,727 8,209 Severance pay fund 286 283 Property, plant and equipment, net 47,710 50,905 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,697 23,782 Intangible assets, net 6,623 7,647 Goodwill 29,164 29,164 Total long-term assets 242,603 343,193 Total assets 845,760 865,580 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 4,794 6,936 Employees and payroll accruals 11,865 12,121 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 1,486 2,158 Operating lease liabilities 3,270 5,073 Other payables and accrued expenses 22,152 23,814 Total current liabilities 43,567 50,102 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,021 1,080 Operating lease liabilities 15,676 18,533 Other long-term liabilities 138 198 Total long-term liabilities 16,835 19,811 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 785,358 795,667 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 845,760 $ 865,580

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 34,366 $ 40,083 $ 63,379 $ 71,986 Services 14,255 16,116 29,018 31,991 Total revenues 48,621 56,199 92,397 103,977 Cost of revenues Products 13,271 22,620 28,962 42,999 Services 13,066 14,886 27,012 29,213 Total cost of revenues 26,337 37,506 55,974 72,212 Gross profit 22,284 18,693 36,423 31,765 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 10,472 12,907 21,824 25,989 Sales and marketing 14,976 18,158 28,772 33,341 General and administrative 7,532 8,541 14,809 17,489 Total operating expenses 32,980 39,606 65,405 76,819 Operating loss (10,696 ) (20,913 ) (28,982 ) (45,054 ) Financial income, net 6,435 7,018 11,781 12,422 Loss before taxes on income (4,261 ) (13,895 ) (17,201 ) (32,632 ) Taxes on income 648 430 907 624 Net loss $ (4,909 ) $ (14,325 ) $ (18,108 ) $ (33,256 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net loss per share 47,535,212 49,554,383 47,573,334 49,720,453 Diluted loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net loss per share 47,535,212 49,554,383 47,573,334 49,720,453

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 48,621 $ 56,199 $ 92,397 $ 103,977 GAAP cost of revenues $ 26,337 $ 37,506 $ 55,974 $ 72,212 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (490 ) (672 ) (992 ) (1,179 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (453 ) (493 ) (872 ) (844 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2) (264 ) (263 ) (529 ) (526 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2) (160 ) (160 ) (320 ) (320 ) Restructuring expenses (3) - - (914 ) (89 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 24,970 $ 35,918 $ 52,347 $ 69,254 GAAP gross profit $ 22,284 $ 18,693 $ 36,423 $ 31,765 Gross profit adjustments 1,367 1,588 3,627 2,958 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 23,651 $ 20,281 $ 40,050 $ 34,723 GAAP operating expenses $ 32,980 $ 39,606 $ 65,405 $ 76,819 Share-based compensation (1) (4,926 ) (5,385 ) (9,453 ) (9,772 ) Intangible assets amortization (2) (87 ) (152 ) (175 ) (340 ) Restructuring expenses (3) - - (757 ) (206 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 27,967 $ 34,069 $ 55,020 $ 66,501 GAAP Financial income, net $ 6,435 $ 7,018 $ 11,781 $ 12,422 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (269 ) (121 ) 116 (497 ) Non-GAAP Financial income, net $ 6,166 $ 6,897 $ 11,897 $ 11,925 GAAP Taxes on income $ 648 $ 430 $ 907 $ 624 Non-cash deferred tax income 86 $ 102 173 $ 323 Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 734 $ 532 $ 1,080 $ 947 GAAP net loss $ (4,909 ) $ (14,325 ) $ (18,108 ) $ (33,256 ) Share-based compensation (1) 5,869 6,550 11,317 11,795 Intangible assets amortization (2) 511 575 1,024 1,186 Restructuring expenses (3) - - 1,671 295 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (269 ) (121 ) 116 (497 ) Non-cash deferred tax income (86 ) (102 ) (173 ) (323 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,116 $ (7,423 ) $ (4,153 ) $ (20,800 ) GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.67 ) Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 47,535,212 49,554,383 47,573,334 49,720,453 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 49,898,775 49,554,383 47,573,334 49,720,453 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues $ 490 $ 672 $ 992 $ 1,179 Cost of service revenues 453 493 872 844 Research and development 1,376 1,601 2,671 2,952 Sales and marketing 1,784 1,944 3,366 3,307 General and administrative 1,766 1,840 3,416 3,513 $ 5,869 $ 6,550 $ 11,317 $ 11,795 (2) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues $ 264 $ 263 $ 529 $ 526 Cost of service revenues 160 160 320 320 Sales and marketing 87 152 175 340 $ 511 $ 575 $ 1,024 $ 1,186 (3) Restructuring expenses Cost of product revenues $ - $ - $ 865 $ 89 Cost of service revenues - - 49 - Research and development - - 235 20 Sales and marketing - - 190 186 General and administrative - - 332 - $ - $ - $ 1,671 $ 295

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,909 ) $ (14,325 ) $ (18,108 ) $ (33,256 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,191 3,654 6,515 7,527 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues (313 ) 3,332 3,273 5,676 Share-based compensation 5,869 6,550 11,317 11,795 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 16 202 9 525 Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities - (43 ) - (3 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 1,266 (11,248 ) 14,171 (16,856 ) Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 970 (1,682 ) 1,484 (766 ) Inventory (3,868 ) 4,963 (3,964 ) 1,940 Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (488 ) (555 ) (575 ) (1,012 ) Deposits and other long term assets (511 ) (851 ) (1,219 ) (1,878 ) Trade payables 1,832 (225 ) (1,933 ) (1,702 ) Employees and payroll accruals 1,674 1,752 522 2,489 Deferred revenues and advances from customers (364 ) (2,199 ) (672 ) (3,237 ) Other payables and accrued expenses 123 (4,378 ) (2,190 ) (38 ) Accrued severance pay, net (30 ) (161 ) (62 ) (62 ) Other long - term liabilities 26 (330 ) (60 ) (690 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,484 $ (15,544 ) $ 8,508 $ (29,548 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment $ (1,439 ) $ (1,791 ) $ (2,723 ) $ (5,069 ) Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net 16,601 (219,997 ) (7,796 ) 54,935 Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities - 1,250 3,494 5,250 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 24,581 7,680 35,879 11,252 Investment in marketable securities (26,602 ) (8,911 ) (44,619 ) (18,935 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 13,141 $ (221,769 ) $ (15,765 ) $ 47,433 Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of employee stock options $ 7 $ 53 $ 7 $ 95 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (184 ) (302 ) (778 ) (437 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (1,427 ) (14,066 ) (9,055 ) (20,818 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,604 ) $ (14,315 ) $ (9,826 ) $ (21,160 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 16,021 $ (251,628 ) $ (17,083 ) $ (3,275 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 6,501 352,950 39,605 104,597 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 22,522 $ 101,322 $ 22,522 $ 101,322 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 105 219 105 219 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment and long term assets 455 - 1,401 - Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory 166 - 320 734 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 338 (550 ) (1,408 ) 5,487