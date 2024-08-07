Rekor Systems: Rekor Command Platform Transforms Traffic Management and Enhances Roadway Safety With Initial Adoptions in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Oregon

Rekor Command Platform Enables State, Regional, and Rural Transportation Agencies to step into the Future of Traffic Management with AI-Driven Event Detection, Response and Analytics

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (the "Company"), a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), today announced the initial adoption of its industry-leading Rekor Command platform by Departments of Transportation (DOT) in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Umatilla County, Oregon. These agencies can now monitor traffic in real-time and leverage AI-driven insights in specific areas of these states to better inform and respond swiftly to potentially dangerous roadway incidents, up to 23 minutes faster than traditional approaches across urban and rural regions. The introduction of Rekor Command in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Oregon presents innovative capabilities to these regions, providing advanced roadway intelligence and situational awareness solutions typically only available in more urban centers. This democratization of access to Rekor's leading technology ensures unmatched proactive roadway safety, empowering states, regional, and rural areas with tools that significantly enhance their transportation infrastructure.

Rekor Command revolutionizes traffic management by providing transportation agencies a way to take command of their roadways with real-time, AI-driven event detection, roadway response, and advanced analytics. Using proprietary AI algorithms and technology, Rekor Command transforms raw roadway and mobility data into actionable insights, enabling customers to make informed, real-time, and predictive decisions at greater speed. Using Rekor Command, agencies can more quickly identify and respond to incidents, enhance Traffic Incident Management (TIM) timelines, improve traffic flow, minimize the risk of secondary accidents, decrease operational costs, boost efficiency, and enhance safety for roadway users and emergency responders.

The expansion into Oklahoma and Kansas builds on Rekor's success in neighboring Texas, extending coverage, reach, and tools available to these additional DOT agencies and fostering similar growth. In Oregon, the Umatilla County deployment expands on Oregon DOT's Connected Vehicle Ecosystem deployment, a cutting-edge approach to delivering connected vehicle data insights across the state and supporting the DOT's Road Usage Charge efforts. This regional growth underscores Rekor's commitment to improving roadway management. It opens new markets for the company in rural areas, allowing these agencies to collaborate better and communicate to manage rural roads effectively. By providing visibility and insights that were previously out of reach, Rekor is enabling these agencies to optimize their traffic management and enhance public safety.

Dan Dorran, Umatilla County Commissioner in Oregon, stated, "The challenges we face as a local agency in rural Oregon are shared by many communities. Rekor's technology is pivotal in harnessing data and AI to digitize our roadways, helping us realize our vision of modernizing our transportation infrastructure. Rekor is setting a new standard for traffic management and public safety in rural areas across the U.S."

Rekor's President & CEO, David Desharnais, stated, "We are thrilled to see the adoption of Rekor Command in transportation agencies across Oregon, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The integration of Rekor in these states demonstrates the ability to drive tangible and significant benefits for state DOTs and across urban and rural communities, as well as connect digital infrastructure nationwide. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and applying it to modernizing national infrastructure, we are paving the way for smarter, safer, greener, and more proactive traffic management."

Highlights of Rekor Command Adoption:

Real-Time Traffic Monitoring: Instant alerts for various incidents, including accidents, road closures, and other disruptions.

Work Zone Safety: Automated notifications about ongoing construction activities and lane closures to minimize commuter inconvenience and enhance worker safety.

Weather-Related Alerts: Integration with meteorological data for effective road safety management during adverse weather conditions.

Emergency Notifications: Swift communication during emergencies and natural disasters, ensuring relevant stakeholders are informed promptly.

Comprehensive Data Integration: Leveraging Geographic Information System (GIS) integration to visualize incidents and closures on maps for better decision-making.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence utilizing state-of-the-art AI and machine learning. Pioneering the implementation of digital infrastructure in our communities, Rekor is redefining infrastructure by collecting, connecting, and organizing the 'world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digital-enabled operating system for the road. With our Rekor One Roadway Intelligence Engine at the foundation of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

