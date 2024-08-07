Achieved 303% increase in revenue YOY, at $12.0 million

Cash and digital assets of $46.7 million

Crypto trading volumes up 358% over comparable period

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) ("WonderFi" or the "Company"), Canada's leading operator of regulated crypto trading platforms and other digital asset businesses, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. All financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 2024:

Wholly-owned subsidiaries Bitbuy, Coinsquare and SmartPay achieved consolidated revenues of $12.0 million, a 303% increase over the $3.0 million in consolidated revenues achieved during Q2 2023.

Cash and digital assets at $46.7 million, up from $37.3 million as at December 31, 2023.

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million, which is 19.9% of consolidated revenues, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.6) million in Q2 2023.

Cash-based operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 89.9%, a decrease from 195% in Q2 2023, reflecting the Company's continued realization of acquisition synergies and cost savings programs.

Operating Highlights for Q2 2024:

Processed $777 million in crypto trading volumes in Q2 2024 through WonderFi's wholly-owned platforms, an increase of 358% from Q2 2023.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare held $1.35 billion in client assets under custody as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 337% from Q2 2023.

Purchased the Canadian clients of Bitstamp, the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, bringing over 110,000 retail and institutional clients to the Bitbuy platform.

Completed the integration of the Bitbuy client accounts into the Company's CIRO member investment dealer, Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd.

Subsequent to Q2 2024:

Introduced a strategic Bitcoin and Ethereum buying program to diversify treasury assets and create a hedge against fiat currency inflation.

Launched WonderFi Labs, an innovation and development arm, to develop, incubate and invest in centralized and EVM-compatible decentralized products and protocols with a global reach.

"We're very pleased with our continued growth over the second quarter, and the first half of the year overall," said Dean Skurka, President and Chief Executive Officer of WonderFi. "Our financial and operating results continue their positive progression and we've made significant strides in our strategic expansion plans. We'll continue leveraging our healthy balance sheet and a favourable buying environment to introduce our Bitcoin and Ethereum treasury program, and further prioritize our investment in innovation and growth, including the launch of WonderFi Labs."

"The global political landscape and the introduction of an expanding range of ETFs points to an extremely favourable macro environment for digital assets through the end of the year," added Mr. Skurka. "We're taking advantage of this momentum to bring market-leading products to new and expanding markets, both domestically and internationally."

This news release constitutes "a designated news release" for the purposes of WonderFi Technologies Inc.'s prospectus supplement dated December 23, 2022, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 7, 2022.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is the largest regulated crypto trading platform in Canada and a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $1.35B in assets under custody, WonderFi is well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining applicable licenses. It is also the owner of several market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, SmartPay and Tetra Trust.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

