SAS AB: SAS Traffic figures - July 2024

2.5 million passengers traveled with SAS during July

2.5 million passengers traveled with SAS in July, a 5 percent increase compared with the same month last year. SAS' capacity increased by 4 percent and RPK increased by 6 percent, compared with July 2023. The flown load factor for July was 87 percent.

"We are pleased to see a continued increase in passenger volumes and a regularity rate of 99.3 percent in July. The load factor exceeded 87 percent, which marks one of SAS' best months historically in terms of load factor. This month, we also announced broad partnership agreements with our future SkyTeam partner, Air France-KLM. This partnership will improve our connectivity and offer additional benefits to our loyal customers from September 1," says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.



SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Jul24 Change1 Nov23- Jul24 Change 1 ASK (Mill.) 5,066 4.0% 32,874 9.0% RPK (Mill.) 4,429 6.0% 25,588 11.8% Load factor 87.4% 1.7 pp 77.8% 1.9 pp No. of passengers (000) 2,535 5.0% 17,989 6.5%

1 Change compared to same period last year, pp = percentage points

Geographical development, schedule Jul24 vs. Jul23 Nov23-Jul24 vs. Nov22-Jul23 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental 6.8% 5.0% 13.2% 9.7% Europe/Intra-Scandinavia 13.3% 9.9% 17.9% 14.8% Domestic -8.6% -11.1% -3.9% -6.6%

Preliminary yield and PASK Jul24 Nominal change1 FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.00 -3.3% -1.3% PASK, SEK 0.87 -0.7% 1.3% Jul24 Punctuality (departure 15 min) 75.4% Regularity 99.3% Change in total CO 2 emissions 9.7% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometer -2.2%























Definitions:

RPK - Revenue passenger kilometers

ASK - Available seat kilometers

Load factor - RPK/ASK

Yield - Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK - Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometers - SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometers (incl non-revenue and EuroBonus tickets), rolling 12 months vs rolling 12 months previous year

From fiscal year 2020 we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

For further information, please contact:

SAS press office, +46 8 797 29 44

