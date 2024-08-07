Beverage Consulting Firm Enliven Welcomes Scott Johnson, Former SVP of Keurig Dr Pepper

Strategic Hire to Propel Company's Growth and Innovation

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Enliven, the nation's leading beverage partnership consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Johnson as the company's new executive vice president, strategy & development. Johnson brings a wealth of experience to the role, further strengthening Enliven's mission to deliver innovative, value-driven beverage partnerships for its clients.





Scott Johnson, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Development, Enliven





Johnson joins Enliven following a distinguished 30-year career at Keurig Dr Pepper where he played a pivotal role in the success of the fountain foodservice business. Over the last decade, he served as senior vice president and general manager of the foodservice business unit, managing a diverse portfolio of beverages including Dr Pepper, 7UP, Canada Dry, Sunkist, Big Red, Snapple and Mott's. He also facilitated a successful partnership with Tractor Beverages.

"I am thrilled to join the Enliven team and contribute to its continued growth and success," said Johnson. "My career has been dedicated to fostering strong relationships within the foodservice industry and driving innovative solutions that deliver tangible results. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Enliven's clients navigate the evolving beverage landscape and achieve new levels of success through partnerships that continue to deliver value well beyond the negotiation."

At Keurig Dr Pepper, Johnson worked closely with bottlers to facilitate the distribution of Dr Pepper in local markets. His extensive relationships with both top foodservice industry leaders and customers were instrumental in making Dr Pepper the most available fountain drink among the top 300 chain customers, surpassing both Coca Cola and Pepsi in distribution. Under his leadership, the foodservice business unit achieved consistent annual growth in both volume and profit, outperforming competitors amidst headwinds in the greater soft drink market.

"Scott Johnson is an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Tim Harms, chief executive officer of Enliven. "His strategic insights, industry expertise, and proven track record of driving growth make him the ideal leader to spearhead our strategy and development initiatives. Scott's ability to cultivate strong partnerships and innovate within the foodservice and beverage industries aligns perfectly with Enliven's goals and values."

Enliven specializes in helping customers manage and negotiate exclusive pouring rights contracts with major beverage companies. The firm has delivered more than $1 billion in savings to its clients and continues to expand its service offerings and market reach. With the addition of Scott Johnson, Enliven is well-positioned to enhance its strategic capabilities and deliver even greater value to its clients.

About Enliven

Enliven negotiates and manages best-in-class, exclusive pouring rights agreements (beverage deals) and beverage programs for its customers. The company services clients in key sectors including healthcare, restaurant, hospitality, aviation, convenience, and entertainment. It provides mission-critical business intelligence to financial and supply chain executives and has delivered more than $1 billion in savings to its clients through its negotiated beverage programs. Enliven's dedicated team of industry experts takes a hands-on approach to extracting long-term value and winning results for its clients. For more information, visit www.EnlivenLLC.com.

