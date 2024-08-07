Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Announces Plans to Commence Development of Custom IP and mmWave Wireless Technologies for Wi-Fi 8 and Future IEEE Standards

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced plans to develop custom intellectual property (IP) and millimeter-wave (mmWave) solutions for Wi-Fi 8, as well as future IEEE standards.

As a continuation of the success of Wi-Fi in unlicensed frequency bands, the IEEE 802.11 Working Group passed a motion to recommend to the IEEE Standards Executive Committee the development of an amendment to IEEE 802.11 to specify the inclusion of mmWave support in mainstream Wi-Fi. The new amendment, which is expected to be called IEEE 802.11bq, would include support for the unlicensed 60GHz frequency band. Peraso recognizes the opportunity and value proposition this will bring to the Wi-Fi ecosystem, and, in support of the proposed amendment, intends to immediately commence the development of custom IP and mmWave wireless technologies for third-party fabless semiconductor firms.

"We are pleased to see the IEEE Working Group recognize that 60-GHz technology can play a role in providing high-performance and reliable wireless connectivity, particularly for streaming video applications," said Alex Tomkins, CTO of Peraso. "The decisive market success of wireless technologies in the 2.4-GHz, 5-GHz, and 6-GHz bands provides confidence that this momentum will carry forward with the addition of the 60-GHz band and the 14 GHz of continuous spectrum it offers."

Peraso is a recognized leader in the established 60-GHz market, with over 900,000 60-GHz radio ICs shipped to date. Peraso is shipping into a diverse set of applications, including fixed wireless access, defense, streaming video and transportation. The 60-GHz frequency band, like the rest of the mmWave band that it is contained within, has various characteristics that differentiate it from traditional sub-7GHz wireless, including:

Vast Continuous Spectrum: Enables wider channels and higher data rates.

Miniaturized Components: Facilitates smaller system and component footprints for large phased-array antennas and MIMO systems.

Highly Directional and Steerable Antenna Patterns: Phased array antennas allows for steerable beams, maximizing spatial and frequency reuse, reducing interference, and enhancing security.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address the IEEE's potential amendment of the 802.11 standard to include mmWave, Peraso's ability to develop custom IP and mmWave technology, availability, operating performance, and advantages of mmWave technology and the products of Peraso and anticipated use of mmWave technology and the products of Peraso by equipment and service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the IEEE's Executive Committee adopting the amendment of the 802.11 standard, anticipated use of mmWave by equipment and service providers, Peraso's intent to develop IP and technology, the use of Peraso's IP, technology and products by equipment providers and service providers, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and operations, and other risks, including the risks identified in the Company's public filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

