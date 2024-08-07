Phish Flagger Inc: PhishFlagger Announces a New Anti-Phishing Solution: A Unique Email Validation Technology That Highlights Suspected Phishing Attacks

Patented Phishing Solution Begins Licensing & Launches at Black Hat USA 2024

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / PhishFlagger, a human-compatible patented phishing solution, announced today its new patented anti-phishing email solution. The revolutionary solution validates emails through a unique identifier protocol, PhishCounter, which adds a sequential number in the subject line that identifies all outgoing and inbound emails. The easily implemented system also allows recipients to identify fraudulent emails when the PhishCounter is either missing or out of sequence.



"We are very excited to launch our new platform today at Black Hat Las Vegas," said William Pearce, CEO of PhishFlagger. "Our phishing solution will revolutionize the way in which organizations protect themselves from outside threat actors, eliminating the leading cause of cybersecurity breaches."

The PhishFlagger protocol is human-compatible and will be licensed across a wide range of its North American customer base, which includes marketers, bulk emailers, email hosting applications, client applications, email security providers, domain applications and resellers and AI systems integrators. PhishFlagger.com issues keys to end-user corporations enabling licensed partners to implement the protocol on their behalf. A demonstration of the protocol can be seen on the PhishFlagger video here.

The PhishFlagger solution provides a method of verifying the authenticity of emails sent from a sender to a receiver by displaying the sequential history of the email correspondence between the parties. The PhishFlagger protocol allows email senders to add the PhishCounter, a unique sequential number to the subject line of outgoing emails. The PhishCounter is sent with each outgoing email and is known only between the sender's and the receiver's systems. The PhishCounter validates incoming messages and highlights suspected phishing attempts.

In the FBI 2023 Internet Crime Report, the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 880,418 complaints and conservatively estimates that cybercrime events in 2023 resulted in over $12.5 billion in losses in the U.S. alone. The IC3 Report findings represent a 10% increase in complaints and a 22% increase in losses over 2022. Of the 900,000 registered complaints, phishing leads all categories by a wide margin with 298,878 incidents.

The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2024 identifies phishing as a "low-risk and low-cost revenue stream" for organized crime, with even greater opportunities due to expanded language translations through generative AI. "Unfortunately, the exponential growth in phishing will continue to rise in the near term," said Mike Boland, President of PhishFlagger. "Our cutting-edge solutions and team commitment to eradicating phishing should result in a downward trend of these incidents."

For more information, visit https://www.phishflagger.com/.

About PhishFlagger

Founded in July of 2023, PhishFlagger is a patented solution designed to eliminate phishing attacks. The company is determined to create a safer environment for all email communications against the number one cybercrime event impacting close to 300,000 reported incidents in the U.S. in 2023. PhishFlagger provides a new email solution, allowing their customers to safely communicate with their audiences worldwide.

