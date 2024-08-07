iAsk Pro (iAsk.Ai) Now Ranks as the #1 AI in the World, Easily Outperforming All Billion-Dollar AIs on the Gold-Standard LLM Benchmark: MMLU-Pro

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / iAsk Ai Search Engine's newest model, iAsk Pro, has just dominated the gold-standard AI benchmark, MMLU Pro.

MMLU Pro Ranking

iAsk Pro dominates all other AIs. It just became the first AI model to surpass the human expert level and reach the Expert AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) milestone.

iAsk Pro is now listed at the top of the official Hugging Face Leaderboard as the #1 AI. It's now the first AI to not only outperform more than 50% of human experts on average, but it has also reached the "Expert AGI" level, meaning it has outscored 90% of human experts. Neither of these accomplishments has ever been achieved before.

iAsk Pro has easily outperformed all the well-known large language models developed by multi-billion-dollar companies. The amazing accomplishment is that iAsk Pro has not only beaten all existing and famous AI models overall by more than 10 percentage points, but it has also outranked all LLMs in every single subject (14 total).

The MMLU-Pro benchmark comprises over 12,000 rigorously curated questions from academic exams and textbooks, spanning 14 diverse domains including Biology, Business, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, Engineering, Health, History, Law, Math, Philosophy, Physics, Psychology, and Others.

MMLU-Pro, the open-source evaluation framework, aims to push the boundaries of AI in language comprehension and reasoning across diverse domains. The original academic paper for MMLU-Pro is located here: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2406.01574

Dominik Mazur, the co-founder and CEO of iAsk Ai, stated:

"Search is all about accuracy and speed. We are thrilled to announce that our company's iAsk Pro Model has become the most accurate AI overall and the top-scoring AI in every subject measured on the challenging MMLU Pro academic benchmark. This ensures that iAsk.Ai will be the most accurate AI search engine moving forward."

About iAsk.Ai (Ask Ai)

iAsk.Ai is a popular, advanced AI search engine developed by AI Search Inc. To date, iAsk.Ai has processed over 300 million searches. The Ai Search Engine is designed to provide users with instant, accurate, and factual answers to their questions. Unlike traditional search engines that primarily offer links to web pages, iAsk.Ai directly addresses user queries with detailed responses. The company was incorporated in early 2023 by two computer scientists with 10 years of experience in AI and 20 years of experience in building search engines. They previously built CamFind, the first successful visual search engine, and the site-level search engine JRank.

