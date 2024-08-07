Punta Pacifica Realty: Discover Boquete: An Expat Paradise in Panama

Uncover the charm of Boquete, Panama's Eternal Spring Mountain Town, as featured in "A Spotlight to Panama." Dive into its stunning landscapes, inviting climate, and lively community.

PANAMA CITY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Boquete, a picturesque town nestled in the highlands of Panama, has become a sought-after destination for expats seeking an enriching lifestyle. In a recent episode of A Spotlight to Panama, host Ana Patricia Hassan, co-owner of Punta Pacifica Realty-the largest real estate and property management company in Panama-was joined by Ramón Caballero, CEO & Founder of the brand 'I Love Boquete,' to explore what makes this charming town so special.





Boquete: The Jewel of Panama's Highlands

Explore Boquete with us, a charming town in Panama's highlands known for its lively expat community and excellent coffee. Hear from Ramón Caballero, CEO of 'I Love Boquete', about what makes this place special.





For those who haven't yet visited Boquete, several key qualities make it irresistible to foreigners. With its temperate climate, stunning natural beauty, and welcoming community, Boquete offers a unique blend of comfort and adventure. The town's reputation for safety, combined with a lower cost of living compared to many Western countries, adds to its appeal.

Boquete is easily accessible from Panama City. The episode discusses the various travel options available, including flights to David and scenic drives through the Panamanian countryside.

Living in Boquete means enjoying a range of amenities and a vibrant community life. From local markets and restaurants to outdoor activities like hiking and birdwatching, Boquete provides a lifestyle that is both enriching and fulfilling. The strong sense of community among expats and locals alike fosters an environment of mutual support and cultural exchange.

Boquete is renowned for its coffee production, which plays a significant role in the local economy. The episode explains how the industry not only supports local farmers but also attracts coffee enthusiasts from around the world. Boquete's coffee is distinguished by its high quality and unique flavor profiles, making it a prized commodity in international markets.

With its combination of natural beauty, welcoming community, and thriving coffee industry, Boquete offers an unparalleled quality of life.

Watch the full episode on YouTube to discover why so many have fallen in love with this extraordinary town and consider making Boquete your next destination.

About A Spotlight to Panama

A Spotlight to Panama is a YouTube series dedicated to showcasing the beauty, culture, and opportunities in Panama. Hosted by Ana Patricia Hassan, the series features interviews with locals and experts to provide viewers with an inside look at what makes Panama a unique and desirable place to live and visit.

For more information, please contact anapat@puntapacificarealty.com or watch the full episodes here: A Spotlight to Panama

